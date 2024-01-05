Busy day for Aberdeen loans with news on youngsters Findlay Marshall, Alfie Bavidge, Aaron Reid, Adam Emslie and Dylan Lobban

Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall has joined League One side Edinburgh City on loan, with loan news on four other young Dons also coming on a busy Friday.

The 17-year-old youth academy graduate has been a mainstay of the development team this season and is tipped for a bright future at Pittodrie.

The central midfielder, who is also a Scotland under-17 international, signed a contract extension with the club in the summer of 2023, committing his future with the Dons until at least 2026.

Findlay Marshall has joined Edinburgh City on loan and will spend the second half of the season at the Meadowbank Stadium. Good luck to Findlay and @EdinburghCityFC for the rest of the season. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 5, 2024

Bavidge loan deal extended

Marshall’s loan comes as the Dons have confirmed striker Alfie Bavidge will remain on loan at Kelty Hearts until the end of the season.

The clubs have agreed an extension to the 17-year-old forward’s initial six-month stay at the Fife side.

Up-and-coming teen Bavidge has netted twice for sixth-placed Kelty in 10 League One starts.

A Dons statement said: “Alfie Bavidge has extended his loan spell with Kelty Hearts until the end of the season.

“We wish Alfie and Kelty all the best for the second half of the campaign.”

Alfie Bavidge has extended his loan spell with Kelty Hearts until the end of the season. We wish Alfie and Kelty all the best for the second half of the campaign. https://t.co/e1dB0HyQ5q — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 5, 2024

Formartine’s Dons duo

In the latest announcements on a hectic day of loan activity at the club, the Dons have extended 18-year-old attacking midfielder Adam Emslie’s loan with Breedon Highland League side Formartine United for the rest of the campaign.

Emslie will be joined at North Lodge Park by Aaron Reid, 19.

The big striker was recalled from his loan at Peterhead earlier this week and will spend the second half of the season with Stuart Anderson’s side.

Midfielder Lobban steps up to Forfar

Not staying at Formartine is Dylan Lobban – with the 18-year-old midfielder making the step up to League Two on loan at Forfar Athletic for the rest of the campaign.

The Dons said: “Dylan Lobban has been recalled from his spell at Formartine United and the midfielder has joined Forfar Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

“Good luck at Station Park, Dylan.”