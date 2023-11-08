Aberdeen ‘extremely disappointed’ as SPFL reject request for 50-50 split for League Cup final allocation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen ‘extremely disappointed’ as SPFL reject request for 50-50 split for League Cup final allocation

Dons to receive 19,500 tickets while Rangers will have 25,000 fans at Hampden for next month's final.

By Paul Third
Hampden will host the Viaplay Cup final between Aberdeen and Rangers next month. Image: Shutterstock.
Hampden will host the Viaplay Cup final between Aberdeen and Rangers next month. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s request for a 50-50 split of tickets for the Viaplay Cup final has been rejected by the SPFL.

The league has confirmed the Dons will receive 19,500 tickets for the Hampden showpiece against Rangers on December 17 with Rangers receiving 25,000 tickets for the final.

Aberdeen fans will be in South and East Stands with Rangers housed in the South, North and West Stands.

The Dons have expressed their dismay at the decision.

A club statement read: “The club robustly put its case to the SPFL to treat both teams fairly with an even share of tickets, given Hampden is a neutral venue and, as such, presented an option that would split the allocation for the match evenly between both competing finalists.

“The proposal suggested AFC hold back five sections on the east side of the North Stand, selling them to Dons supporters should demand require it.

“If, however, by an agreed date it was clear that wasn’t going to be the case, the tickets could then be allocated to our opponents in plenty of time in which to sell them.

“Much to our extreme disappointment and frustration, this proposal was rejected by the SPFL, who cited operational challenges and attendances at previous semi finals / finals as the principal reasons for their determination.

“As a result, Aberdeen will have up to 19,500 tickets covering the South Stand (lower and upper sections) and the East Stand.”

SPFL defend decision

The SPFL insist the the allocation was in line with Aberdeen’s last cup final appearance against Celtic in the 2018-19 season.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “Deciding ticketing allocations for cup finals is always a challenging task, as more fans invariably want to attend than the stadium can accommodate.

“We take a range of factors into consideration, including the number of tickets each club sells in the semi-finals, as well as their historic ticket sales in any previous League Cup finals and semi-finals.

“In addition, the design of the stadium and its ability to split sections is a major factor which influences our decisions, together with input from safety and security authorities to ensure fan safety and appropriate segregation.”

Ticket prices frozen

The Aberdeen players celebrated beating Hibs in the semi-final on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

The SPFL has frozen prices from last year’s final with prices for adults ranging from £39 in the East Stand to £49 in the South Stand.

The Dons have been successful in agreeing concession tickets in all stands. Under-16 and over 65 prices range from £22-£28.

Accessible seating will also be available from £12-£18 with under-16/over 65 tickets priced at £6.

The Dons statement read: “We are pleased to confirm that, following our request and as agreed by Rangers FC, concession tickets will be available in all stands.

“In previous games at Hampden, only Dons fans sitting behind the goal (either East or West Stands) would’ve been able to take advantage of this category, which didn’t give families much flexibility on where they could watch the match.

“This has been rectified for this forthcoming final.

“We look forward to selling every single ticket we have, ensuring a large, noisy Red Army for our first final in five years.”

Viaplay Cup final ticket prices

South Stand Lower Section J1*                    Adults £49 | U-16/Over 65 £28
South Stand Lower Section I                        Adults £44 | U-16/Over 65 £26
South Stand Upper Section H                      Adults £44 | U-16/Over 65 £26
East Stand Sections F & G                            Adults £39 | U-16/Over 65 £22
South Stand Accessible Seating                   Adults £18 | U-16/Over 65 £6
East Stand Accessible Seating                      Adults £12 | U-16/Over 65 £6

*There are only 300 tickets available in each of Section O2 and J1.

