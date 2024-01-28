Aberdeen sign Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan until the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen sign Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan until the end of the season

The 21-year-old, who was linked with a move to Pittodrie in the summer, spent the first half of the season at Wycombe Wanderers.

By Danny Law
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who was linked with a move to Pittodrie in the summer, spent the first half of the season at Wycombe Wanderers where he made 30 appearances for the English League One side.

Phillips started his professional career with Drogheda United before moving to Palace in January 2022.

He made his first team debut for the Selhurst Park club in August 2022 in a Carabao Cup tie against Oxford United.

Killian Phillips in action for Crystal Palace
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace U21s holds off Mathijas Tielemans of PSV Eindhoven U21s during the Premier League International Cup final at Selhurst Park in May. Image: Shutterstock.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international had a successful loan spell at Shrewsbury Town last season and was named the club’s young player of the season.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said: “I’m pleased to bring Killian to the club as he’s a player we’ve admired for some time.

“He’s energetic, hardworking and his strength of character is matched by his technical ability.

“He’s proven this season already that he’s capable given the number of games he has amassed.

“He’s put in some big performances, including a man of the match display, scoring for Ireland U21’s against Italy.

“He’s very good in both boxes and will add a real versatility to our midfield options.

“He has the right mentality to fit into our squad and we look forward to working with him in the second half of the season.”

Phillips could make his debut when the Dons face Dundee in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Tuesday evening.

