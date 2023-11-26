Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says ‘another VAR decision going Rangers’ way in the 90th minute doesn’t look good’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says ‘another VAR decision going Rangers’ way in the 90th minute doesn’t look good’

Dons boss reveals what he said to referee Nick Walsh at full-time following the controversial penalty award to Rangers as the result of a VAR review.

By Sean Wallace
Referee Nick Walsh checks VAR before awarding Rangers a penalty against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Frustrated Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said “it doesn’t look good” that Rangers were awarded a controversial penalty following “another” late VAR review.

The Dons were on course to secure back-to-back league wins against Rangers for the first time since 1993 when leading 1-0 after the regulation 90 minutes at Pittodrie.

However the Ibrox club were awarded a dramatic injury-time penalty following a VAR review for a shirt tug by Stefan Gartenmann on Connor Goldson.

The spot-kick was converted by James Tavernier.

Robson was angry VAR did not pick up on a block on Gartenmann in the box leading up to that penalty incident.

Referee Nick Walsh awards Rangers a penalty following a VAR check against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
He said: “For me it doesn’t look good, another VAR decision going Rangers’ way in the 90th minute again.

“It took them long enough (to make the VAR decision).

“Stefan got blocked.

“I think you all saw that but obviously VAR have not bothered looking at that and have just looked at the pull of the shirt.

“We are in trouble if this is the way it is going aren’t we?”

Rangers’ Connor Goldson goes down in the box after having his shirt pulled before he is awarded a penalty following a VAR check. Image: SNS

Frustration at timing of SFA meeting

The 12 Premiership clubs held a meeting with the Scottish FA’s referees department  last Thursday to review the performance of VAR during the opening round of top flight fixtures.

Of the 407 VAR checks made an independent review panel concluded only three  mistakes had been made.

Robson insists he couldn’t make the meeting because it was held in Glasgow when he was training his squad to face Rangers.

That is another source of frustration for the Dons boss.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a Premiership match against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
He said: “I was up here training and they put the meeting down in Glasgow, which is not great timing.

“So I wasn’t at the VAR meeting but what I heard was that there was  a lot said about pulling shirts in boxes.

“I think the referees have all said that not every one is a penalty when there is a pull inside.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
What Robson said to referee Walsh

Referee Nick Walsh was advised by video assistant referee Andrew Dallas to review the Gartenmann-Goldson incident.

After studying the pitchside monitor Walsh awarded a spot-kick which was converted two minutes into injury time.

Robson spoke to Walsh at full-time.

“I said I hope you got it right,” explained Robson.

“Too many decisions have been wrong in Scotland and it was a long look at the monitor as well.”

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson chats with referee Nick Walsh at full time against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen were on course to secure back-to-back league wins against Rangers with Bojan Miovski having fired the Reds in front in the 11th minute.

The Dons sit ninth in the Premiership table, on just 13 points after 12 league fixtures.

Aberdeen face Rangers again in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday, December 17.

Prolific Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring his 11th goal of the season when netting against Rangers. Image: SNS
Robson said: “So many decisions have not went for us this season and we could be sitting in a much different place to where we are.

“We keep going though and we keep fighting.

“I am just really proud of the players.

“The first half we pressed, counter-pressed and transitioned so well.

“We had real speed and excitement and could have been two up.

“It was a real Aberdeen team and it is really hard to play at that tempo and speed for the whole game.

“Especially against a team like Rangers who are real quality.

“We knew in the second half they would have their periods, we understand that.

“We flipped the shape a wee bit and some good substitutions.

“Then we were hit by a sucker punch once again at the end.

“It is so disappointing as we performed really well in the game.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (left) and Rangers’ Leon Balogun in action at Pittodrie on Sunday. Image: SNS

Rangers boss says it was a penalty

Aberdeen were on course to end new Rangers boss Philippe Clement’s unbeaten run since taking over at Ibrox.

Clement insists the dramatic VAR review got it right because it was a clear penalty to his side.

Clement said: “We should have won this game as we had the best chances.

“It was a day when things don’t fall your way.

“That’s because of a good goalkeeper on the other side, twice hitting the crossbar, not taking good chances.

“But finally we got the goal and I think for everybody it’s really clear that it’s a penalty.

“Connor’s shirt is really pulled.”

Conversation