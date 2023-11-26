Bologna sporting director rules out January transfer move for ex-Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Bologna sporting director rules out January transfer move for ex-Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson

Marco Di Vaio insists the Scotland international will not be moving despite reported interest from Juventus.

By Danny Law
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates with teammate Nikola Moro after scoring against Napoli. Image: Shutterstock.
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates with teammate Nikola Moro after scoring against Napoli. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen look likely to be forced to wait until at least next summer if they are to cash in on any transfer move made by Lewis Ferguson.

The former Dons midfielder has been linked with a £20million move from Bologna to fellow Serie A side Juventus.

Aberdeen agreed a 15% sell-on clause when Ferguson left to join Bologna in a £3million deal last year.

The 24-year-old has adjusted to Italian football very well, scoring 10 goals in 46 appearances for Bologna which has equalled Denis Law’s record as the top-scoring Scot in the Serie A.

Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against AS Roma. Image: Shutterstock

But Bologna sporting director  Marco Di Vaio says his club have no plans to sell Ferguson or Austrian defender Stefan Posch in the upcoming transfer window.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “Ferguson isn’t moving and we all agree on this. He, like Posch, are too important for us.

“The strength of this team is having many players of almost equal level, we want to keep the level high both from the start and during the match.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes tackles Celtic's Odin Thiago Holm. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes wants to right the wrongs of Celtic thrashing by bouncing back…
Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson aims to extend Bojan Miovski's contract
Aberdeen Women midfielder Phoebe Murray.
ACL injury to SWPL debut: Aberdeen Women's Phoebe Murray unexpected start to her senior…
Aberdeen's James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boost as fit-again James McGarry in contention for comeback against Rangers
Aberdeen celebrate beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Defiant boss Barry Robson shoots down claims Aberdeen raise game for Rangers
Aberdeen's James Maddison celebrates scoring against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Tottenham midfielder James Maddison says Aberdeen winner against Rangers remains his favourite goal
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster encouraged by club's pledge on future investment and plan…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown hails 'real talent' Connor Barron
Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates Dante Polvara's goal to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Captain Graeme Shinnie determined to lead Aberdeen to back-to-back Euro group stage qualification
Former Aberdeen players Lee Miller, Derek Young, Josh Walker and Jamie Smith (from the US) at the Chester Hotel for The Press and Journal and Evening Express subscribers' event on Tuesday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
VIDEO REPLAY AND PICS: Were you at our Aberdeen FC event with Dons' 2007-08…