Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen head of recruitment Jordan Miles wanted by Leeds United

The English Championship club want to bring Jordan Miles back down south following a short spell with the Dons.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's head of recruitment Jordan Miles is wanted by Leeds United. Image: Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen's head of recruitment Jordan Miles is wanted by Leeds United. Image: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s head of recruitment Jordan Miles has been linked with a move back to England with Leeds United.

Miles joined the Dons in July from West Ham United as a replacement for Darren Mowbray, who left Aberdeen to join Southampton.

However, Leeds have reportedly approached the Reds for Miles and are keen to have him on board at Elland Road before the transfer window opens next month.

Aberdeen would be entitled to compensation and there would also be a notice period to be taken into account should Miles return south of the border.

