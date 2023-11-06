Farmfoods promises Old Aberdeen store would be ‘most attractive in city’ as plans officially lodged

Farmfoods claims a new supermarket in Old Aberdeen would be its “most modern and attractive” in the city.

In September, we exclusively revealed the frozen food specialist was eyeing up a new branch just off King Street.

And now, documents have officially been lodged with Aberdeen City Council seeking permission for the development.

They feature design images showing how the new supermarket would look, just along from a rival Lidl shop.

It would mean demolishing a 50-year-old former barracks building at the 152 Don Street site.

‘Most attractive branch in Aberdeen’

Farmfoods bosses say their Old Aberdeen plans could end up saving shoppers money on their grocery bills.

Papers sent to the local authority state: “Farmfoods distribute leaflets with money-off vouchers.

“This is aimed at customers undertaking bulk food shopping trips rather than smaller basket-based shopping, and reflects the range of goods.

The documents add: “Farmfoods investment in a store at Don Street would be their most modern, accessible and attractive branch in Aberdeen.”

The firm estimates the new shop would create about 20 jobs.

Experts estimate that it will eat into the profits of the adjacent Lidl to the tune of £1.5 million per year.

Old Aberdeen Farmfoods plan ‘could put site to good use’

Community council members previously told us they welcomed the idea of the “eyesore” site being put to good use.

Farmfoods has its roots in the city with the first branch opening in Woodside in 1954.

You can see the plans for the Old Aberdeen Farmfoods shop here.