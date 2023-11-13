Aberdeen fan view: A worrying pattern emerges on another chastening day at Celtic Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: A worrying pattern emerges on another chastening day at Celtic Park

Chris Crighon reflects on a tough afternoon for the Dons as they went down 6-0 against a ruthless Celtic.

By Chris Crighton
Celtic's Luis Palma scores from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Celtic's Luis Palma scores from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Barry Robson is the first manager Aberdeen have ever had who has experienced the 21st century phenomenon of Glasgow’s utter domination of almost every week of Scotland’s scorecard from the other side of the fence.

Having once stood at the centre of a Celtic side which routinely demolished all domestic comers, one would expect that he would have a better insight than most as to what sort of approach they least relished their opponents bringing.

If, with the benefit of that knowledge, he believes it is this, then it has yet to bear any conspicuous fruit for the Dons.

It must be acknowledged that it is possible for the majority of Premiership teams to go to Parkhead and turn in a perfect performance, yet still lose.

Such is the damage wrought to the competitive balance of national leagues by football’s wealth boom.

Celtic's David Turnbull scores to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen.
Celtic's David Turnbull scores to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

But this is Aberdeen’s third trip here under Robson and perfection is not a word which could be used to describe any.

On all three they have been two goals behind a third of the way through the game; twice, including yesterday, it has taken Celtic only a quarter-hour to stitch together such a comfortable cushion.

The aggregate score of 15-0 can hardly be said to be misleading, coming as it does from 28 shots on target by the hosts and none at all for the visitors.

Though there has been an element of mitigation for all three hidings, the latest came with some worrying recurring features.

If VAR continuing to decree that whatever Jack MacKenzie does is wrong can only be legislated for to a degree, the repeated use of Slobodan Rubezic’s head to clear balls on the ground and clock opponents in the air might prudently be quietly discouraged, before it damages his resale value too.

 

 

