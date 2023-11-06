Farmfoods promises Old Aberdeen store would be ‘most attractive in city’ as plans officially lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmfoods promises Old Aberdeen store would be ‘most attractive in city’ as plans officially lodged

The frozen food giant says the new shop would create 20 jobs.

By Ben Hendry
Old Aberdeen Farmfoods design image
Farmfoods argues there is a need for the new supermarket in the area. Image: Farmfoods

Farmfoods claims a new supermarket in Old Aberdeen would be its “most modern and attractive” in the city.

In September, we exclusively revealed the frozen food specialist was eyeing up a new branch just off King Street.

And now, documents have officially been lodged with Aberdeen City Council seeking permission for the development.

They feature design images showing how the new supermarket would look, just along from a rival Lidl shop.

It would mean demolishing a 50-year-old former barracks building at the 152 Don Street site.

The Roy Strathdee building, formerly used as an officer training corps and latterly as a Covid testing centre, could be flattened. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘Most attractive branch in Aberdeen’

Farmfoods bosses say their Old Aberdeen plans could end up saving shoppers money on their grocery bills.

Papers sent to the local authority state: “Farmfoods distribute leaflets with money-off vouchers.

“This is aimed at customers undertaking bulk food shopping trips rather than smaller basket-based shopping, and reflects the range of goods.

The store would be next to Seaton Park. Image: Farmfoods

The documents add: “Farmfoods investment in a store at Don Street would be their most modern, accessible and attractive branch in Aberdeen.”

The firm estimates the new shop would create about 20 jobs.

Experts estimate that it will eat into the profits of the adjacent Lidl to the tune of £1.5 million per year.

The shop as it would look from King Street. Image: Farmfoods
And here’s how it would look from Don Street. Image: Farmfoods

Do you think the area could do with a new Farmfoods? Let us know in our comments section below

Old Aberdeen Farmfoods plan ‘could put site to good use’

Community council members previously told us they welcomed the idea of the “eyesore” site being put to good use.

The Roy Strathdee building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Farmfoods has its roots in the city with the first branch opening in Woodside in 1954.

You can see the plans for the Old Aberdeen Farmfoods shop here.

