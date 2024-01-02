Barry Robson delighted as Aberdeen bounce back from St Mirren setback with 3-0 victory against Ross County

Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen looked like a “proper team” in the 3-0 victory against Ross County

The win eases pressure on Robson but the Dons still remain in the Premiership’s bottom six going into the winter break.

Robson praised the character of his players for immediately bouncing back from the recent 3-0 loss to St Mirren.

In the aftermath of the St Mirren defeat Robson said he was “angry” at the performance.

Robson revealed the Dons players were also raging and were desperate to make things right against Ross County.

They delivered in Dingwall courtesy of a brace from Jamie McGrath and a Bojan Miovski goal to start 2024 with a bang.

Robson said: “We have been under a lot of scrutiny for the whole half of the season.

“That’s what’s happens when you play for a big club.

“As disappointed as we were we needed to move on quickly from the St Mirren loss – and we did.

“That game (St Mirren) probably annoyed the players a well.

“The boys played well against Ross County and from start to finish we looked really at it.

“We looked like a proper team.

“Some of the football against Ross County was very, very, very good.

“I was really pleased for the players as it has been a long first half of the season as we had obviously been on our travels.”

Robson hails players’ character

The scrutiny had piled on Robson and his squad following the loss to St Mirren.

Aberdeen rallied with a strong performance in Dingwall.

The Dons go into the near three week Premiership break sitting eighth in the Premiership table.

Frustrated Aberdeen supporters had booed Robson and the Dons at full-time after the loss to St Mirren.

The heat was on to deliver a win in Dingwall.

Robson said: “I think they’ve shown character a lot of times this season when you look at some of the games we’ve played.

“We’ve had a few bad performances, we get that.

“That happens in football, but we need to improve on that.

“But I also believe they are a group that wants to do well and wants to keep fighting.”

Praise for the Red Army

Aberdeen were backed by 2,126 travelling supporters in Dingwall.

They vocally supported the Dons for the entire 90 minutes and Robson thanked them for their contribution.

He said: “The fans were great there today and helped me a lot.

“They bounced about and helped us.

“We got it right today and we were very good all over the pitch.”

Valuable lessons learned by Dons

The Premiership now enters a near three week Premiership shutdown.

Aberdeen are next in action when facing League Two Clyde away in the Scottish Cup on Friday, January 19.

Robson admits mistakes have been made in the first half of the campaign.

He also admits there have been some poor results and performances, as well as strong shifts.

For Robson valuable lessons have been learned that will be used after the break in the bid to start climbing up the table.

He said: “We always knew the first half of the season was going to be difficult.

“We’ve all learnt lessons – the players and the staff.

“The staff have been going seven days a week for the last four or five months.

“We learn from Europe and then we move onto the next part of the season and it is something we’re really looking forward to after a wee re-set.”