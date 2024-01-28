Car fire closes A9 in both directions at Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Car fire closes A9 in both directions at Aviemore

Firefighters are at the scene.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The A9 at Aviemore is closed in both directions due to the incident. Credit Raf Grzemski
The A9 at Aviemore is closed in both directions due to the incident. Credit Raf Grzemski

The A9 at Aviemore is currently closed in both directions due to a car on fire.

Footage shows the vehicle covered in flames on the road near the town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have sent two appliances to the scene.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We received a call at 9:30.

“We have one engine at the scene and a second appliance is on its way.”

A9 closed at Aviemore after car fire

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the A9 at Aviemore has been closed in both directions after the incident.

Its website reads: “The A9 at Aviemore is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.

“Motorists should expect longer than normal journey times.”

Police Scotland have been contacted.

A9 also restricted at Raigmore

Traffic Scotland has informed that the A9 is also restricted at Raigmore, near Inverness, due to a broken down vehicle.

Its website reads: “The A9 is currently restricted in both directions at Raigmore Interchange due to a broken down vehicle. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.

“Motorists should expect longer than normal journey times.”

More to follow: 

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mattis admitted domestic abuse Picture shows; Fabian Matis . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 26/01/2024
Violent Inverness domestic abuser who choked partner spared jail
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Evie, one of the contestants in series two of The Traitors. Issue date: Tuesday January 2, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story Showbiz TheTraitors. Photo credit should read: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.
The Traitors: How did the final work out for Inverness contestant Evie?
The hugely popular show The Traitors has inspired this list of Highland getaways. Image: Sandy McCook/BBC.
In love with The Traitors? Here are 6 Highland getaways if you're a superfan…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ewen Jamieson guilty of careless driving Picture shows; Ewen Jamieson Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Careless driver caused serious A86 crash as he checked on choking toddler
Doctor Salim Ghayyda and his father, who is trapped in Gaza during the conflict with Israel.
Inverness doctor desperate to save family trapped in makeshift Gaza refugee camp without food,…
A signing pointing to the Oban Airport Terminal where flights for Coll and Colonsay take off. The sign reads Airport Terminal and points towards the control tower of the airport.
Four destinations passengers from Oban and the Isles Airport could easily fly to -…
Maggie Sandison takes part in Shetland fire festival Up Helly Aa in Lerwick.
'It's inevitable a woman will become Jarl': One of Up Helly Aa's first female…
White tailed sea eagle fishing in the sea.
Carcass of rare sea eagle found washed up on beach near Oban as experts…
Evie is a finalist in The Traitors
The Traitors: Inverness veterinary nurse Evie makes final five and reveals how she would…
Isla Traquair - a regular on This Morning - will return to Aberdeen as a former P&J journalist, only this time as a host of The P&J 275 Charity Gala.
Scottish TV presenter to host P&J's prestigious charity gala