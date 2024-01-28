Car fire closes A9 in both directions at Aviemore

The A9 at Aviemore is currently closed in both directions due to a car on fire.

Footage shows the vehicle covered in flames on the road near the town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have sent two appliances to the scene.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We received a call at 9:30.

“We have one engine at the scene and a second appliance is on its way.”

A9 closed at Aviemore after car fire

Traffic Scotland confirmed that the A9 at Aviemore has been closed in both directions after the incident.

Its website reads: “The A9 at Aviemore is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.

“Motorists should expect longer than normal journey times.”

Police Scotland have been contacted.

A9 also restricted at Raigmore

Traffic Scotland has informed that the A9 is also restricted at Raigmore, near Inverness, due to a broken down vehicle.

Its website reads: “The A9 is currently restricted in both directions at Raigmore Interchange due to a broken down vehicle. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.

“Motorists should expect longer than normal journey times.”

