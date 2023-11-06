Ref Watch: Hibs boss Nick Montgomery wrong to suggest offside call can be ‘harsh’ following defeat to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Hibs boss Nick Montgomery wrong to suggest offside call can be ‘harsh’ following defeat to Aberdeen

Our officiating expert Finlay Elder looks at the performance of referee John Beaton and VAR official Greg Aitken in the Dons' Viaplay Cup semi-final win at Hampden.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery at full-time after the Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen found a way to win at Hampden on Saturday, the 10-man Dons beating Hibs 1-0 to set up a Viaplay Cup final meeting with Rangers. But how did referee John Beaton and VAR official Greg Aitken perform during the semi-final?

After a fairly dull first 45 minutes, Hibs looked to have broken the deadlock via Aberdeen-raised Australian international Martin Boyle, when he took an excellent touch to control a simple ball over the top before finishing.

Aberdeen’s back-line were terrible in this passage of play, completely out of position and with nobody tracking forward runs.

Hibernian’s Martin Boyle celebrates after scoring in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. The goal was later chalked off. Image: SNS.

From my position, in the stadium I thought Boyle was onside, as no Aberdeen players even appealed for offside.

However, a long VAR review was to follow.

It took several minutes for VAR to reach a decision – a unacceptably-long delay which rightly drew boos and jeers.

The on-field decision to award the goal was eventually overruled due to offside.

And, despite Hibs boss Nick Montgomery’s post-match comments suggesting the goal should have stood, offside was the right decision.

Offside rulings are one of the things VAR should get right every time, as offside is not subjective. It is not opinion-based like many aspects of football.

You’re either off, or you’re not. It doesn’t have to be “clear and obvious” for this part of VAR’s operations to kick in, and there’s no such thing as a “harsh” offside.

VAR got the decision correct in the end – however, my issue is it took far too long for the right conclusion to be reached.

Officials right to deny Hibs’ spot-kick claim – as Vente tried to initiate contact

Hibs would then have a penalty appeal turned down by the officials, which was confirmed by VAR.

At the time, I thought Aberdeen were potentially lucky.

But having seen the replays, I don’t think there was enough in the incident for it to be a spot-kick.

Dons keeper Kelle Roos spilled the ball and Dylan Vente from Hibs did get a touch to knock it away.

However, as opposed to Roos taking him out, Vente tries to initiate contact, then just jumps over the Reds goalie, making it seem like there was significant contact.

 

Reds’ Jack MacKenzie had to walk for moment of madness

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was sent off for two cautions during the second half of the semi-final clash.

His first booking for me is a caution, as his man gets away from him and he pulls him down.

The second caution came from an off-the-ball incident.

Hibs defender Lewis Miller gave MacKenzie a bit of a push and the Aberdeen defender fell into his trap and reacted, chasing him and giving him a shove back – which, of course, resulted in Miller hitting the deck.

It was a moment of madness from MacKenzie and certainly worthy of another booking.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie complains to the fourth official after being sent off during the Viaplay Cup semi-final match with Hibs. Image: SNS.

Hibs’ Miller went down far too easily in build-up to Bojan Miovski’s goal

Despite being a man down, Aberdeen took the lead through Bojan Miovski with little more than 10 minutes left to play.

A great run by captain Graeme Shinnie sparked a counter attack where Dante Polvara  eventually slipped through an onside Miovski, who calmly slotted the ball past David Marshall in the Hibs goal.

Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen during the Viaplay Cup semi-final match with Hibs. Image: SNS.

The Hibees players were claiming for a foul on Miller by Shinnie in the build-up – but this was absolutely not a foul.

Miller once again threw himself to the ground (instead of trying to play the ball in this instance). But he went down far too easily.

Miovksi shout wasn’t a penalty – but it also wasn’t a dive

A goal to the good, the Dons subsequently had a penalty shout of their own when Miovski once again charged through on goal, before going down following contact from behind from a Hibs defender.

Ref Beaton booked the Reds striker for diving, something which I felt was harsh.

I don’t think it’s a penalty, but I don’t think it’s a dive either.

The decision to not award a penalty was correct, but saying it was a dive is incorrect. It’s possible for there to be contact and it not to be a penalty.

Overall, though, I thought Beaton and his team, including VAR, had a good game – and they got every major decision correct in my opinion.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation