Aberdeen FC Aberdeen head of recruitment Jordan Miles wanted by Leeds United The English Championship club want to bring Jordan Miles back down south following a short spell with the Dons. By Paul Third December 7 2023, 12.59pm Share Aberdeen head of recruitment Jordan Miles wanted by Leeds United Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6283335/aberdeen-head-of-recruitment-wanted-by-leeds-united/ Copy Link 1 comment Aberdeen's head of recruitment Jordan Miles is wanted by Leeds United. Image: Aberdeen FC Aberdeen’s head of recruitment Jordan Miles has been linked with a move back to England with Leeds United. Miles joined the Dons in July from West Ham United as a replacement for Darren Mowbray, who left Aberdeen to join Southampton. However, Leeds have reportedly approached the Reds for Miles and are keen to have him on board at Elland Road before the transfer window opens next month. Aberdeen would be entitled to compensation and there would also be a notice period to be taken into account should Miles return south of the border. Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Ref Watch: Why did VAR not send whistler to check Marley Watkins’ early forearm smash on Dons’ Stefan Gartenmann?
Conversation