Aberdeen fan view: A worrying pattern emerges on another chastening day at Celtic Park

Barry Robson is the first manager Aberdeen have ever had who has experienced the 21st century phenomenon of Glasgow’s utter domination of almost every week of Scotland’s scorecard from the other side of the fence.

Having once stood at the centre of a Celtic side which routinely demolished all domestic comers, one would expect that he would have a better insight than most as to what sort of approach they least relished their opponents bringing.

If, with the benefit of that knowledge, he believes it is this, then it has yet to bear any conspicuous fruit for the Dons.

It must be acknowledged that it is possible for the majority of Premiership teams to go to Parkhead and turn in a perfect performance, yet still lose.

Such is the damage wrought to the competitive balance of national leagues by football’s wealth boom.

But this is Aberdeen’s third trip here under Robson and perfection is not a word which could be used to describe any.

On all three they have been two goals behind a third of the way through the game; twice, including yesterday, it has taken Celtic only a quarter-hour to stitch together such a comfortable cushion.

The aggregate score of 15-0 can hardly be said to be misleading, coming as it does from 28 shots on target by the hosts and none at all for the visitors.

Though there has been an element of mitigation for all three hidings, the latest came with some worrying recurring features.

If VAR continuing to decree that whatever Jack MacKenzie does is wrong can only be legislated for to a degree, the repeated use of Slobodan Rubezic’s head to clear balls on the ground and clock opponents in the air might prudently be quietly discouraged, before it damages his resale value too.