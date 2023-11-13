Caley Thistle fan view: Some of the football was a joy to watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Some of the football was a joy to watch

David Sutherland was impressed by Inverness' display against Ayr United.

By David Sutherland
Inverness' David Wotherspoon celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 with teammates Morgan Boyes and Cameron Harper. Image: SNS.
Inverness' David Wotherspoon celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 with teammates Morgan Boyes and Cameron Harper. Image: SNS.

The Duncan Ferguson revolution continues and it is great to see Caley Thistle out of the bottom two and with games in hand on the teams above them.

Here was a game that you could split into three distinct phases.

For the first 30 minutes or so there was nothing between the teams and very little in the way of goal scoring opportunities. Quite how this game was going to pan out was not clear.

Then up popped David Wotherspoon.

Two fine goals put us in a wonderful situation as half-time approached and Billy Mckay’s penalty then had us in a position we couldn’t have dreamed of at the start.

Inverness were playing some great stuff and that continued for 15 minutes after the break.

Another win for Caley Thistle and Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS. 

With the big lead all fear in their play disappeared and it was a joy to watch.

However, once we reached the hour mark they appeared to take their foot off the gas and Ayr slowly crept back into the game.

I could sense the fans around me start to get a bit twitchy and when the visitors were awarded a penalty, all of a sudden they were back in the game.

They also had momentum though I thought the Caley Jags defended well in the latter stages, and they needed to.

News broke last week that John Robertson is moving on to pastures new.

While the club always emphasised the importance of his role as sporting director, many fans couldn’t get their head around what he did and whether it was necessary.

I think they had a point. Will he be replaced? I doubt it.

I won’t forget, though, some of the good times he brought to the club and wish him well in the future.

More from Caley Thistle

David Wotherspoon celebrates opening the scoring for Caley Thistle against Ayr United in spectacular fashion. Images: SNS Group/Craig Brown
David Wotherspoon says Caley Thistle can raise bar further after extending unbeaten run to…
David Wotherspoon celebrates his opening goal for Inverness against Ayr United. Images: SNS Group/Craig Brown
Duncan Ferguson delighted as Caley Thistle move up to eighth spot with 3-1 win…
Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers has kept an impressive club record 84 clean sheets in 249 appearances. Image: SNS Group
Milestone match for Caley Thistle's Mark Ridgers as Premiership football remains the goal
Caley Thistle Women celebrate scoring in their SWF Championship win over Westdyke.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason hails her side's attacking threat after scoring 21…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson outlines attacking vision for Caley Thistle
Sean Welsh made his playing return for Inverness last month, but he suffered a back injury in that semi-final. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh suffers fresh injury setback after jumping over a fence
John Robertson during his time at Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle confirm departure of sporting director John Robertson
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks in control against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Jasperimage
Adam Brooks eyes Caley Thistle starting shot on back of training advice
Former Caley Jags star Richie Hart, pictured in 2006 at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richie Hart: Caley Thistle can soar under Duncan Ferguson
Gavin Morrison (centre) celebrates after scoring the last goal for ICT in the 7-0 victory at Ayr United in April 2010. Image: SNS Group
Gavin Morrison will never forget Caley Thistle's magnificent seven at Ayr United