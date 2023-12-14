Aberdeen full-back James McGarry warns ‘outstanding’ defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt will deliver Viaplay Cup final boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen full-back James McGarry warns ‘outstanding’ defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt will deliver Viaplay Cup final boost

Aberdeen defender James McGarry has hailed the clubs supporters as the "12th man" that helped propel the Dons to a memorable 2-0 defeat of Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's James McGarry and Frankfurt's Robin Koch. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen full-back James McGarry believes shocking Eintracht Frankfurt has delivered a massive boost for the Viaplay Cup final.

The Dons dumped the German giants 2-0 in the final Group G game of the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie.

Eintracht Frankfurt are the 2022 Europa League champions and beat Bayern Munich 5-1 at the weekend.

However the Bundesliga outfit were humbled by the Dons courtesy of goals by Duk and Ester Sokler.

McGarry says he is “proud” of the Dons and hailed the Red Army as the “12th man” in securing a memorable victory.

He reckons the win delivers a massive lift ahead of Sunday’s cup final showdown with Rangers at Hampden.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “We will definitely take confidence from this ahead of what is a huge game on Sunday.

“It’s  a different match but we take this going forward as we focus on the final.

“We’ll have a big crowd with us for the final and we just need to take them with us and do what we did against Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Supporters were ‘like the 12th man’

Defeating the Bundesliga giants secured a third placed finish for the Dons in Group G.

Now Aberdeen will bid to end a near decade trophy drought when facing Rangers on Sunday.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen’s James McGarry battle for the ball. Image: PA

New Zealand international McGarry said: “We know the quality we have in our group and team.

“Eintracht Frankfurt was a big game for us and we went into it with lots of fresh legs in the team.

“It was important for us as a group to get a win but it was massive for the fans as well.

“We have been unlucky in our European games but have been disappointed with the results.

“The supporters were amazing and are like a 12th man when they back us like that.

“As a whole we have played against some top quality opposition, winning tonight and getting a point away to PAOK.

“We were unlucky in some of those games and couldn’t pick up the points we needed.

“ But I am proud of the lads tonight as it was a big win against a quality side.

“Frankfurt are a top team so we will take a lot of confidence from that.

“We went out there, worked hard and sometimes you get rewarded for doing that with two nice goals.”

Aberdeen’s James McGarry and Frankfurt’s Robin Koch in action in the Europa Conference League match. Image: SNS

First Euro clean sheet this season

Aberdeen secured their first European victory of the season, at the eighth attempt.

It was also the Reds first clean sheet in Europe, secured against a side that fired five goals past reigning German champions Bayern Munich.

Aberdeen fans during the 2-0 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

McGarry said: “We knew about their quality and defended really well.

“The boys dug deep as it was tough out there.

“We are strong on the counter attack and got rewarded there a couple of times.

“We know we have had some poor results in the last month or so but also know we have got a quality squad where anyone can step in and do a job.

“That is important knowing that the guy next to you and in front of you are going to do a job for you and help when needed.

“They were outstanding tonight.”

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

McGarry taken off as a precaution

McGarry was substituted with 20 minutes remaining against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The full-back said he was taken off as a precaution after a recent period out through injury and will be okay for the final.

He said: “I’ll be fine, it was just a precaution.

“I have obviously just came back from injury and I am building my minutes up but was happy to play 70 mins.

“I am feeling good.”

 

 

 

