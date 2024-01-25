Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen joins Dutch club on loan

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen has joined Dutch side FC Emmen on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Dons so far this season.

Emmen sit in 10th spot in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football.

Besuijen, who is under contract until 2026, last played for the Dons in a 1-0 loss against Darvel in the Scottish Cup a year ago.

The winger, who joined the Dons from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, went on loan to Excelsior Rotterdam for the second half of last season but he made only two appearances before picking up an injury.

A Dons statement read: “Vicente Besuijen has joined Eerste Divisie side FC Emmen on loan for the remainder of the season.

“Everyone at AFC wishes Vinny all the best during his time with FC Emmen.”

Fred Grim, the manager of FC Emmen, believes Besuijen can make an impact for his side.

Emmen are on a five-game losing streak and face Besuijen’s former side ADO Den Haag on Friday.

He said: “Vicente is a talented, fast winger with an individual action.

“We think he can have a great role at our club this season and can create a lot of danger up front.”