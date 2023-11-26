Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says ‘another VAR decision going Rangers’ way in the 90th minute doesn’t look good’

Frustrated Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said “it doesn’t look good” that Rangers were awarded a controversial penalty following “another” late VAR review.

The Dons were on course to secure back-to-back league wins against Rangers for the first time since 1993 when leading 1-0 after the regulation 90 minutes at Pittodrie.

However the Ibrox club were awarded a dramatic injury-time penalty following a VAR review for a shirt tug by Stefan Gartenmann on Connor Goldson.

The spot-kick was converted by James Tavernier.

Robson was angry VAR did not pick up on a block on Gartenmann in the box leading up to that penalty incident.

He said: “For me it doesn’t look good, another VAR decision going Rangers’ way in the 90th minute again.

“It took them long enough (to make the VAR decision).

“Stefan got blocked.

“I think you all saw that but obviously VAR have not bothered looking at that and have just looked at the pull of the shirt.

“We are in trouble if this is the way it is going aren’t we?”

Frustration at timing of SFA meeting

The 12 Premiership clubs held a meeting with the Scottish FA’s referees department last Thursday to review the performance of VAR during the opening round of top flight fixtures.

Of the 407 VAR checks made an independent review panel concluded only three mistakes had been made.

Robson insists he couldn’t make the meeting because it was held in Glasgow when he was training his squad to face Rangers.

That is another source of frustration for the Dons boss.

He said: “I was up here training and they put the meeting down in Glasgow, which is not great timing.

“So I wasn’t at the VAR meeting but what I heard was that there was a lot said about pulling shirts in boxes.

“I think the referees have all said that not every one is a penalty when there is a pull inside.”

What Robson said to referee Walsh

Referee Nick Walsh was advised by video assistant referee Andrew Dallas to review the Gartenmann-Goldson incident.

After studying the pitchside monitor Walsh awarded a spot-kick which was converted two minutes into injury time.

Robson spoke to Walsh at full-time.

“I said I hope you got it right,” explained Robson.

“Too many decisions have been wrong in Scotland and it was a long look at the monitor as well.”

Aberdeen were on course to secure back-to-back league wins against Rangers with Bojan Miovski having fired the Reds in front in the 11th minute.

The Dons sit ninth in the Premiership table, on just 13 points after 12 league fixtures.

Aberdeen face Rangers again in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday, December 17.

Robson said: “So many decisions have not went for us this season and we could be sitting in a much different place to where we are.

“We keep going though and we keep fighting.

“I am just really proud of the players.

“The first half we pressed, counter-pressed and transitioned so well.

“We had real speed and excitement and could have been two up.

“It was a real Aberdeen team and it is really hard to play at that tempo and speed for the whole game.

“Especially against a team like Rangers who are real quality.

“We knew in the second half they would have their periods, we understand that.

“We flipped the shape a wee bit and some good substitutions.

“Then we were hit by a sucker punch once again at the end.

“It is so disappointing as we performed really well in the game.”

Rangers boss says it was a penalty

Aberdeen were on course to end new Rangers boss Philippe Clement’s unbeaten run since taking over at Ibrox.

Clement insists the dramatic VAR review got it right because it was a clear penalty to his side.

🔵 Rangers equalise in stoppage time! After a VAR check, referee Nick Walsh points to the spot – Tavernier makes no mistake in making it 1-1. Your thoughts on a crazy few minutes of football? 👇 pic.twitter.com/rD6Xxiic0z — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 26, 2023

Clement said: “We should have won this game as we had the best chances.

“It was a day when things don’t fall your way.

“That’s because of a good goalkeeper on the other side, twice hitting the crossbar, not taking good chances.

“But finally we got the goal and I think for everybody it’s really clear that it’s a penalty.

“Connor’s shirt is really pulled.”