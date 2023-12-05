Willie Miller: Slobodan Rubezic has decent qualities – but Aberdeen defence must be solid in December

Aberdeen’s three first-choice centre-backs, including Slobodan Rubezic, are all decent players individually – but it is clear they have yet to find an understanding as a unit.

After the 2-0 loss at Hibs, it is obvious Aberdeen still need to tighten up at the back.

The Dons have conceded 23 goals in only 13 Premiership fixtures, which is almost an average of two goals a game and not good enough.

The three centre-backs of Rubezic, Richard Jensen and Stefan Gartenmann are all decent players.

Rubezic is still a little raw and has to learn the game and compose himself.

However, the basics and qualities are there individually with the summer signing centre-backs and it is just a case of bonding.

It is more a group responsibility and understanding which is required so that the back-three gels together as a unit.

The qualities are there for them to be a good unit, but they have not hit that understanding yet.

Ideally, that understanding will come in a busy December to help Aberdeen get the Premiership wins required.

More alertness is also required in defence.

When you look at Hibs’ opening goal, when Martin Boyle got through to play in Dylan Vente to score, it was almost a mirror image of an earlier incident.

It was a long ball through the middle, and we all know Boyle’s pace, so they must be able to deal with that.

The centre-backs should be able to rely on the two wing-backs as well and Kelle Roos is a very good goalkeeper.

The components are there for a solid defence, but they have to start delivering clean sheets as Aberdeen are now entering a crucial period of games in December.

At the turn of the year, it will tell us more about how the season is likely to shape up.

Whatever league position Aberdeen are in at the turn of the year will show us where the team are going – it will indicate whether it will be a positive season or not.

Of course the Dons also have the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on December 17.

It could be a sensational end to the year if the Reds win a trophy and rack up wins to move back into the top six.

That will be the target: to secure silverware and be in the top six by the turn of the year.

The performance at Easter Road was good and Aberdeen were a little unfortunate not to take anything from the game.

Hibs also played well and the match was a strong advert for the Scottish game.

Aberdeen can take positives from Easter Road – but it is vital they start getting wins.

The Dons are now 10 points behind third-placed Hearts, who are starting to rack up victories.

Manager Barry Robson has highlighted the amount of away fixtures his team have had to play recently.

Seven out of the Dons last eight games have been on the road, including Euro trips to Greece and Finland.

Now Aberdeen have a run of games at Pittodrie during December.

If you are going to say having so many away games is difficult, you have to make sure wins are secured at home.

Rare off-day for Aberdeen talisman Bojan Miovski at Hibs

The normally reliable Bojan Miovski was a little unfortunate with a couple of goal scoring opportunities against Hibs.

Miovski has been the stand-out this season and the go to striker.

He is a top quality player and Aberdeen should be delighted they have him.

Against Hibs, Miovski was very close to scoring as he hit the post on two occasions.

He also had a penalty saved, which Miovski will be disappointed with because it wasn’t a particularly good spot-kick.

Miovski was in the right place to score goals at Easter Road.

He was unfortunate not to get at least one, possibly two goals.

However, if he continues to perform to the levels he is producing will continue to score this season.

And Miovski is more than capable of beating his tally of 18 goals last season in all competitions.