‘Fingers crossed this is a turning point’: Aberdeen fans react to 3-0 victory at Ross County with Connor Barron singled out for praise

Aberdeen started the new year in fine style with a deserved 3-0 victory against Ross County in Dingwall.

Dons boss Barry Robson went into the fixture under pressure following his side’s 3-0 home defeat by St Mirren.

But the Reds responded with a commanding victory at Victoria Park in their final game before the break, much to the delight of the Dons support.

Tanya Morrison wrote on social media: “Far better performance and at last Clarkson playing further forward, taken halfway through the season for him to be moved further forward, Connor Barron had a great game also.”

Kyle Sim was impressed with the Aberdeen performance, writing: “Same XI and formation going forward please! Cracking game! Dominated them both halves.”

Keith Morrison was also encouraged by Aberdeen’s response to the St Mirren defeat.

He wrote: “What a difference! Shinnie looks great when he’s not covering different positions. Clarkson looked great further up and playing with confidence.

Can’t let Miovski leave! He’s awesome.”

Formation change pays off

One of the major talking points was Robson’s decision to revert from his preferred 3-5-2 formation by moving to a four-man defence.

Margaret Fraser wrote: “Now that is more like it! Should have been playing four at the back all season.”

Barry Robson spoke to RedTV after our victory over Ross County. pic.twitter.com/gbUfrC50Bn — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 2, 2024

Lewis Sutherland agreed, writing: “So much better. Fingers crossed this is a turning point and Robson doesn’t revert to five at the back and three in midfield.”

Liam Brown wrote: “Hopefully this puts the five at the back firmly to bed. Need to invest in a couple of wingers during January to make sure we have options on the bench/for rotation.”

Fans want Barron to stay

Barron, who is out of contract at the end of the season, made his first league start since October.

Cara Lamb wrote: “Don’t waste money on the transfer window, just pay Barron his worth and keep the homegrown talent you work so hard on in the academy. Keep them in the first team.”

Robin Hall added: “Hopefully we learn from this, four at the back. And tomorrow morning get Barron in to negotiate a new deal.”

Colin Rowan wished the Dons had made the formation change earlier in the season with last month’s Viaplay Cup final defeat by Rangers in mind.

He wrote: “There’s a good chance that formation would have worked in the cup final.

Connor Barron should never be on a bench for any team. Clarky is a diamond up the pitch.”

On Twitter, Kevin Anderson wrote: “That’s better. Clarkson playing his natural position made a huge difference and Polvara gets better and better.”

Phil Grant added: “Much, much better. 4-5-1 just suits us. I never want to see a back five ever again!”