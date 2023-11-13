Caley Thistle fan view: Some of the football was a joy to watch

The Duncan Ferguson revolution continues and it is great to see Caley Thistle out of the bottom two and with games in hand on the teams above them.

Here was a game that you could split into three distinct phases.

For the first 30 minutes or so there was nothing between the teams and very little in the way of goal scoring opportunities. Quite how this game was going to pan out was not clear.

Then up popped David Wotherspoon.

Two fine goals put us in a wonderful situation as half-time approached and Billy Mckay’s penalty then had us in a position we couldn’t have dreamed of at the start.

Inverness were playing some great stuff and that continued for 15 minutes after the break.

With the big lead all fear in their play disappeared and it was a joy to watch.

However, once we reached the hour mark they appeared to take their foot off the gas and Ayr slowly crept back into the game.

I could sense the fans around me start to get a bit twitchy and when the visitors were awarded a penalty, all of a sudden they were back in the game.

They also had momentum though I thought the Caley Jags defended well in the latter stages, and they needed to.

News broke last week that John Robertson is moving on to pastures new.

While the club always emphasised the importance of his role as sporting director, many fans couldn’t get their head around what he did and whether it was necessary.

I think they had a point. Will he be replaced? I doubt it.

I won’t forget, though, some of the good times he brought to the club and wish him well in the future.