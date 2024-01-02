‘Fingers crossed this is a turning point’: Aberdeen fans react to 3-0 victory at Ross County with Connor Barron singled out for praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fingers crossed this is a turning point’: Aberdeen fans react to 3-0 victory at Ross County with Connor Barron singled out for praise

The Dons went into the winter break on a high after a convincing victory against the Staggies.

By Danny Law
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen started the new year in fine style with a deserved 3-0 victory against Ross County in Dingwall.

Dons boss Barry Robson went into the fixture under pressure following his side’s 3-0 home defeat by St Mirren.

But the Reds responded with a commanding victory at Victoria Park in their final game before the break, much to the delight of the Dons support.

Tanya Morrison wrote on social media: “Far better performance and at last Clarkson playing further forward, taken halfway through the season for him to be moved further forward, Connor Barron had a great game also.”

Aberdeen celebrate scoring against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Kyle Sim was impressed with the Aberdeen performance, writing: “Same XI and formation going forward please! Cracking game! Dominated them both halves.”

Keith Morrison was also encouraged by Aberdeen’s response to the St Mirren defeat.

He wrote: “What a difference! Shinnie looks great when he’s not covering different positions. Clarkson looked great further up and playing with confidence.
Can’t let Miovski leave! He’s awesome.”

Formation change pays off

One of the major talking points was Robson’s decision to revert from his preferred 3-5-2 formation by moving to a four-man defence.

Margaret Fraser wrote: “Now that is more like it! Should have been playing four at the back all season.”

Lewis Sutherland agreed, writing: “So much better. Fingers crossed this is a turning point and Robson doesn’t revert to five at the back and three in midfield.”

Liam Brown wrote: “Hopefully this puts the five at the back firmly to bed. Need to invest in a couple of wingers during January to make sure we have options on the bench/for rotation.”

Fans want Barron to stay

Barron, who is out of contract at the end of the season, made his first league start since October.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.

Cara Lamb wrote: “Don’t waste money on the transfer window, just pay Barron his worth and keep the homegrown talent you work so hard on in the academy. Keep them in the first team.”

Robin Hall added: “Hopefully we learn from this, four at the back. And tomorrow morning get Barron in to negotiate a new deal.”

Colin Rowan wished the Dons had made the formation change earlier in the season with last month’s Viaplay Cup final defeat by Rangers in mind.

He wrote: “There’s a good chance that formation would have worked in the cup final.
Connor Barron should never be on a bench for any team. Clarky is a diamond up the pitch.”

On Twitter, Kevin Anderson wrote: “That’s better. Clarkson playing his natural position made a huge difference and Polvara gets better and better.”

Phil Grant added: “Much, much better. 4-5-1 just suits us. I never want to see a back five ever again!”

2