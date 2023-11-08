Did our 4 items from Aberdeen’s new German Doner Kebab make for a grilliant meal?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Did our 4 items from Aberdeen’s new German Doner Kebab make for a grilliant meal?

Here are our thoughts on the menu items we sampled from German Doner Kebab on Aberdeen's Union Street.

Reporters Andy Morton and Karla Sinclair standing outside the German Doner Kebab on Union Street holding takeaway bags
Aberdeen's first-ever German Doner Kebab branch opened last week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

I’ve heard the words ‘German Doner Kebab’ a lot over the past few weeks, to say the least, whether it be at or outside of work.

Beforehand, I hadn’t the faintest idea what the business was — although I did grasp that it offered kebabs. I know, what a sharp mind I have…

Customers entering the new German Doner Kebab on Union Street
Outside German Doner Kebab on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I quickly realised it was coming up so often in conversation as a space on Aberdeen’s Union Street was going to house the chain’s newest site.

And ever since opening its doors on Wednesday, November 1, there have been queues out the door on several occasions.

Clearly, Aberdonions either rate their kebabs or German Doner Kebab (or both).

Some of the food from German Doner Kebab on Union Street in takeaway boxes and bags
Our chosen menu items. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I couldn’t believe the public’s reaction to the branch opening, so I took Andy along with me to pay it a visit yesterday to see what all the hype was about. There was a lengthy queue once we arrived…

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

One of each spring roll

Our food was ready in a matter of minutes. Given that the takeaway was busy, the pair of us and P&J photographer Kath headed back to the office to try everything out.

Spring rolls in a paper bag
Our springs rolls. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

First up was our £2.99 spring rolls. We went for the ‘one of each’ option to try both the chicken-based and beef-based options. However, you can also buy packs of four rather than two and just opt for one meat.

Reporters Andy and Karla taking a bite from the spring rolls
Trying out the rolls… Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Andy and Karla's first impressions on the food
My facial expressions were putting Andy off his lunch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Despite containing different meats, the spring rolls tasted near enough exactly the same — although the chicken roll was a tad spicier. And while the pastry casing was nice and crispy, it was very, very greasy.

A close up of the spring rolls for the German Doner Kebab on Union Street that had been cut in half, showing the contents
The rolls contained meat and jalapenos. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3/5
  • Karla: 2/5

Chilli cheese bites

Another £2.99 side option at German Doner Kebab is a bag of chilli cheese bites.

One thing I was impressed with when it came to them was how many came in a portion. There were seven, which I’d consider good value for money.

Chilli cheese bites in a paper package from German Doner Kebab on Union Street
Our portion of chilli cheese bites. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Creamy and smooth — without boasting an overpowering cheese flavour — I enjoyed the gooey centre of the bites. You are promised heat, but there isn’t any despite them featuring jalapenos.

Andy cutting into a Chilli Cheese bite, showing the contents
The contents of the bites was creamy and smooth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Like the spring rolls, the shell was crunchy but oily. Both sides would be so much more enjoyable if the grease factor wasn’t in the mix.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 2.5/5
  • Karla: 2.5/5

OG kebab

I had hoped our kebab, priced at £7.49, would be the star of the show. In my eyes, it absolutely was.

We went for beef as our meat. However, chicken or a mix of the two is available too.

The OG kebab from German Doner Kebab on Union Street
Inside the OG kebab. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There was a hefty amount of juicy and tender meat, while the veg (including lettuce, onion, red cabbage and tomatoes) tasted fresh and added a nice zingy taste to the dish.

However, the standout for me was the homemade toasted sesame waffle bread.

Andy taking a bite from his half of the kebab
A first bite action shot… Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Andy and Karla eating the kebab
The kebab went down a treat. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It was soft and fluffy on the inside yet had a crisp, golden-brown crust to it.

Despite containing three of the German Doner Kebab signature sauces — garlic, yoghurt and spicy — Andy would have liked more in there.

The plastic pots of dips that came with the food.
The dips. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I loved the garlic sauce but wasn’t sold on the other two. The ‘spicy’ one was far too high on the vinegar scale for my liking.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Curry fries

There are several fries options at German Doner Kebab. Plain, flaming, cheesy and curry are among them. We went for the latter.

The curry fries from German Doner Kebab on Union Street
Curry fries from German Doner Kebab. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The £2.49 fries (without any seasoning) had no taste to them, in my opinion. Even with the curry seasoning, there was little going on bar a punch of salt and paprika.

Andy biting into one of the curry fried while Karla holds the rest of the pack
Andy diving in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Andy, however, enjoyed them and kept going back for more, though he didn’t think they tasted much like curry.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3/5
  • Karla: 1.5/5

While the food wasn’t completely up my street at German Doner Kebab — bar the kebab, which I would order again — the staff were amazing from the moment we joined the queue.

Attentive, eager to help, cheerful and clearly passionate about working as part of the new site’s team, I’d without a doubt give them five stars.

The branch’s interior and exterior looks the part too.

