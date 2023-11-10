Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson’s Dons can take positives from European campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson’s Dons can take positives from European campaign

The Dons were unable to get the win they needed in Greece to keep hopes of progressing from the group stage alive.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK. Image: AP.

So Aberdeen blow a farewell kiss to their 2023/24 European campaign, and it will not be one whose results will jump off the pages of the club’s history books.

But behind the bare numbers there lies a story of wholehearted effort, peppered with memorable moments to ensure its mark was made.

Plenty more here, headlined by – but not limited to – two excellent goals.

The exceptional technique of Jamie McGrath’s description-defying free kick will be the iconic image of the match, and fair enough.

To strike a ball over the wall and right into the bottom corner of the back of the net, from a full 30 yards, without it ever ascending above the height of the crossbar is a rare skill indeed.

But let it not overshadow the quality of Duk’s tone-setting opener, a masterclass in awareness and body control. His shape and balance prised open the narrowest window of opportunity; his shooting boot shoved the ball through it before it thumped shut.

Aside from a couple of frustrating, avoidable lapses, there were rarely any such shafts of light visible through an Aberdeen defence which did an outstanding job of protecting its goal.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time at 2-2, the atmosphere was notably different to that at Pittodrie: then a foreboding caused by the sickening sequence of events to that point; now a certainty that the Dons would not permit their hard work to be for nothing again.

It seemed to matter not that, materially speaking, Aberdeen in fact needed to force a winner of their own to keep any chances of qualification from a fiendish group alive.

In seeing out the final whistle – and burying the ghost of the reverse fixture – it felt like job done, with justified plaudits an acceptable substitute for tangible reward.

More from Aberdeen FC

Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players could have refused to play on if they'd known about alleged racist…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
'We gave PAOK a bloody nose' says defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson after dramatic…
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK in a Europa Conference League Group G clash. Image: SNS.
ANALYSIS: Will Duk retain his place in Aberdeen's starting line-up following season's-best showing as…
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen draw 2-2 with PAOK but hopes of group stage progression end in bittersweet…
Orkney-based Aberdeen fans David Ryrie and Cherie Grieve in Thessaloniki's Aristotle Square ahead of PAOK v Aberdeen. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Watch: Aberdeen-supporting Orkney couple detail FOUR-DAY odyssey by boat, car and plane for PAOK…
Aberdeen Women players Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with Nadine Hanssen, right, after scoring.
Hannah Stewart says she has 'big boots to fill' as she embraces taking on…
Sean Wallace and Ryan Cryle in Thessaloniki, Greece, ahead of PAOK v Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League.
Watch: PAOK v Aberdeen preview - Red Army party in Greece, Toumba Stadium transport/safety…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara and manager Barry Robson during the pre-match press conference for PAOK. Image: SNS
Dante Polvara upbeat Aberdeen can overcome 'toxic' atmosphere at stadium dubbed 'The Black Hell'…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during his Aberdeen MD-1 press conference at Toumba Stadium, on November 8, 2023, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Frustrated Barry Robson backs 'outstanding' Aberdeen fans to sell-out Viaplay Cup final ticket share…
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Caley Thistle Women to face Rangers in Scottish Cup; Aberdeen face trip to Boroughmuir…