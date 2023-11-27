Aberdeen v Rangers Ref Watch: No bookings for blatant dives, and Goldson gets softest penalty for shirt-pulling seen at EVERY corner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Rangers Ref Watch: No bookings for blatant dives, and Goldson gets softest penalty for shirt-pulling seen at EVERY corner

Nick Walsh's display in Aberdeen's 1-1 draw with Rangers included no bookings for clear dives from Todd Cantwell and Abdallah Sima, plus the VAR-influenced call to award Connor Goldson a very soft late penalty.

Referee Nick Walsh blows his whistle before going to the VAR monitor to check for a possible penalty kick to Rangers against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen’s clash with Rangers on Sunday ended with another Scottish football refereeing storm involving VAR – here’s our review on how the officiating team, led by Nick Walsh, performed in the big moments of the controversial 1-1 Pittodrie draw.

Throughout the first half, ref Walsh let a lot go, and tried to keep his cards in his pocket, but I thought there were some tackles and persistent fouling which warranted  cautions.

The Dons’ Nicky Devlin was lucky to not be booked for a rugby-style challenge, and I also thought Reds captain Graeme Shinnie was lucky to avoid a booking for the amount of fouls he committed.

Walsh makes inexplicable calls not to book Rangers’ Cantwell and Sima for clear-as-day dives

The two worst non-bookings in the first half were by far the two pathetic dives from Todd Cantwell and Abdallah Sima.

We start with Cantwell. There’s only one word needed to describe his dive – the word is cheating.

I was amazed that the referee did not caution him for simulation.

It was clear as day – initiating the contact and pathetically throwing himself to the ground – and more needs to be done in football to stamp such behaviour out.

Aberdeen players themselves have been guilty of diving during the past few seasons, too.

It needs to stop.

Referees need to take a stronger stance on diving, because it happens far too consistently now.

The Sima incident was the same: into the box, and then going down under no contact. He even let out a small scream as if he had been hacked to the ground.

Why didn’t Walsh book either player?

We saw this recently in Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw at PAOK in the Europa Conference League, where there were no cautions shown despite two clear PAOK dives.

Late Gers’ penalty was so soft as there’s shirt-pulling at every corner – with ref Walsh sending message it’s ok to throw yourself to deck

Of course, the biggest decision of Sunday’s Premiership fixture at Pittodrie came in the 90th minute, when Walsh awarded Rangers a penalty.

At the time, inside the ground, I honestly had no idea what VAR official Andrew Dallas was checking as there didn’t seem to be a clear and obvious foul.

After a lengthy check and another lengthy period where the ref Walsh spent almost three minutes looking at the monitor, a penalty was awarded for a pull from Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann on Rangers’ Connor Goldson at a corner.

Nick Walsh views the VAR monitor at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Firstly, as hinted at, VAR is supposed to correct clear and obvious errors. If it is taking that long to review an incident, then it is not clear and obvious.

On the decision itself, in my honest opinion it is such a soft spot-kick to award.

I thought it was similar to when Aberdeen played Livingston at the start of the season. In that game, Bojan Miovski clearly had his shirt pulled in the area, but I didn’t think it was enough for a penalty.

My opinion is the same with the Gartenmann-Goldson incident.

At every single corner, you’re going to have shirt-pulling. Does that mean every shirt pull is a penalty? Of course not.

Goldson made the most of it, throwing himself to the ground.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson goes down in the box against Aberdeen after having his shirt pulled. Image: SNS.

If I was a manager I’d tell my players to just constantly throw themselves to the ground if this is the state of refereeing in Scotland at the moment.

Nobody is getting booked for diving and referees are awarding penalties for players chucking themselves to the floor.

Football is a contact sport – but players are no longer honest about contact.

Some onlookers noted there was also a block on Gartenmann during the flashpoint, but the shirt pull begins before that.

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann is shown a yellow card for the foul on Connor Goldson leading to the Rangers penalty. Image: SNS.

VAR checks are so inconsistent

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson also complained about a forearm to the face of Dante Polvara from Goldson.

Now, I think that’s a borderline challenge, and one VAR surely should have taken a longer look at.

I know the referee saw the incident at the time, producing a caution for Goldson.

However, it was one of those I felt warranted a second look, and easily could have been red – especially when viewed by the slow down replays of VAR.

The biggest issue with VAR is just how inconsistent it is. Why does it check some things, but then ignores identical situations in other games?

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

