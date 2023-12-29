New Year’s Honours List: Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish ‘humbled’ to receive OBE

Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish has been awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list for outstanding contributions to football, sport and charity.

Gothenburg Great McLeish says he is “hugely honoured and humbled”.

The 64-year-old Scottish football great achieved remarkable success as a player at Aberdeen where he made nearly 700 appearances.

He won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup with the Dons in 1983.

Domestically, centre-back McLeish won three Scottish Premier Division titles, five Scottish Cups and two Scottish League cups with Aberdeen.

He played a fundamental role in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side breaking the dominance of Celtic and Rangers in Scottish football during the 1980s.

The Pittodrie legend played 77 times for Scotland and is the nation’s fourth most-capped player of all time.

Scotland’s most-capped defender, McLeish represented his country at three World Cups (Spain ‘82, Mexico ‘86, and Italy ‘90).

McLeish’s work continued into management success and charity efforts

He also managed Scotland twice.

As national manager, McLeish led Scotland to Nations League group success.

That Nations League glory secured a Euro 2020 play-off spot, which ultimately led to qualification – albeit under Steve Clarke – for Scotland’s first major tournament in more than 20 years.

As a club manager, McLeish achieved significant success.

He led Motherwell to their highest-ever finish in the Scottish Premier Division and guided Hibs to a Scottish First Division title.

As Rangers manager, McLeish won seven trophies, including a domestic treble.

McLeish managed Birmingham City to promotion to the English Premier League.

He also led Birmingham to League Cup glory in 2011.

McLeish’s influence extends beyond the football pitch, as evidenced by his considerable charitable work and community engagement.

For Crohn’s and Colitis UK, he helped raise more than £200,000, bringing awareness to debilitating conditions and symptoms.

McLeish helped raise raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for specialist support school Linn Moor/VSA.

He is also an ambassador for the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow, providing support for charitable fundraising events.

Alex McLeish says OBE ‘a proud moment for myself and my family’

Aberdeen legend McLeish revealed his pride at being honoured with an OBE.

He said “I am hugely honoured and humbled to receive this OBE in recognition for my career in football and my charitable work.

“This is a proud moment for myself and my family, and I’m grateful to the honours committee for this fantastic award.”

McLeish’s remarkable trophy haul

McLeish was also awarded the Scottish Football Writers Player of The Year in 1990.

He was voted into Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame and Greatest Team in 2016.

During his phenomenal career McLeish amassed an incredible 21 trophies as both manager and player.

His managerial journey also included roles at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek.