‘Milestone’ moment for Moray West wind farm

Giant structures that have arrived at Port of Nigg mark a major milestone for the 882-megawatt (MW) Moray West offshore wind farm.

They are “transition pieces” (TPs) for the Cromarty Firth development.

The new wind farm, more than 13 miles out at sea, is a 50:50 joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables under the name Ocean Winds.

TPs are the large yellow components that will connect the monopiles currently being marshalled at Port of Cromarty Firth to the wind turbines.

Marshalling and preassembly of the turbine components will be undertaken by Siemens Gamesa at Port of Nigg.

62 of the structures bound for Nigg

In total, 62 TPs are being delivered to Nigg on a rolling programme of delivery and installation.

Inverness-based Global Energy Group (GEG) – the port’s owner and operator – is providing preassembly support services including craneage, logistics, mounting ancillary equipment, and inspection and repair support.

The first delivery to Nigg included two TPs for offshore substations, allowing progress to be made on the wind farm’s export electrical infrastructure.

This is a significant milestone and a fantastic opportunity to draw attention to not only the progress that the Moray West project is making, but also the benefits that the project is bringing to Scotland’s economy and supply chain.” Pete Geddes, project director, Moray West

It kick-starts the upcoming campaign to install all 62 TPs onto the monopile foundations. Following installation of the monopile foundations and TPs, the massive Siemens Gamesa 14.7MW turbines will be positioned onto each base.

GEG and Port of Nigg operations director Charlie Morrison said: “We look forward to working closely with the Moray West team in the successful execution of the storage, marshalling and loadout of the TPs before their onward journey to the field.

“I’m proud of the successful track record GEG have built in the offshore renewables industry over recent years, having managed more than 2.6 gigawatts of offshore winds assets through the Port of Nigg.”

Mr Morrison added: “We have grown our preassembly capabilities and expertise to service the comprehensive requirements of the offshore wind sector, cementing our position as the partner of choice for offshore wind operations in the UK.”

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said: “This is a significant milestone and a fantastic opportunity to draw attention to not only the progress that the Moray West project is making, but also the benefits that the project is bringing to Scotland’s economy and supply chain through these significant contracts with GEG.

“At Oceans Winds we’re proud to see the benefits the Moray West project is bringing to Scotland.”

Mr Geddes said jobs supported at Port of Nigg for the Moray West development were “great for the local area.

Thery were also good news for the Highlands as a whole and built on the developer’s “excellent track record of supply chain support in Scotland”, he added.

Planning consents for Moray West were secured in 2019 and initial onshore construction works commenced in early 2022.