Defiant boss Barry Robson insists 2-0 loss at Hibs is the best Aberdeen have played during his time as manager

Dons manager admits Aberdeen need to start winning games but is confident the victories will come if his side play like they did at Easter Road.

By Sean Wallace
Hibernian's Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Barry Robson insists Aberdeen’s 2-0 loss to Hibernian is his side’s best performance during his time as the club’s manager.

Despite suffering defeat at Easter Road, Robson ranks it as the Reds’ top shift during his time as gaffer.

Robson was appointed Pittodrie boss in January this year and led the Dons to a third-placed Premiership finish and Euro group stage qualification.

He also guided the Dons to a Viaplay Cup final against Rangers which will be played at Hampden on December 17.

However Robson reckons the defeat by Hibs, which leaves the Reds a lowly 10th in the Premiership, tops the lot.

Aberdeen had 24 shots at goal at Easter Road, hit the woodwork twice and striker Bojan Miovski had a penalty saved.

Despite his praise for his players Robson accepts with the Dons rooted in the bottom six the pressure is on to start delivering league wins soon.

And he is convinced those Premiership victories will arrive if the Dons repeat the levels shown at Easter Road.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected against Hibs. Image: SNS

Robson said: “That is probably the best we have played since I have been in the job.

“I know people will say you lost the game, and I get that.

“We had 24 shots and dominated the whole game so I think we are doing something right.

“I have got to give the players credit for that but I also have to remember that we need to win games.

“We have not got what we have deserved from a lot of games this season.

“There have been games where we need to be better as well obviously.

“We understand we need to get points and catch up.

“We still have a couple of games to catch up on but there is never an easy game in the Premiership.”

Hibernian’s Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS

‘Football is about winning matches’

Aberdeen were beaten following goals from Dylan Vente and Will Fish either side of half-time.

Robson heavily rotated his squad by making eight changes to the starting XI that drew 2-2 with HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League in Finland on Thursday.

Aberdeen have won just once in the seven games immediately following European matches this season.

Hibernian's Rory Whittaker and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie battle for possession in a Premiership match at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Robson said: “We all saw we were by far the better team in the game, everyone knows that.

“But the important thing is coming away with the points.

“We can sit here about all the chances, missing a penalty and losing two goals to a sucker punch.

“But football is about winning matches and we need to win matches.

“If they are going to give me that type of performance we will win games.”

Hibernian’s Dylan Vente (C) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Retaining faith in striker Miovski

For the first time this season prolific striker Miovski’s scoring touch deserted him.

North Macedonian international Miovski is the Dons’ top scorer this season with 11 goals in all competitions.

At Easter Road, Miovski had a penalty saved and also hit the post twice.

Miovski was a substitute in Finland as Robson rested his star striker for the Premiership showdown with Hibs.

Robson insists he will continue to stick with the 24-year-old striker.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks dejected during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

He said: “Bojan has scored 11 goals this season.

“He had three one-on-ones, maybe more and missed a penalty.

“We stick with him. He is a great kid and if he takes his chances we win the game comfortably.

“But you accept that.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a penalty during 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

Frustration at goals conceded

Aberdeen have little time to recover from this defeat as they face Kilmarnock at Pittodrie in the Premiership on Wednesday.

Robson was disappointed with the goals conceded to Hibs.

However the rest of the play pleased him, and he want a repeat performance against Kilmarnock but with a different outcome – three points.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS

He said: “I am disappointed. For the first goal we made a mistake.

“It also came from a mistake from their goal-keeper as he has shanked it and (Slobodan) Rubezic got a bit close and they ended up getting through one-on-one.

“We lost a goal from a set-play in the second half.

“That is the first time we have lost from a set-play in a while and we have been so good at that.

“Now we have a big game against Kilmarnock on Wednesday and we need to put on a good performance like we did against Hibs.”

 

 

Conversation