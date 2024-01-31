Nicky Devlin says Aberdeen fans need action not words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicky Devlin says Aberdeen fans need action not words

Dons defender knows fans will be growing weary of promises of improvement after manager Barry Robson leaves Pittodrie

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin believes only the players themselves can haul the club out of the mire.

Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee at Pittodrie left the Dons in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership and brought Barry Robson’s time as manager to an end.

A section of the Aberdeen support called for Robson’s dismissal at the end of the game and Devlin knows the fans want action rather than words from their side.

He said: “I understand frustrations are high and in the dressing room we’re as disappointed.

“We don’t want to be sitting eighth in the table. It’s not where Aberdeen should be or aim to be.

“We have to be better than that but I’m sure there have been quite a few players come in and say things.

“Fans don’t want to hear me come up and say ‘we should be better and we should do this or that better.’

“We have to start doing it, simple as that.

“We’re the players who are out there and the ones who were there were more than capable of winning.”

Experienced players have to lead by example

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin in action against Dundee.
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

Two points from a possible nine since the resumption of league matches after the winter break mean the search is under way for the fifth manager in under three years at Pittodrie.

For the players a fight to get back into the race for Europe continues.

Devlin said: “It’s a difficult period of time. We all accept that and being one of the more experienced ones it falls on us to help dig the boys out of it.

“We’ve got a few boys in there who are experienced and have been through difficult periods in their careers and we need everyone to stick together in the dressing room and try to help turn these results into better ones.

“Being at a club like Aberdeen you are going to be under pressure if you don’t get results.

“It’s us on the park who are not doing what we should be doing at times.

“It has been fine margins in terms of the goals we’ve been giving away especially in the last two midweek games where we’ve been in front and not been able to kill the game off before conceding poor goals from our point of view.

“It has ultimately cost us four points.”

Nicky Devlin insists confidence has not dipped

Bojan Miovski scored his 18th goal of the season in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Dundee.
Bojan Miovski scored his 18th goal of the season in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s struggles in the bottom half of the table have left them with much work to be done.

Devlin insists confidence has not dipped at Pittodrie and retains the belief with in-form 18-goal striker Bojan Miovski in their line-up they can mount a recovery in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “I’ve not noticed a confidence dip myself within the dressing room. It’s a bubbly dressing room full of characters who don’t allow you to dwell on bad results.

“We try to move on as quickly as we can. We watch everything, do our analysis and try to learn so we don’t make similar mistakes.

“We’ve got Bojan at the top end of the park still scoring goals so he’s certainly not lost any confidence with the run we’ve been on.

“Bojan is sitting on 18 goals and we’ve not given him the service he should get. We’re maybe asking him to do too much himself but it’s something we have to work on and be better as a team.

“We set-up to try to create more things, more chances for him, but you can’t rely on Bojan scoring a penalty every game.

“Bojan is doing the business for us but defensively we have to be better in our box which is something we’ve not been in the last few games.

“We’ve not been ruthless enough in both boxes.”

‘We feel we can beat Celtic’

While the search for a new manager is under way the focus within Aberdeen’s changing room is on Saturday’s league match against champions Celtic.

The Hoops will be strong favourites but Devlin insists his side is capable of beating Brendan Rodgers’ league leaders.

He said: “We feel we can win the game on Saturday, there’s no doubt about that.

“We performed well against the teams in Europe this season and in the last game against Celtic here. We didn’t get the result but we did well in the game.

“But we know in the key moments in both boxes we have to be better as that’s ultimately where we’re letting ourselves down.

“Every game since I’ve been here you have to try and win, it’s as simple as that.”

