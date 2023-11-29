Analysis: Aberdeen Women’s heavy defeat to Celtic not a true reflection of squad brimming with young talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Analysis: Aberdeen Women’s heavy defeat to Celtic not a true reflection of squad brimming with young talent

The Dons are the youngest teams across both SWPL leagues - 1 and 2 - with Hamilton having the second-youngest squad with an average age of 19.7, while Gartcairn have the youngest squad in SWPL 2 at 20.8 years old.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Celtic's Amy Gallacher and Jenny Smith in a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women suffered their biggest-ever defeat in the SWPL to Celtic, but it is not a result which should define the young squad. Image: Shutterstock.
By Sophie Goodwin

For the second season running, Aberdeen Women are the youngest team in the SWPL with an average squad age of 19.4 years old.

Not only are the Dons the youngest team in the top-flight, but they are the youngest across both SWPL leagues – 1 and 2 – with Hamilton Accies having the second-youngest squad with an average age of 19.7, while Gartcairn have the youngest squad in SWPL 2 at 20.8 years old.

The average age of the squad is determined by all of the players who have featured in a matchday squad this season.

Last season in the SWPL, the Aberdeen squad had an average age of 20.7 years old.

The team who featured in the 13-0 loss to Celtic on Sunday had an average age of 18.8 years – with only three starting players over the age of 21.

All of the players manager Clint Lancaster named on his bench were 18 or younger – with the three of the five substitutes who came on being 16 or 17 years old.

A 13-0 loss is not a good look, but there needs to be perspective and as the Dons boss said at full-time, his side were up against a team of full internationals, while he was fielding a team largely made up of teenagers.

The defeat won’t define Aberdeen’s season, nor will it define the career of the young players who are brimming with potential.

Lancaster said after the game: “They are young and they will get over this. They will be disappointed today, but it wont affect them long-term.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

“They are a young group and I do have to be careful what I say to them and how I treat them, but I want to give them the opportunities.”

Following the loss there were comments on social media using the defeat as a way to disparage, with some even suggesting the women’s team is a pointless thing for the club to be putting money in.

Some of the best young talent in the country play for the Dons and if the club continue to invest the development of such players can only improve.

And with more investment it means players could envision a professional career with the Dons, with the club stating their ambition to eventually implement a five-year plan towards moving into a full-time operation.

Young talent thriving, but need support of experienced recruits

The team is certainly not pointless and I reckon those people making those comments have never watched an Aberdeen Women game.

If they had they would see the talent on show for themselves.

As strikers do, Bayley Hutchison often earns the plaudits and rightfully so as at only 20 years old she has already made her mark on the SWPL.

She has scored 13 goals in 14 games already this season and is currently the fourth top goalscorer in the league.

It is the third successive season Hutchison has hit double figures in the SWPL, having scored 25 goals in 52 appearances before the start of the 2023-24 season.

In the middle of the park, the Dons boast one of the best homegrown players in the SWPL in 21-year-old Eilidh Shore, while at the back teenagers Jess Broadrick and Madison Finnie continue to impress alongside Chloe Gover – the current second most senior player in the squad at 23 years old.

This term young players such as 17-year-old Darcie Miller – who has scored four goals in all competitions – and Phoebe Murray, 15, have impressed since making their debuts.

These young players are getting a chance partly because they are who Lancaster has at his disposal, but they have proven they are good enough to be included in the squad.

Phoebe Murray in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Shutterstock.

However, it is important to remember how young they are and relying solely on them at this stage of their careers is not a sustainable strategy.

The Dons are in a much better position this season than they were last – imagine how much more progress they could make with a few more experienced players in the mix.

The 13-0 defeat will have been a tough lesson for the young players and it should be for the club, too, as Lancaster needs the right backing to bring in new recruits this winter to better support his young side.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women suffer heaviest-ever SWPL defeat in 13-0 loss to Celtic
Caley Thistle's Kirsty Deans in SWF Championship action
Caley Thistle Women eye place in final four of SWF Championship and League One…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Phoebe Murray.
ACL injury to SWPL debut: Aberdeen Women's Phoebe Murray unexpected start to her senior…
Chelsea forward Lauren James, right, takes on Liverpool defender Jenna Clark in a WSL match at Stamford Bridge.
Rachel Corsie: Should WSL games be broadcast during Saturday 3pm blackout?
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster encouraged by club's pledge on future investment and plan…
Pictures shows an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)
Sophie Goodwin: ACL issue more than just a sports injury - but a battle…
Image shows physiotherapist Aimee Clark alongside a picture of an ACL x-ray
Former Scotland hockey international Aimee Clark: My ACL injury hell inspired me to help…
Image shows graphic of an x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) alongside four players - Laura Holden, Rachael Boyle, Kaylah Cruickshank and Laura Parsley - who have suffered an injury to their knee.
Excruciating pain, waiting lists, and the need for more research: North footballers reveal ACL…
Image shows graphic of a x-ray of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) alongside Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason, whose playing career was cut short after she suffered two serious knee injuries.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason: My ACL injury cut my playing career short…
Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart in action against Spartans in a SWPL match
Aberdeen Women victory over Spartans overshadowed by injury to forward Becky Galbraith

Conversation