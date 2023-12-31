QUIZ: Can you name the players to score Aberdeen FC’s first competitive goal of each calendar year since 2000?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

QUIZ: Can you name the players to score Aberdeen FC’s first competitive goal of each calendar year since 2000?

Dons fan? Cheer yourself up this Hogmanay with some Aberdeen x new year trivia!

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's players celebrate scoring the opening goal in a Scottish Cup tie with Stranraer at Pittodrie on January 21, 2017. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's players celebrate scoring the opening goal in a Scottish Cup tie with Stranraer at Pittodrie on January 21, 2017. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

On Tuesday at Ross County, Aberdeen’s players will each have the chance to become the first Don to score a goal in 2024 – but can you name the first (competitive) goal-scorer for the club in each calendar year since 2000?

Amid the doom and gloom following Saturday’s demoralising home defeat to St Mirren, we’ve put together this testing Hogmanay quiz for members the Red Army.

You can either do it on your own, or with Dons-supporting pals at your New Year’s Eve (or New Year’s Day) gathering.

Cheer yourself up by proving your superior knowledge of the Pittodrie outfit.

Here’s a tip before you start entering your answers below…

Since the Millennium, there have (obviously) been 24 year-opening Aberdeen goals scored – but one player did it in THREE separate years. This means you only need 22 names to complete the answers.

More from Aberdeen FC

St Mirren players celebrate a goal by Mark O'Hara in the Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Furious boss Barry Robson unleashes anger on Aberdeen after crashing 3-0 to St Mirren
6
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: How Scottish Premiership could pan out in 2024, including Aberdeen's chances of…
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender James McGarry lifts lid on battling back from 10-week injury nightmare
Alex McLeish (centre) celebrates the European Cup Winners' Cup Final win with Eric Black (left) and Neale Cooper. Image: SNS.
New Year's Honours: Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish 'humbled' to receive OBE
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues defiant 'we don't have to sell' message ahead of…
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen need to sign Ylber Ramadani replacement in January
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
WATCH: The top five Aberdeen FC games of 2023... and the five worst
Aberdeen FC announce girls' academy teams. From left, Hazel Reid (Aberdeen FC Ladies chairperson), James Low (Aberdeen FC Ladies secretary), Aimee Black (AFC Women), Steven Gunn (AFC director of football), Eilidh Shore (AFC Women), Clint Lancaster (AFC Women manager). Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen FC announce first-ever girls' academy sides
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Dens Park after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen must 'look beyond' lowly league position
Rhys Williams, pictured at Cormack Park, was secured by Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS.
Liverpool set to recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan deal

Conversation