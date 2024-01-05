Broadcaster Louis Theroux to give talk and meet fans in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Broadcaster Louis Theroux to give talk and meet fans in Aberdeen

The award-winning documentary-maker will speak at an event at Aberdeen Music Hall on October 9.

By Ross Hempseed
Louis Theroux known for his interviews with controversial figures is coming to Aberdeen. Image: BBC/Freddie Clare
Louis Theroux known for his interviews with controversial figures is coming to Aberdeen. Image: BBC/Freddie Clare

Louis Theroux will participate in a masterclass hosted by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce later this year.

The award-winning documentary-maker is heading to Aberdeen Music Hall for the 2024 Ultimate Masterclass Festival on October 9.

He will share stories of his life as an interviewer of some of the most controversial, extreme and fascinating characters, plus meet fans.

Louis Theroux and Nina Schick will appear for two masterclasses in Aberdeen this year. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.

More than 5,000 tickets are available for the expanded 2024 series, part of a £300,000 investment by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce as a founding partner of the Our Union Street organisation.

Also coming to Aberdeen to deliver a masterclass is artificial intelligence (AI) expert Nina Schick.

A world-leading figure in AI, she will headline a special dinner at the Chester Hotel on February 29, discussing how AI will impact business, geopolitics and humanity.

She argues that AI is about power and people and has advised global leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Louis Theroux is latest celebrity to join masterclass event

Ryan Crighton, from Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “We created UMF for two reasons – to inspire our business community with new thinking, and to support the recovery of our city centre with exciting events.

“Last year was a huge success, but we want 2024 to be even bigger and better – so we are delighted to have Louis Theroux on board as one of our headliners.

“For three decades, he has been one of the world’s top interviewers – but for one night only, we get to ask the questions, and it’s going to be an incredible night.”

Last year, Aberdeen played host to several masterclasses including from entrepreneur and Dragons Den star Steven Bartlett.

Tickets for Louis Theroux cost £59.50, with VIP meet and greet priced at £116.50.

They are available here.

Our Union Street: Everything you need to know about new Granite Mile taskforce

More from What's On

A roller disco awaits. Image: Shutterstock
5 things to do this weekend: New Year's Ceilidh and Breakfast Club
Spectre Aberdeen will be an incredible light show - Affinty by Amigo and Amigo.
What to expect from Spectra 2024 as the spectacular Aberdeen event celebrates ten years
Ring in the new year in style. Image: Shutterstock.
5 things to do this weekend: Hogmanay celebrations and exclusive film screening in Skye
Shang-a-lang with the Bay City Rollers. Image: Gemma Laming
5 things to do this weekend: Bay City Rollers in Aberdeen and Inverness candlelit…
The Bon Accord Silver Band are returning for their Christmas Carol Concert. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
5 things to do this weekend: ADHD-AF festive show and Santa's Grotto
Cascada at MacMoray 2023
Cascada returning to Elgin for MacMoray Summer Special after being voted fan favourites
Jurassic Live features the UK's most realistic dinosaurs.
Jurassic Live to stomp back into P&J Live next year
The 2023 Granite Noir festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Granite Noir: Full programme revealed for 2024 Aberdeen crime-writing festival
Granite Noir in a previous year with four speakers for a Q&A on stage in Aberdeen.
Granite Noir short story competition launched to 'unearth' and celebrate north-east talent
rag'n'bone man
Rag'n'Bone Man to return to Inverness after he was forced to cancel gig at…

Conversation