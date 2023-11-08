Did our 4 items from Aberdeen’s new German Doner Kebab make for a grilliant meal?

I’ve heard the words ‘German Doner Kebab’ a lot over the past few weeks, to say the least, whether it be at or outside of work.

Beforehand, I hadn’t the faintest idea what the business was — although I did grasp that it offered kebabs. I know, what a sharp mind I have…

I quickly realised it was coming up so often in conversation as a space on Aberdeen’s Union Street was going to house the chain’s newest site.

And ever since opening its doors on Wednesday, November 1, there have been queues out the door on several occasions.

Clearly, Aberdonions either rate their kebabs or German Doner Kebab (or both).

I couldn’t believe the public’s reaction to the branch opening, so I took Andy along with me to pay it a visit yesterday to see what all the hype was about. There was a lengthy queue once we arrived…

Read on to see what dishes we tasted, and our ratings for each…

One of each spring roll

Our food was ready in a matter of minutes. Given that the takeaway was busy, the pair of us and P&J photographer Kath headed back to the office to try everything out.

First up was our £2.99 spring rolls. We went for the ‘one of each’ option to try both the chicken-based and beef-based options. However, you can also buy packs of four rather than two and just opt for one meat.

Despite containing different meats, the spring rolls tasted near enough exactly the same — although the chicken roll was a tad spicier. And while the pastry casing was nice and crispy, it was very, very greasy.

Ratings:

Andy: 3/5

Karla: 2/5

Chilli cheese bites

Another £2.99 side option at German Doner Kebab is a bag of chilli cheese bites.

One thing I was impressed with when it came to them was how many came in a portion. There were seven, which I’d consider good value for money.

Creamy and smooth — without boasting an overpowering cheese flavour — I enjoyed the gooey centre of the bites. You are promised heat, but there isn’t any despite them featuring jalapenos.

Like the spring rolls, the shell was crunchy but oily. Both sides would be so much more enjoyable if the grease factor wasn’t in the mix.

Ratings:

Andy: 2.5/5

Karla: 2.5/5

OG kebab

I had hoped our kebab, priced at £7.49, would be the star of the show. In my eyes, it absolutely was.

We went for beef as our meat. However, chicken or a mix of the two is available too.

There was a hefty amount of juicy and tender meat, while the veg (including lettuce, onion, red cabbage and tomatoes) tasted fresh and added a nice zingy taste to the dish.

However, the standout for me was the homemade toasted sesame waffle bread.

It was soft and fluffy on the inside yet had a crisp, golden-brown crust to it.

Despite containing three of the German Doner Kebab signature sauces — garlic, yoghurt and spicy — Andy would have liked more in there.

I loved the garlic sauce but wasn’t sold on the other two. The ‘spicy’ one was far too high on the vinegar scale for my liking.

Ratings:

Andy: 3.5/5

Karla: 4/5

Curry fries

There are several fries options at German Doner Kebab. Plain, flaming, cheesy and curry are among them. We went for the latter.

The £2.49 fries (without any seasoning) had no taste to them, in my opinion. Even with the curry seasoning, there was little going on bar a punch of salt and paprika.

Andy, however, enjoyed them and kept going back for more, though he didn’t think they tasted much like curry.

Ratings:

Andy: 3/5

Karla: 1.5/5

While the food wasn’t completely up my street at German Doner Kebab — bar the kebab, which I would order again — the staff were amazing from the moment we joined the queue.

Attentive, eager to help, cheerful and clearly passionate about working as part of the new site’s team, I’d without a doubt give them five stars.

The branch’s interior and exterior looks the part too.