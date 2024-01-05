Broadcaster Louis Theroux to give talk and meet fans in Aberdeen

Louis Theroux will participate in a masterclass hosted by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce later this year.

The award-winning documentary-maker is heading to Aberdeen Music Hall for the 2024 Ultimate Masterclass Festival on October 9.

He will share stories of his life as an interviewer of some of the most controversial, extreme and fascinating characters, plus meet fans.

More than 5,000 tickets are available for the expanded 2024 series, part of a £300,000 investment by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce as a founding partner of the Our Union Street organisation.

Also coming to Aberdeen to deliver a masterclass is artificial intelligence (AI) expert Nina Schick.

A world-leading figure in AI, she will headline a special dinner at the Chester Hotel on February 29, discussing how AI will impact business, geopolitics and humanity.

She argues that AI is about power and people and has advised global leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Louis Theroux is latest celebrity to join masterclass event

Ryan Crighton, from Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “We created UMF for two reasons – to inspire our business community with new thinking, and to support the recovery of our city centre with exciting events.

“Last year was a huge success, but we want 2024 to be even bigger and better – so we are delighted to have Louis Theroux on board as one of our headliners.

“For three decades, he has been one of the world’s top interviewers – but for one night only, we get to ask the questions, and it’s going to be an incredible night.”

Last year, Aberdeen played host to several masterclasses including from entrepreneur and Dragons Den star Steven Bartlett.

Tickets for Louis Theroux cost £59.50, with VIP meet and greet priced at £116.50.

They are available here.