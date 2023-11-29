‘Milestone’ moment for Moray West wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Milestone’ moment for Moray West wind farm

Large 'transition pieces' for the Cromarty Firth development have started to arrive at Port of Nigg.

By Keith Findlay
First delivery of transition pieces to Port of Nigg for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm.
First delivery of transition pieces to Port of Nigg for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm. Image: Global Energy Group

Giant structures that have arrived at Port of Nigg mark a major milestone for the 882-megawatt (MW) Moray West offshore wind farm.

They are “transition pieces” (TPs) for the Cromarty Firth development.

The new wind farm, more than 13 miles out at sea, is a 50:50 joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables under the name Ocean Winds.

TPs are the large yellow components that will connect the monopiles currently being marshalled at Port of Cromarty Firth to the wind turbines.

Marshalling and preassembly of the turbine components will be undertaken by Siemens Gamesa at Port of Nigg.

62 of the structures bound for Nigg

In total, 62 TPs are being delivered to Nigg on a rolling programme of delivery and installation.

Inverness-based Global Energy Group (GEG) – the port’s owner and operator – is providing preassembly support services including craneage, logistics, mounting ancillary equipment, and inspection and repair support.

The first delivery to Nigg included two TPs for offshore substations, allowing progress to be made on the wind farm’s export electrical infrastructure.

This is a significant milestone and a fantastic opportunity to draw attention to not only the progress that the Moray West project is making, but also the benefits that the project is bringing to Scotland’s economy and supply chain.”

Pete Geddes, project director, Moray West

It kick-starts the upcoming campaign to install all 62 TPs onto the monopile foundations. Following installation of the monopile foundations and TPs, the massive Siemens Gamesa 14.7MW turbines will be positioned onto each base.

GEG and Port of Nigg operations director Charlie Morrison said: “We look forward to working closely with the Moray West team in the successful execution of the storage, marshalling and loadout of the TPs before their onward journey to the field.

“I’m proud of the successful track record GEG have built in the offshore renewables industry over recent years, having managed more than 2.6 gigawatts of offshore winds assets through the Port of Nigg.”

First delivery of transition pieces to Port of Nigg
Image: Global Energy Group

Mr Morrison added: “We have grown our preassembly capabilities and expertise to service the comprehensive requirements of the offshore wind sector, cementing our position as the partner of choice for offshore wind operations in the UK.”

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said: “This is a significant milestone and a fantastic opportunity to draw attention to not only the progress that the Moray West project is making, but also the benefits that the project is bringing to Scotland’s economy and supply chain through these significant contracts with GEG.

“At Oceans Winds we’re proud to see the benefits the Moray West project is bringing to Scotland.”

First delivery of transition pieces to Port of Nigg.
Image: Global Energy Group

Mr Geddes said jobs supported at Port of Nigg for the Moray West development were “great for the local area.

Thery were also good news for the Highlands as a whole and built on the developer’s “excellent track record of supply chain support in Scotland”, he added.

Planning consents for Moray West were secured in 2019 and initial onshore construction works commenced in early 2022.

