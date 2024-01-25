Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen joins Dutch club on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen joins Dutch club on loan

The 22-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Dons so far this season.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen has joined Dutch side FC Emmen on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Dons so far this season.

Emmen sit in 10th spot in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football.

Besuijen, who is under contract until 2026, last played for the Dons in a 1-0 loss against Darvel in the Scottish Cup a year ago.

The winger, who joined the Dons from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, went on loan to Excelsior Rotterdam for the second half of last season but he made only two appearances before picking up an injury.

A Dons statement read: “Vicente Besuijen has joined Eerste Divisie side FC Emmen on loan for the remainder of the season.

“Everyone at AFC wishes Vinny all the best during his time with FC Emmen.”

Fred Grim, the manager of FC Emmen, believes Besuijen can make an impact for his side.

Emmen are on a five-game losing streak and face Besuijen’s former side ADO Den Haag on Friday.

He said: “Vicente is a talented, fast winger with an individual action.

“We think he can have a great role at our club this season and can create a lot of danger up front.”

More from Aberdeen FC

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon remonstrates with referee John Beaton after conceding a penalty against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: St Johnstone v Aberdeen was not a great advert for VAR as…
Aberdeen's Barry Robson was left dejected following his side's 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson bemoans game management following draw at St Johnstone
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and St Johnstone's Graham Carey in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen held by St Johnstone in frustrating draw in Perth
Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: SNS.
Transfer window latest: Former Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock 'submits transfer request'
Jack Mackenzie in action for the Dons against clyde
Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie sets sights on climbing the Premiership table
Vicente Besuijen has not featured for Aberdeen this season. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen poised for move to Dutch club; James McGarry suffers injury…
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Time for Aberdeen to find Premiership consistency
Nicola Sturgeon Aberdeen FC
Nicola Sturgeon called Aberdeen FC Covid breach statement a ‘complacent abomination’, inquiry hears
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
Kelle Roos: Aberdeen can mount a European challenge in second half of the season
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (R) hits the bar with a volley from close range during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round match between Clyde and Aberdeen at New Douglas Park, on January 19, 2024, in Hamilton, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen simply cannot lose Bojan Miovski this month