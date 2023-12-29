New Year Honours: The 9 recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Former Aberdeen footballer and Scotland manager, Alex McLeish, is among those from the north-east chosen to be on the 2024 New Years Honours List.

Nine people who live, work and achieve in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been chosen to be honoured this year.

From famous faces of football to community beacons to medical pioneers, the great and the good have been recognised by the King for their hard work and dedication to their field.

Here is the full list of recipients below:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

OBE

Alex McLeish, former Aberdeen footballer and Scotland manager was instrumental in the storied journey of the Dons to win the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983. He has received an OBE for services to charity.

Professor James Michael Olu N’Dow DL is a Professor of Urological Surgery at Aberdeen University. He is receiving an OBE for services to cancer and urology research.

CBE

Gayle Gorman, the former HM chief inspector and chief executive, of Education Scotland has received a CBE for her work in education and charity.

MBE

Penny Gravill is a Speech and Language therapist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. She has received an MBE for her work on the treatment of Skull Base Tumours and Facial Palsies.

She said: “I am very humbled by this honour. I have worked in NHS Grampian, at ARI since 1991. For 29 years, as part of the Neurosciences team, I was privileged to work with inspiring, professional and open-minded colleagues.”

Aberdeenshire

BEM

Elaine Barnwell, who hails from Ballater, is a fundraiser for the Royal Marines Association – The Royal Marines Charity. She has received a BEM for her charity work.

Morag Lightning is the vice chairwoman of the Turriff and District Community Council. For services to the community in Turriff, Aberdeenshire, particularly during Covid-19, she has received a BEM.

Alexander Ritchie, a trustee of the New Deer Community Association and a founding member of the Buchan Heritage Society, has been recognised for voluntary services to cultural heritage. He is based in Peterhead.

MBE

Dr Donald Cruickshank is a GP at Braemar Medical Practice. He received an MBE for services to medicine and the Braemar community.

He said: “It was a really big surprise and very touching. All for just doing the job.”

Dr Cruickshank has been serving the community as a GP for nearly 30 years having started back in 1994 and has since seen thousands of patients who all know him.

He is described as “very friendly and approachable and always ready to help when needed”.

David McCrorie Shearer Clark a school support officer for Aberdeenshire Council based in Banff has received an MBE for hard work in education.

