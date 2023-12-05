Willie Miller: Slobodan Rubezic has decent qualities – but Aberdeen defence must be solid in December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Slobodan Rubezic has decent qualities – but Aberdeen defence must be solid in December

Aberdeen legend Miller discusses Aberdeen's defensive problems, their lowly Premiership position and Bojan Miovski's missed chances in the 2-0 loss at Hibs.

Hibernian's Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Hibernian's Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s three first-choice centre-backs, including Slobodan Rubezic, are all decent players individually – but it is clear they have yet to find an understanding as a unit.

After the 2-0 loss at Hibs, it is obvious Aberdeen still need to tighten up at the back.

The Dons have conceded 23 goals in only 13 Premiership fixtures, which is almost an average of two goals a game and not good enough.

The three centre-backs of Rubezic, Richard Jensen and Stefan Gartenmann are all decent players.

Rubezic is still a little raw and has to learn the game and compose himself.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos (left) and Slobodan Rubezic. Image: PA.

However, the basics and qualities are there individually with the summer signing centre-backs and it is just a case of bonding.

It is more a group responsibility and understanding which is required so that the back-three gels together as a unit.

The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

The qualities are there for them to be a good unit, but they have not hit that understanding yet.

Ideally, that understanding will come in a busy December to help Aberdeen get the Premiership wins required.

More alertness is also required in defence.

When you look at Hibs’ opening goal, when Martin Boyle got through to play in Dylan Vente to score, it was almost a mirror image of an earlier incident.

It was a long ball through the middle, and we all know Boyle’s pace, so they must be able to deal with that.

Hibernian's Rory Whittaker and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie battle for possession in a Premiership match at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Hibernian’s Rory Whittaker and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie battle for possession in a Premiership match at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

The centre-backs should be able to rely on the two wing-backs as well and Kelle Roos is  a very good goalkeeper.

The components are there for a solid defence, but they have to start delivering clean sheets as Aberdeen are now entering a crucial period of games in December.

At the turn of the year, it will tell us more about how the season is likely to shape up.

Whatever league position Aberdeen are in at the turn of the year will show us where the team are going – it will indicate whether it will be a positive season or not.

Of course the Dons also have the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on December 17.

It could be a sensational end to the year if the Reds win a trophy and rack up wins to move back into the top six.

That will be the target: to secure silverware and be in the top six by the turn of the year.

The performance at Easter Road was good and Aberdeen were a little unfortunate not to take anything from the game.

Hibs also played well and the match was a strong advert for the Scottish game.

Aberdeen can take positives from Easter Road –  but it is vital they start getting wins.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected against Hibs. Image: SNS.

The Dons are now 10 points behind third-placed Hearts, who are starting to rack up victories.

Manager Barry Robson has highlighted the amount of away fixtures his team have had to play recently.

Seven out of the Dons last eight games have been on the road, including Euro trips to Greece and Finland.

Now Aberdeen have a run of games at Pittodrie during December.

If you are going to say having so many away games is difficult, you have to make sure wins are secured at home.

Rare off-day for Aberdeen talisman Bojan Miovski at Hibs

The normally reliable Bojan Miovski was a little unfortunate with a couple of goal scoring opportunities against Hibs.

Miovski has been the stand-out this season and the go to striker.

He is a top quality player and Aberdeen should be delighted they have him.

Against Hibs, Miovski was very close to scoring as he hit the post on two occasions.

He also had a penalty saved, which Miovski will be disappointed with because it wasn’t a particularly good spot-kick.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski misses from the penalty spot during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road Stadium. Image: SNS.

Miovski was in the right place to score goals at Easter Road.

He was unfortunate not to get at least one, possibly two goals.

However, if he continues to perform to the levels he is producing will continue to score this season.

And Miovski is more than capable of beating his tally of 18 goals last season in all competitions.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a penalty during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a penalty during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: December is shaping up to be a pivotal month for Aberdeen
The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen must cut out 'sloppy goals' and start delivering wins, warns midfielder Jamie McGrath
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (R) and Hibernian's Joe Newell compete for the ball at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Hibernian v Aberdeen ref watch: Willie Collum had a busy day at Easter Road
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson comes out in defence of Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a penalty during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs
Aberdeen fan view: Christmas fast approaching but the league campaign is yet to get…
Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramirez takes a shot at goal. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez dedicates goal to newborn son after sending Columbus Crew…
Hibernian's Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Defiant boss Barry Robson insists 2-0 loss at Hibs is the best Aberdeen have…
3
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski misses from the penalty spot during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road Stadium,.Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Premiership problems continue with 2-0 loss at Hibernian
2
Aberdeen's Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron insists debut for Jack Milne in Helsinki proves patience pays…
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann being shown a yellow card by the referee on the pitch
Richard Gordon: Rangers' run of 68 league games without conceding a penalty is remarkable

Conversation