Aberdeen full-back James McGarry warns ‘outstanding’ defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt will deliver Viaplay Cup final boost

Aberdeen full-back James McGarry believes shocking Eintracht Frankfurt has delivered a massive boost for the Viaplay Cup final.

The Dons dumped the German giants 2-0 in the final Group G game of the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie.

Eintracht Frankfurt are the 2022 Europa League champions and beat Bayern Munich 5-1 at the weekend.

However the Bundesliga outfit were humbled by the Dons courtesy of goals by Duk and Ester Sokler.

McGarry says he is “proud” of the Dons and hailed the Red Army as the “12th man” in securing a memorable victory.

He reckons the win delivers a massive lift ahead of Sunday’s cup final showdown with Rangers at Hampden.

He said: “We will definitely take confidence from this ahead of what is a huge game on Sunday.

“It’s a different match but we take this going forward as we focus on the final.

“We’ll have a big crowd with us for the final and we just need to take them with us and do what we did against Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Supporters were ‘like the 12th man’

Defeating the Bundesliga giants secured a third placed finish for the Dons in Group G.

Now Aberdeen will bid to end a near decade trophy drought when facing Rangers on Sunday.

New Zealand international McGarry said: “We know the quality we have in our group and team.

“Eintracht Frankfurt was a big game for us and we went into it with lots of fresh legs in the team.

“It was important for us as a group to get a win but it was massive for the fans as well.

“We have been unlucky in our European games but have been disappointed with the results.

“The supporters were amazing and are like a 12th man when they back us like that.

“As a whole we have played against some top quality opposition, winning tonight and getting a point away to PAOK.

“We were unlucky in some of those games and couldn’t pick up the points we needed.

“ But I am proud of the lads tonight as it was a big win against a quality side.

“Frankfurt are a top team so we will take a lot of confidence from that.

“We went out there, worked hard and sometimes you get rewarded for doing that with two nice goals.”

First Euro clean sheet this season

Aberdeen secured their first European victory of the season, at the eighth attempt.

It was also the Reds first clean sheet in Europe, secured against a side that fired five goals past reigning German champions Bayern Munich.

McGarry said: “We knew about their quality and defended really well.

“The boys dug deep as it was tough out there.

“We are strong on the counter attack and got rewarded there a couple of times.

“We know we have had some poor results in the last month or so but also know we have got a quality squad where anyone can step in and do a job.

“That is important knowing that the guy next to you and in front of you are going to do a job for you and help when needed.

“They were outstanding tonight.”

McGarry taken off as a precaution

McGarry was substituted with 20 minutes remaining against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The full-back said he was taken off as a precaution after a recent period out through injury and will be okay for the final.

He said: “I’ll be fine, it was just a precaution.

“I have obviously just came back from injury and I am building my minutes up but was happy to play 70 mins.

“I am feeling good.”