‘It was bloody cold!’ – Aussie keeper Nick Suman happy spot-kick save helped Cove Rangers claim comeback point at Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

‘It was bloody cold!’ – Aussie keeper Nick Suman happy spot-kick save helped Cove Rangers claim comeback point at Montrose

Cove were 1-0 down at Links Park, before top-scorer Rumarn Burrell's 19th goal of the season drew them level and Suman denied Michael Gardyne's penalty effort.

By Reporter
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers’ spot-kick save hero Nick Suman thought a 1-1 draw from a goal down at wind and rain-battered Montrose was a good point for his side.

The keeper got down to stop Michael Gardyne’s 67th-minute penalty after Cove top-scorer Rumarn Burrell had cancelled out former Elgin striker Kane Hester’s opener in the first-half at Links Park.

Suman’s save ensured a share of the League One spoils to take back up the road to Aberdeen, and the big Aussie, who was shocked by the wintry weather in Angus, said: “It was a good penalty save.

“We’d heard a couple of times he (Gardyne) likes that side, but it’s sheer luck at the end of the day. I did well to make the save and keep the team in it.

“We do our research each week, so we take everything on board. but I think it was a really strong performance from the team to get through that with the conditions we had to put up with today. It’s a good result.

“It was difficult, but it was something new to me – a new challenge, but it was good fun.

“It was bloody cold!”

The Gable Endies went ahead after 10 minutes when Blair Lyons latched on to a through-ball before squaring to the unmarked Hester, who had the simple task of turning it into the empty net.

Montrose’s Kane Hester celebrating after scoring to put them 1-0 ahead against Cove Rangers at Links Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cove’s Josh Kerr had a good effort just after the half-hour mark, but his free-kick from 25 yards flew just wide.

The visitors got a deserved equaliser on 42 minutes, though, when Burrell ran in behind the Montrose defence. His right-foot shot into the right corner from just inside the box gave home keeper Cammy Gill no chance as Burrell claimed his 19th goal of the season.

Cove’s Rumarn Burrell scoring to make it 1-1 at Montrose. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Kerr had another golden opportunity after 63 minutes, but his shot was parried by Gill.

And Montrose might have secured all three points when Ben Hermiston was fouled as he ran into the Cove area and referee Gavin Duncan had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

However, Gardyne’s kick to the bottom right-hand corner was well saved by Suman.

Cove sub Mark Gallagher could have sealed the points for his side when he broke clear just before the final whistle, but Gill blocked his shot and the chance was lost.

Despite the strong wind and driving rain, both sides battled hard in the conditions, and in the end both managers agreed a draw was probably a fair result.

Cove manager Paul Hartley felt his side played some good football, saying: “We had some really great opportunities, although I thought it was a difficult game for both teams.”

“I feel maybe over the piece a draw was a fair result.

Cove’s Rumarn Burrell celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We had some really good chances to win the game, but Nick keeps us in with a really good penalty save.”

“Overall, it’s a good point – that’s a hard day. It was hard for the players.”

“You can’t judge the wind, the ball, but we still tried and made some really good chances”

The result keeps third-placed Cove seven points clear of Montrose in the League One standings, but they are now nine points behind second-placed Hamilton with a game in hand.

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keen to see players keep sharing the goal burden
Snow had to be cleared off the pitch at the Balmoral Stadium ahead of Cove's matcha gainst Edinburgh City. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers thank Inverurie Locos chairman for 'brilliant gesture'
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang and Rumarn Burrell celebrate Burrell's second goal against Edinburgh City. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes they can hold on to in-form striker Rumarn…
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Injury blow for Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus
Alloa's Quinn Coulson celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley bemoans 'awful' display as 11-game unbeaten run ends with…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers in no mood to ease up after 10-game unbeaten run
Rumarn Burrell in action for Cove Rangers in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Rumarn Burrell's second hat-trick in three games gives Cove Rangers victory at Annan
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, left, and midfielder Fraser Fyvie, right, at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie set for another spell on sidelines
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has been named League One manager of the month for November.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley named Scottish League One manager of the month for…
To go with story by Paul Third. Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell has been named cinch League One player of the month for November. Picture shows; Rumarn Burrell. Balmoral Stadium. Supplied by Cove Rangers FC Date; 05/12/2023
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell named League One player of the month

Conversation