OPINION: What next for Aberdeen in January now that pressure off boss Barry Robson following 3-0 defeat of Ross County

The pressure eased significantly on under fire boss Barry Robson as Aberdeen began 2024 with a bang in defeating Ross County 3-0.

This was a high stakes fixture as Aberdeen had to immediately respond with a win and strong performance after the dismal debacle of losing 3-0 to St Mirren.

The Dons delivered on both fronts to ensure Robson can go into the winter break, and tackle the January transfer window, with positive momentum.

A first half-brace from Jamie McGrath and Bojan Miovski goal after the break secured a valuable, deserved victory for the Dons.

Dropping points in Dingwall in the final fixture before the Premiership break would have led to weeks of criticism and negativity directed at the manager and squad.

Now there is the breathing space of a near three week shutdown, on the back of an impressive win, to focus on hauling Aberdeen up the Premiership table.

Robson recently admitted he had been denied extensive time on the training pitch due to the hectic schedule of balancing Euro action with domestic commitments.

The Dons boss will now have time during the shut-down to work with his squad at Cormack Park for an assault on the Premiership.

The Dons boss can also strengthen with some signings during the winter window.

However the strong performance against Ross County indicates it is tweaks rather than a rebuild needed.

It is more about Robson consistently getting a song out of the current squad which has the quality to push for European qualification again this season.

Despite the win in Dingwall the Dons go into the winter break in the bottom six – an unacceptable position for a squad so expensively assembled.

However Aberdeen have games in hand- and if they win them it will rocket right into contention for Europe.

Robson switches to four at the back

Pivotal to a Premiership resurgence in 2024 could be a formation switch from a back three to a back four.

In Dingwall boss Robson ditched the three-man back line and the 3-5-2 formation that had looked so vulnerable recently.

He went with a 4-2-3-1 and the Dons were more defensively robust and the team more balanced.

It also resulted in the Reds posing far more attacking threat.

Interest in Miovski in January

For Aberdeen the January transfer window could be more focused on retaing leading scorer Miovski.

Celtic and Southampton are eying a January swoop for Miovski who netted a superb finish against Ross County to take his tally to 15 goals in all competitions.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and Spain are also monitoring Miovski who is contracted until summer 2026.

Miovski also pitched in with an assist for the first goal scored by Jamie McGrath.

For the Dons to rise up the table and contend for a third placed finish it is vital they retain Miovski.

If they don’t he must exit for more than £6m.

Aberdeen need to secure Barron’s future

This month the future of Connor Barron could also come into focus.

The midfielder retuned to the starting line-up against Ross County and delivered an impressive shift in front of the back four.

He was tenacious in the tackle, aggressive and drove the team on with his runs and accurate passes.

Aberdeen have been locked in contract talks with Barron whose deal expires at the end of the season.

There has yet been no resolution and now that the transfer window has opened Barron is free to talk to any interested clubs.

No real replacement was signed for Ylber Ramadani who moved to Lecce in the summer in a £1.1m transfer.

Barron, who has not gained starts consistently, could be that replacement – if he signs a new deal.

Commanding centre-back needed

Aberdeen have been linked with a potential January transfer window move for left-back Takuya Ogiwara by media outlets in Japan.

The 24-year-0ld Japanese defender plays for J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds.

However a left-back should not be the main priority as the Dons have James McGarry, Jack MacKenzie and Jonny Hayes for that role.

If Robson is to move to a back four anothr commanding centre-back to bolster a defence would also be needed.

On loan Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams is set to return to Anfield as his season long loan deal is cut short.

A potential centre-back signing candidate could be Mattie Pollock who was superb during a loan spell at Pittodrie in the second half of last season.

The 22-year-old has yet to start for Watford this season since returning to the Championship club, with only seven substitute appearances.