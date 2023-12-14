Aberdeen stun German giants Eintracht Frankfurt to end Europa Conference League campaign on a high

Aberdeen finished a first Euro group stage campaign for 16 years on a winning high by shocking German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Goals from Duk and Ester Sokler either side of the break delivered the Dons’ first win of the continental campaign.

The win also secured a third-placed finish in Europa Conference League Group G.

It was the first time the Dons had beaten a German team at Pittodrie since overcoming then European champions Hamburg 2-0 in December 1983 to win the Super Cup.

Since then Aberdeen had drawn with Hertha Berlin (0-0) and Bayern Munich (2-2).

Aberdeen’s victory against a Frankfurt side that destroyed defending German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 5-1 at the weekend delivered a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final.

The Dons go into the Hampden showdown against Rangers buoyant.

As well as pride Aberdeen also secured £435,000 in prize money for beating Frankfurt and vital Uefa club coefficient points.

The Dons’ bid to qualify for the knock-out phase was over long before they welcomed Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League winners, to Pittodrie.

It was a bizarre situation with a Euro group stage clash with German Bundesliga giants playing second fiddle for the Dons this week – with the cup final looming.

The match was made all the more surreal by Uefa’s ban on Eintracht Frankfurt selling away tickets for Pittodrie, although 200 VIP Frankfurt fans were in the South Stand away section.

Eight changes a necessity, not a gamble

Boss Barry Robson made eight changes to the starting XI that beat Hearts 2-1 at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Only Kelle Roos, Stefan Gartenmann and Jack Milne retained their starting slots

Making so many changes was not a gamble, it was a necessity with the final looming.

All the players drafted in performed well and will give boss Robson a welcome selection headache for the final.

Leading striker Bojan Miovski was not in the squad due to a hamstring issue picked up in the victory against Hearts.

Boss Robson and the club’s medical team made a call on Miovski’s fitness on the morning of the clash with Frankfurt.

Aberdeen now face a wait to see if goal hero Miovski is fit for Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final.

Eintracht Frankfurt made seven changes from the side which destroyed Bayern Munich 5-1 at home at the weekend.

Lingering sense of ‘what if’ with Aberdeen in Europe

There is very much a lingering sense of ‘what if’ regarding Aberdeen’s first venture into the European group stages since 2007.

Aberdeen were not outclassed in any of the games and it was ultimately the concession of cheap goals that cost them the chance of qualifying from Group G.

What if they had held onto a two goal lead in against PAOK with 13 minutes remaining – and not lost 3-2?

Or what if the Dons had made home advantage and chances created at home in the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki?

What if Sokler had netted a late scoring chance in the Group G opener against Eintracht Frankfurt to secure a draw?

If those outcomes had been different beating Eintracht Frankfurt could have been rewarded with so much more.

Europe has been very much a learning process for Robson and his squad which was extensively rebuilt during the summer transfer window.

Germans dominate… but Duk scores

Eintracht Frankfurt created the first opportunity in the fourth minute when Jessic Ngankam found Mario Götze with a pass.

World Cup winner Götze’s drive from 15 yards was saved by keeper Roos.

The Bundesliga side threatened again in the 39th minute as Jens Petter Hauge slalomed into the box and unleashed a vicious drive that Roos blocked.

Despite conceding 80% of possession to the Germans it was Aberdeen who went ahead in the 41st minute with a swift move.

Duk fed the ball to Shayden Morris on the right flank who whipped a low cross into the penalty area.

Racing in at the near post, Duk fired low beyond keeper Kevin Trapp from six yards.

It was Duk’s fifth goal of the season. Three of those goals have come in the Europa Conference League.

When Duk’s shot hit the back of the net it ensured Aberdeen have scored in all eight of their European games this season.

In the 52nd minute Aberdeen threatened when Morris fired a low cross along the face of goal.

Elias Baum nearly sliced the ball into his own net with his clearance that went inches wide as he stopped the cross reaching the onrushing Ryan Duncan.

Aberdeen felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Nicky Devlin went down under a lunge from Smolcic. Referee Miguel Nogueira waved away appeals for a spot-kick – as did VAR.

However Aberdeen doubled their advantage in the 74th minute when Polvara played a superb through ball for substitute Sokler.

Striker Sokler headed down the ball on the run to control, powered between two defenders then lofted a magnificent finish beyond the keeper.

Against group winners PAOK the Dons were 2-0 up with 17 minutes to go but blew it, losing 3-2.

This time they saw out the win to deliver a massive boost ahead of the cup final.

At full-time the jubilant Aberdeen fans chanted “bring on Rangers”.

ABERDEEN (5-3-2): Roos 7; Milne 7 (Devlin 71), Rubezic 7, MacDonald 8, Gartenmann 7 (Jensen 63), McGarry 7 (Hayes 78); Duncan 7, Barron 7, Polvara 7; Duk 7 (Sokler 63), Morris 7 (McGrath 71)

Subs not used: Doohan, Shinnie, Clarkson, Gueye, Williams, Dadia, Marshall.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT (3-4-2-1): Trapp 4 (Grahl 46); Smolcic 6, Koch 6 (Tuta 75), Nkounkou 7; Baum 6, Larsson 6, Gotze 5 (Knauff 61), Hauge 6; Hasebe 6, Dina Ebimbe 2 (Aaronson 9); Ngankam 6 (Ferri 75)

Subs not used: Gauer, Pacho, Buta

Referee: Miguel Nogueira (Portugal)

Attendance: 14,474

Man-of-the-match: Angus MacDonald (Aberdeen)