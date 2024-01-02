Barry Robson delighted as Aberdeen bounce back from St Mirren setback with 3-0 victory against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson delighted as Aberdeen bounce back from St Mirren setback with 3-0 victory against Ross County

Robson insists valuable lessons have been learned in the first half of the season that will be used in bid to climb up the Premiership table.

By Sean Wallace
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen looked like a “proper team” in the 3-0 victory against Ross County

The win eases pressure on Robson but the Dons still remain in the Premiership’s bottom six going into the winter break.

Robson praised the character of his players for immediately bouncing back from the recent 3-0 loss to St Mirren.

In the aftermath of the St Mirren defeat Robson said he was “angry” at the performance.

Robson revealed the Dons players were also raging and were desperate to make things right against Ross County.

They delivered in Dingwall courtesy of a brace from Jamie McGrath and a Bojan Miovski goal to start 2024 with a bang.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS

Robson said: “We have been under a lot of scrutiny for the whole half of the season.

“That’s what’s happens when you play for a big club.

“As disappointed as we were we needed to move on quickly from the St Mirren loss – and we did.

“That game (St Mirren) probably annoyed the players a well.

“The boys played well against Ross County and from start to finish we looked really at it.

“We looked like a proper team.

“Some of the football against Ross County was very, very, very good.

“I was really pleased for the players as it has been a long first half of the season as we had obviously been on our travels.”

Jamie McGrath celebrates with Bojan Miovski after netting against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson hails players’ character

The scrutiny had piled on Robson and his squad following the loss to St Mirren.

Aberdeen rallied with a strong performance in Dingwall.

The Dons go into the near three week Premiership break sitting eighth in the Premiership table.

Frustrated Aberdeen supporters had booed Robson and the Dons at full-time after the loss to St Mirren.

The heat was on to deliver a win in Dingwall.

Josh Sims in action against Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “I think they’ve shown character a lot of times this season when you look at some of the games we’ve played.

“We’ve had a few bad performances, we get that.

“That happens in football, but we need to improve on that.

“But I also believe they are a group that wants to do well and wants to keep fighting.”

Graeme Shinnie (4) of Aberdeen in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock

Praise for the Red Army

Aberdeen were backed by 2,126 travelling supporters in Dingwall.

They vocally supported the Dons for the entire 90 minutes and Robson thanked them for their contribution.

He said: “The fans were great there today and helped me a lot.

“They bounced about and helped us.

“We got it right today and we were very good all over the pitch.”

Jamie McGrath nets for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Valuable lessons learned by Dons

The Premiership now enters a near three week Premiership shutdown.

Aberdeen are next in action when facing League Two Clyde away in the Scottish Cup on Friday, January 19.

Robson admits mistakes have been made in the first half of the campaign.

He also admits there have been some poor results and performances, as well as strong shifts.

For Robson valuable lessons have been learned that will be used after the break in the bid to start climbing up the table.

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “We always knew the first half of the season was going to be difficult.

“We’ve all learnt lessons – the players and the staff.

“The staff have been going seven days a week for the last four or five months.

“We learn from Europe and then we move onto the next part of the season and it is something we’re really looking forward to after a wee re-set.”

