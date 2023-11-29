Gallery: Aberdeen gear up for HJK Helsinki with training session at snowy Cormack Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gallery: Aberdeen gear up for HJK Helsinki with training session at snowy Cormack Park

The Dons get acclimatised to the cold weather they can expect in Finland.

Angus MacDonald up to some mischief during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Angus MacDonald up to some mischief during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

The Aberdeen players got an early taste of what they can expect in Helsinki with a training session at a snowy Cormack Park this morning.

Barry Robson’s side take on HJK Helsinki in their penultimate Europa Conference League in Finland tomorrow evening.

The temperature is expected to be -6C when the game kicks off at HJK’s Bolt Arena at 5.45pm on Thursday.

A sprinkling of snow over the Granite City gave the Dons players a glimpse of what they will experience when they make the trip over to Finland later today.

Here are the best pictures from the Dons’ final training session before they travel out to Helsinki.

Bojan Miovski and Slobodan Rubezic enjoying the snowy weather. All images from SNS.
Manager Barry Robson keeps a close eye on proceedings.
Aberdeen’s in-form striker Bojan Miovski will be hoping to add to his tally in Finland.
Slobodan Rubezic will be hoping to help the Dons to a first victory in the Europa Conference League group stages.

Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler are focused on Finland.
Bojan Miovski gets ready to launch a snowball.
Richard Jensen (left) will be heading back to Finland to take on his former team.
Aberdeen’s back-up goalkeeper Ross Doohan is put through his paces. Could he be a surprise starter in Finland?
Shayden Morris is nearing a return to fitness following a spell out injured.
Barry Robson’s side head into the Europa Conference League match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Rangers. 
Cape Verde international  Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is wrapped up ahead of the tranining session.  
Duk was on target in Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw against PAOK in Greece. 
The temperature is displayed as 1C at Cormack Park. It is expected to be -6C by kick-off in Helsinki tomorrow. 
Slobodan Rubezic and Angus MacDonald working hard. 

WATCH: Aberdeen fans in Helsinki on HJK game, snowy conditions, how much Bojan Miovski is worth now and more

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Duk celebrating on the pitch with graeme shinnie during a conference league game
Sean Wallace: No dead rubbers in Europe for Aberdeen with £870,000 still up for…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Celtic's Amy Gallacher and Jenny Smith in a SWPL match.
Analysis: Aberdeen Women's heavy defeat to Celtic not a true reflection of squad brimming…
Aberdeen fans Susan Robertson and Elaine Mitchell in Helsinki. Image: Ryan Cryle.
WATCH: Aberdeen fans in Helsinki on HJK game, snowy conditions, how much Bojan Miovski…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara aims to repay boss Barry Robson for retaining faith in…
Jonny Hayes applauds Aberdeen supporters after the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes aims to reward dedication of 1,500 travelling supporters in Helsinki
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson chats with referee Nick Walsh at full time against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson criticised by former referee for 'childish' comments
3
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann being shown a yellow card by the referee on the pitch
Willie Miller: Stefan Gartenmann made Aberdeen vulnerable to late penalty agony against Rangers with…
2
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: I'll be amazed if Bojan Miovski does not become Aberdeen's record transfer…
3
Rangers' James Tavernier speaks to Aberdeen's Kelle Roos before taking a penalty during the Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Keeper Kelle Roos warns there must be no more Aberdeen hard-luck stories after Rangers…
Aberdeen's Duk celebrating on the pitch with graeme shinnie during a conference league game
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues finish-on-a-high Euro group stage challenge