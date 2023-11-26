Defender Michael Doyle enjoying new lease of life at Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defender Michael Doyle enjoying new lease of life at Cove Rangers

The experienced right-back was on the scoresheet as Cove defeated Stirling Albion 2-0 in the Scottish Cup.

By Reporter
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Michael Doyle admits it’s been a whirlwind month after swapping the gym trainers for football boots as he helped Cove Rangers secure passage into the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The right-back joined the Balmoral side at the start of November and has slotted in perfectly as his new side have racked up seven wins on the spin in league and cup.

That run now includes a second straight win over Stirling Albion, with Saturday’s 2-0 success at Forthbank kickstarted by Doyle’s bullet header from Connor Scully’s corner after just ten minutes.

Doyle said: “Five weeks ago, I was on a treadmill in a gym hating life, not wanting to watch football because I couldn’t get a club and now I’m the total opposite, loving life and scoring goals, it just shows you how quickly things can change.

“It’s good to help the team out, I think I’m up front next game! It’s good to get another clean sheet because that’s what I’m paid to do, to keep the ball out of the other side.

“I didn’t know how to celebrate as you can imagine, I take the kids for some coaching and that’s how they celebrate so that’s how I did it as well.”

Cove were on the front foot early doors in Stirling, with the previous week’s hat-trick hero Rumarn Burrell almost following up Doyle’s opener minutes later, only for his shot to be met with a fingertip stop by Binos keeper Mark Weir.

The visitors survived a scare when Robert Thomson’s close-range header came crashing off the bar on the half hour.

Connor Scully then saw a shot whistle just wide of the mark as Cove pressed for a killer second.

And it was the stalwart midfielder who madee it two on 50 minutes, driving past a trio of Stirling challenges before rifling a confident finish beyond Weir.

Scully had the chance to get his brace for the afternoon after being played in by Burrell, but his goalbound effort was well blocked by Stirling skipper Paul McLean.

Burrell squandered a final chance in added time to pad the lead, but it was plain sailing for Cove as they secured passage to the big boys in the fourth round.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “I thought we were excellent in the first 25 minutes and then lost our way a wee bit which you maybe expect, we didn’t stay on the ball long enough and made too many errors but we got the goals at good times.

“We defended the box really well in terms of blocking things, we got let off in the first half with the header but we’re in the hat, it’s great for the club and it keeps the momentum going – another clean sheet with different scorers.

“We came down here six weeks ago and we were poor for about 65 minutes until we went down to ten men, it’s been a real turn in fortunes but that’s because of how the players have worked.”

