QUIZ: Can you name the players to score Aberdeen FC’s first competitive goal of each calendar year since 2000?

On Tuesday at Ross County, Aberdeen’s players will each have the chance to become the first Don to score a goal in 2024 – but can you name the first (competitive) goal-scorer for the club in each calendar year since 2000?

Amid the doom and gloom following Saturday’s demoralising home defeat to St Mirren, we’ve put together this testing Hogmanay quiz for members the Red Army.

You can either do it on your own, or with Dons-supporting pals at your New Year’s Eve (or New Year’s Day) gathering.

Cheer yourself up by proving your superior knowledge of the Pittodrie outfit.

Here’s a tip before you start entering your answers below…

Since the Millennium, there have (obviously) been 24 year-opening Aberdeen goals scored – but one player did it in THREE separate years. This means you only need 22 names to complete the answers.