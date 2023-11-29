Aberdeen FC Gallery: Aberdeen gear up for HJK Helsinki with training session at snowy Cormack Park The Dons get acclimatised to the cold weather they can expect in Finland. Angus MacDonald up to some mischief during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS. By Danny Law November 29 2023, 11.49am Share Gallery: Aberdeen gear up for HJK Helsinki with training session at snowy Cormack Park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6274513/gallery-aberdeen-gear-up-for-hjk-helsinki-at-snowy-cormack-park/ Copy Link The Aberdeen players got an early taste of what they can expect in Helsinki with a training session at a snowy Cormack Park this morning. Barry Robson’s side take on HJK Helsinki in their penultimate Europa Conference League in Finland tomorrow evening. The temperature is expected to be -6C when the game kicks off at HJK’s Bolt Arena at 5.45pm on Thursday. A sprinkling of snow over the Granite City gave the Dons players a glimpse of what they will experience when they make the trip over to Finland later today. Here are the best pictures from the Dons’ final training session before they travel out to Helsinki. Bojan Miovski and Slobodan Rubezic enjoying the snowy weather. All images from SNS. Manager Barry Robson keeps a close eye on proceedings. Aberdeen’s in-form striker Bojan Miovski will be hoping to add to his tally in Finland. Slobodan Rubezic will be hoping to help the Dons to a first victory in the Europa Conference League group stages. Wednesday morning at Cormack Park ❄️#StandFree pic.twitter.com/c08jT4nucH — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 29, 2023 Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler are focused on Finland. Bojan Miovski gets ready to launch a snowball. Richard Jensen (left) will be heading back to Finland to take on his former team. Aberdeen’s back-up goalkeeper Ross Doohan is put through his paces. Could he be a surprise starter in Finland? Shayden Morris is nearing a return to fitness following a spell out injured. Barry Robson’s side head into the Europa Conference League match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Rangers. Cape Verde international Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is wrapped up ahead of the tranining session. Duk was on target in Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw against PAOK in Greece. The temperature is displayed as 1C at Cormack Park. It is expected to be -6C by kick-off in Helsinki tomorrow. Slobodan Rubezic and Angus MacDonald working hard. WATCH: Aberdeen fans in Helsinki on HJK game, snowy conditions, how much Bojan Miovski is worth now and more