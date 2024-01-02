OPINION: What next for Aberdeen in January now that pressure off boss Barry Robson following 3-0 defeat of Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OPINION: What next for Aberdeen in January now that pressure off boss Barry Robson following 3-0 defeat of Ross County

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will only need to tweak his squad during the January transfer window after an impressive performance in beating Ross County 3-0

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

The pressure eased significantly on under fire boss Barry Robson as Aberdeen began 2024 with a bang in defeating Ross County 3-0.

This was a high stakes fixture as Aberdeen had to immediately respond with a win and strong performance after the dismal debacle of losing 3-0 to St Mirren.

The Dons delivered on both fronts to ensure Robson can go into the winter break, and tackle the January transfer window, with positive momentum.

A first half-brace from Jamie McGrath and Bojan Miovski goal after the break secured a valuable, deserved victory for the Dons.

Dropping points in Dingwall in the final fixture before the Premiership break would have led to weeks of criticism and negativity directed at the manager and squad.

Now there is the breathing space of a near three week shutdown, on the back of an impressive win, to focus on hauling Aberdeen up the Premiership table.

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Robson recently admitted he had been denied extensive time on the training pitch due to the hectic schedule of balancing Euro action with domestic commitments.

The Dons boss will now have time during the shut-down to work with his squad at Cormack Park for an assault on the Premiership.

The Dons boss  can also strengthen with some signings during the winter window.

However the strong performance against Ross County indicates it is tweaks rather than a rebuild needed.

It is more about Robson consistently getting a song out of the current squad which has the quality to push for European qualification again this season.

Despite the win in Dingwall the Dons go into the winter break  in the bottom six  – an unacceptable position for a squad so expensively assembled.

However Aberdeen have games in hand- and if they win them it will rocket right into contention for Europe.

Ross County’s Jordan White (26) and Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen in action. Image: Shutterstock

Robson switches to four at the back

Pivotal to a Premiership resurgence in 2024 could be a formation switch from a back three to a back four.

In Dingwall boss Robson ditched the three-man back line and the 3-5-2 formation that had looked so vulnerable recently.

He went with a 4-2-3-1 and the Dons were more defensively robust and the team more balanced.

It also resulted in the Reds posing far more attacking threat.

Jack MacKenzie (3) of Aberdeen and Ross County’s Josh Sims (11) during the Scottish Premiership match in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock

Interest in  Miovski in January

For Aberdeen the January transfer window could be more focused on retaing leading scorer Miovski.

Celtic and Southampton are eying a January swoop for Miovski who netted a superb finish against Ross County to take his tally to 15 goals in all competitions.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and Spain are also monitoring Miovski who is contracted until summer 2026.

Miovski also pitched in with an assist for the first goal scored by Jamie McGrath.

For the Dons to rise up the table and contend for a third placed finish it is vital they retain Miovski.

If they don’t he must exit for more than £6m.

Graeme Shinnie (4) of Aberdeen in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen need to secure Barron’s future

This month the future of Connor Barron could also come into focus.

The midfielder retuned to the starting line-up against Ross County and delivered an impressive shift in front of the back four.

He was tenacious in the tackle, aggressive and drove the team on with his runs and accurate passes.

Aberdeen have been locked in contract talks with Barron whose deal expires at the end of the season.

There has yet been no resolution and now that the transfer window has opened Barron is free to talk to any interested clubs.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock

No real replacement was signed for Ylber Ramadani who moved to Lecce in the summer in a £1.1m transfer.

Barron, who has not gained starts consistently, could be that replacement – if he signs a new deal.

Commanding centre-back needed

Aberdeen have been linked with a potential January transfer window move for left-back Takuya Ogiwara by media outlets in Japan.

The 24-year-0ld Japanese defender plays for J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds.

However a left-back should not be the main priority  as the Dons have James McGarry, Jack MacKenzie and Jonny Hayes for that role.

If Robson is to move to a back four anothr commanding centre-back to bolster a defence would also be needed.

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image; Shutterstock

On loan Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams is set to return to Anfield as his season long loan deal is cut short.

A potential centre-back signing candidate could be Mattie Pollock who was superb during a loan spell at Pittodrie in the second half of last season.

The 22-year-old has yet to start for Watford this season since returning to the Championship club, with only seven substitute appearances.

 

Conversation