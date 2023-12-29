New Year Honours: The 9 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Year Honours: The 9 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

From former footballers to therapists and community heroes, here is who made it on the New Year's Honour List.

By Ross Hempseed
From L-R: Alex McLeish, Donald Cruickshank, Penny Gravill. Image: DC Thomson.
From L-R: Alex McLeish, Donald Cruickshank, Penny Gravill. Image: DC Thomson.

Former Aberdeen footballer and Scotland manager, Alex McLeish, is among those from the north-east chosen to be on the 2024 New Years Honours List.

Nine people who live, work and achieve in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been chosen to be honoured this year.

From famous faces of football to community beacons to medical pioneers, the great and the good have been recognised by the King for their hard work and dedication to their field.

Here is the full list of recipients below:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Alex McLeish received an OBE for his charity work and is one of Aberdeen’s most famous footballers. Image: SNS Group.

OBE 

Alex McLeish, former Aberdeen footballer and Scotland manager was instrumental in the storied journey of the Dons to win the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983. He has received an OBE for services to charity.

Professor James Michael Olu N’Dow DL is a Professor of Urological Surgery at Aberdeen University. He is receiving an OBE for services to cancer and urology research.

Dr James N’Dow has received an OBE for his research into cancer. Image: NHS Grampian.

CBE 

Gayle Gorman, the former HM chief inspector and chief executive, of Education Scotland has received a CBE for her work in education and charity.

Gayle Gorman. Image: Education Scotland.

MBE 

Penny Gravill is a Speech and Language therapist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. She has received an MBE for her work on the treatment of Skull Base Tumours and Facial Palsies.

She said: “I am very humbled by this honour. I have worked in NHS Grampian, at ARI since 1991. For 29 years, as part of the Neurosciences team, I was privileged to work with inspiring, professional and open-minded colleagues.”

Penny Gravill says she is humbled to be honoured. Image: NHS Grampian.

Aberdeenshire

BEM

Elaine Barnwell, who hails from Ballater, is a fundraiser for the Royal Marines Association – The Royal Marines Charity. She has received a BEM for her charity work.

Morag Lightning is the vice chairwoman of the Turriff and District Community Council. For services to the community in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, particularly during Covid-19, she has received a BEM.

Alexander Ritchie, a trustee of the New Deer Community Association and a founding member of the Buchan Heritage Society, has been recognised for voluntary services to cultural heritage. He is based in Peterhead.

Read more about ‘Sandy’ Ritchie’s award here.

MBE 

Dr Donald Cruickshank is a GP at Braemar Medical Practice. He received an MBE for services to medicine and the Braemar community.

He said: “It was a really big surprise and very touching. All for just doing the job.”

Dr Donald Cruickshank has spent nearly 30 years taking care of patients in Braemar. Image: Braemar Medical Practice.

Dr Cruickshank has been serving the community as a GP for nearly 30 years having started back in 1994 and has since seen thousands of patients who all know him.

He is described as “very friendly and approachable and always ready to help when needed”.

David McCrorie Shearer Clark a school support officer for Aberdeenshire Council based in Banff has received an MBE for hard work in education.

