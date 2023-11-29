Gallery: Aberdeen gear up for HJK Helsinki with training session at snowy Cormack Park

The Aberdeen players got an early taste of what they can expect in Helsinki with a training session at a snowy Cormack Park this morning.

Barry Robson’s side take on HJK Helsinki in their penultimate Europa Conference League in Finland tomorrow evening.

The temperature is expected to be -6C when the game kicks off at HJK’s Bolt Arena at 5.45pm on Thursday.

A sprinkling of snow over the Granite City gave the Dons players a glimpse of what they will experience when they make the trip over to Finland later today.

Here are the best pictures from the Dons’ final training session before they travel out to Helsinki.