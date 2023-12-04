Aberdeen fan view: Christmas fast approaching but the league campaign is yet to get going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Christmas fast approaching but the league campaign is yet to get going

Chris Crighton reflects on another disappointing result for the Dons who sit 10th in the Premiership.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a penalty during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a penalty during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

The first snows of winter are upon us, and Aberdeen’s league campaign has yet to truly get started.

Inside the walls of Pittodrie there might privately be some relief that the squad’s participation in both Europe and the League Cup will conclude within the next fortnight, for the competitive and geographical breadth of the team’s commitments is carrying a significant proportion of the blame for the meagre returns to date.

They had better hope that they are right. Because once those additional pressures are released and the Dons become a domestic species, they will be out of excuses for the poverty of their performances.

There have been occasional signs of life, but too few and far between to give much reassurance that this is genuinely a good Aberdeen side waiting for the circumstances to show it.

The possibility cannot be ruled out that Aberdeen are tenth in the league for the principal reason that they are the tenth best team in it. The simplest explanation is often the correct one.

Aberdeen’s is, in terms of concessions per game, the most porous defence in the division, and here they failed to turn a substantial number of shots, even from the penalty spot, into any goals in reply.

Put those together and you get a team losing by multiple goals to nil, as the Dons now have five times in only 13 league outings.

They will, not unreasonably, feel things went heavily against them yesterday, but the harsh fact remains that had they been better in the basics of their work at both ends of the pitch the 1-0 lead, which set the afternoon’s course, would have been theirs rather than their hosts’.

One cannot always expect fortune to ride to the rescue if the team does not play its own part.

More from Aberdeen FC

Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramirez takes a shot at goal. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez dedicates goal to newborn son after sending Columbus Crew…
Hibernian's Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Defiant boss Barry Robson insists 2-0 loss at Hibs is the best Aberdeen have…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski misses from the penalty spot during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road Stadium,.Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Premiership problems continue with 2-0 loss at Hibernian
Aberdeen's Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron insists debut for Jack Milne in Helsinki proves patience pays…
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann being shown a yellow card by the referee on the pitch
Richard Gordon: Rangers' run of 68 league games without conceding a penalty is remarkable
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Boss Barry Robson says Aberdeen have had to endure the toughest fixture schedule in…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald applauds the Dons fans at full-time after the 2-2 Europa Conference League group stage match draw at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Angus MacDonald happy to show patience on Aberdeen game-time after award-nominated Helsinki strike described…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald applauds the Dons fans at full-time after the 2-2 Europa Conference League group stage match draw at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Is it time for Aberdeen to switch to a back four to…
HJK Helsinki manager Toni Korkeakunnas during a press conference at the Bolt Arena ahead of the game with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnas admits he is open to managing in Scotland
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Angus MacDonald's stunning strike is reward for perseverance during tough campaign