Ross County fan view: Derek Adams’ scathing assessement hints at big changes in January

Peter Mackay reflects on some strong words from the Staggies boss following the late defeat against Dundee.

By Peter Mackay
Dundee celebrate their late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Derek Adams launched a bizarre attack not only his players and Ross County, but on the whole of the Scottish Premiership too.

It was probably an overspill of emotion after conceding a late sucker punch to Dundee who grabbed all three points in doing so.

The overall statement on Scottish football was quite jarring to hear at first, but it may not be far from the truth.

When you take a look at teams in the league, nine out of 12 sides are regularly using back five systems.

Of course, nice football can be played using those shapes, but it instantly suggests pragmatism and fearfulness in losing.

But Derek defeated that point by himself, on paper at least.

Since he has returned to club he has only played with a back five, and with two holding midfielders and a target man – so his point there is fairly invalid.

He has said he doesn’t feel he has the squad to play how he wants, however he hasn’t experimented with his side in matches yet.

Of course, losing a goal in 97th minute is an absolute sickener, but it has to be said – if the Staggies managed to hold out and gain a point – would the gaffer still have come out with such a scathing review?

To call that the worst game has ever seen is incredibly over the top.

I know for a fact other Ross County fans are in the same boat as myself, and have seen several matches worse than that – this season alone.

It was certainly an interesting route to go down from the boss, he now just has to hope the players take it in the correct way and use it as fuel to prove him wrong – and show they are are not actually “100 times worse than Morecambe.”

Once January lands on our doorstep, it feels like there could be a revolution in the playing squad.

That was probably going to be the case anyway, but after the players being well and truly thrown under the bus, there might not be time for recovery for some of them.

