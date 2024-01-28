Aberdeen sign Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan until the end of the season

Aberdeen have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who was linked with a move to Pittodrie in the summer, spent the first half of the season at Wycombe Wanderers where he made 30 appearances for the English League One side.

Phillips started his professional career with Drogheda United before moving to Palace in January 2022.

He made his first team debut for the Selhurst Park club in August 2022 in a Carabao Cup tie against Oxford United.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international had a successful loan spell at Shrewsbury Town last season and was named the club’s young player of the season.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said: “I’m pleased to bring Killian to the club as he’s a player we’ve admired for some time.

“He’s energetic, hardworking and his strength of character is matched by his technical ability.

“He’s proven this season already that he’s capable given the number of games he has amassed.

“He’s put in some big performances, including a man of the match display, scoring for Ireland U21’s against Italy.

“He’s very good in both boxes and will add a real versatility to our midfield options.

“He has the right mentality to fit into our squad and we look forward to working with him in the second half of the season.”

Phillips could make his debut when the Dons face Dundee in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Tuesday evening.