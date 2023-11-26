Bologna sporting director rules out January transfer move for ex-Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson

Aberdeen look likely to be forced to wait until at least next summer if they are to cash in on any transfer move made by Lewis Ferguson.

The former Dons midfielder has been linked with a £20million move from Bologna to fellow Serie A side Juventus.

Aberdeen agreed a 15% sell-on clause when Ferguson left to join Bologna in a £3million deal last year.

The 24-year-old has adjusted to Italian football very well, scoring 10 goals in 46 appearances for Bologna which has equalled Denis Law’s record as the top-scoring Scot in the Serie A.

But Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio says his club have no plans to sell Ferguson or Austrian defender Stefan Posch in the upcoming transfer window.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “Ferguson isn’t moving and we all agree on this. He, like Posch, are too important for us.

“The strength of this team is having many players of almost equal level, we want to keep the level high both from the start and during the match.”