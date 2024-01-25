Review: Scottish Ballet’s magical performance of Cinders! a complete treat for the senses

It’s a tale as old as time.

But last night audiences at HM Theatre were spellbound by the Scottish Ballet’s new and bold take on the classic tale as Cinders! came to town.

The festive favourite returned to Aberdeen with a bang, but not as we all know it.

Breaking with tradition, the playful new production told perfectly a beautiful interpretation of Cinderella.

However, in a twist last night’s leading light was played by a man.

Bruno Micchiardi stared as the poor little boy orphaned at the turn of the 20th century after a fire broke out in Cinders’ family-run emporium.

The new proprietor, Mrs Thorne, and her three ghastly children fill the space of wicked stepmum and ugly sisters – treating Cinders as a servant.

But when the Royal Ball is announced, and with a little bit more than bibbity bobbity bo, he is transformed and heads off to find his Princess, played by Jessica Fyfe.

The pair were a perfect match, leaving the audience in awe of their beautiful and bold performances.

As the tour progresses the Scottish Ballet’s Cinders! will have a surprise in store each night for audiences as the curtain rises as they won’t know before if Cinders is to be played by a woman or a man.

Choreographer Christopher Hampson wanted to switch the genders to question who gets to be transformed within traditional stories.

And within about five minutes of watching last night’s performance, I had forgotten I was not watching a production of the original tale.

Coupled with beautiful staging and setting which make you feel like you’re in a scene from a Victorian Christmas card, the large live orchestra playing the traditional Prokofiev score brings the whole production to life. It was a complete treat for the senses.

I always make a point of heading out to see the Scottish Ballet whenever they’re in Aberdeen and I have seen many a production of Cinderella.

And while I have loved each one last night’s interpretation was my favourite by far.

Despite the tweaks to the story, the original magic is there in abundance as well as plenty poignent and hilarious moments too.

Cinders! runs until Saturday, January 27. You can buy tickets here.