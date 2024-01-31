Substitute goalkeeper produces penalty heroics for Buckie Thistle while Turriff, Nairn County and Rothes pick up wins

Euan Storrier was the hero for Buckie Thistle as they held their nerve to defeat Banks o’ Dee on penalties in the first round of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the tie went straight to penalties in a battle of the substitute goalkeepers.

With Buckie stopper Stuart Knight leaving the pitch injured in the first half and Dee counterpart Daniel Hoban shown a red card late in the second half, substitutes Euan Storrier and Kyle Irvine were between the sticks for the shootout.

Storrier emerged as the penalty hero for Buckie, saving spot-kicks from Dee’s Ramsay Davidson and Chris Antoniazzi as Buckie won 4-3.

With Victoria Park deemed unplayable, the fixture was played at Spain Park but, despite giving up home advantage, Buckie progress to face Deveronvale in the second round of the competition next Wednesday.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “I’m delighted. The main objective was to get through and this is a hard place to come and win.

“I think we deserved it. I thought we were excellent in the first half and they did cause us some problems in the second, but overall we deserved the win.”

Stewart hailed the penalty heroics of substitute goalkeeper Storrier, adding: “He was excellent.

“He’s played some really good games for us and he’s unlucky here because we have got two really good goalkeepers, but he was the star tonight.

“They were two great saves. I’m delighted for him. He’s in there buzzing just now and so are they rest of the boys because we have the next round to look forward to.”

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton was disappointed to lose out on penalties after an improved second-half display.

Dee were reduced to 10 men with 12 minutes remaining after Hoban was sent off after handling the ball outside of the area.

Winton said: “It’s never nice to be on the losing end of penalties.

“We were fortunate enough to be on the right end up at Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

“But, well done to Buckie. We wish them all the best in the next round.”

Cormack wins it late for Turriff

Elsewhere, Murray Cormack’s brace helped Turriff United come from behind to defeat Fraserburgh 3-2 and move up to seventh in the Breedon Highland League.

In an entertaining encounter at the Haughs, Turra led courtesy of Ewan Clark, but the Broch responded with strikes from Logan Watt and Scott Barbour.

However, Cormack’s double – the second of which was in stoppage time – won it for United, who go three points clear of Huntly in seventh.

Turriff boss Warren Cummings thought his side may settle for a draw before their grandstand finish.

He said: “The exuberance of youth wanting to go and win it probably showed.

“I was thinking about taking the point, but the players wanted to go and get the win and they did it.

“They’ve got energy to burn and they showed a great willingness to make forward runs.

“We’re delighted, we showed a lot of character.”

Fraserburgh remain fourth, eight points behind leaders Brechin City.

90' | GOOOAAALLL! Fantastic play out quickly from Dey, down the right, John Allan collects and fires it into the near post where its helped into the net on the volley by @cormack_murray Beautiful finish! Turriff United 3-2 Fraserburgh pic.twitter.com/BMID8WdZSS — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) January 31, 2024

Barron and Finnis hit hat-tricks

Nairn County defeated Lossiemouth 5-1 at Station Park – with on-loan Elgin City striker Ben Barron netting a hat-trick.

Ciaran Young’s early goal for the hosts was cancelled out by a fine Ross Paterson strike for Lossie.

Barron nudged Nairn in front again and substitute Angus Dey added another on the hour before another two goals from Barron completed the scoring.

87' Goal for Nairn! Hat trick hero! An inch perfect Calum MacKay cross is met by Ben Barron who heads it home from close range. Ben Barron's home kit is sponsored by the Gordon Family 🟡 5-1 🔵 pic.twitter.com/iLjD8LRfGl — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 31, 2024

Rothes captain Michael Finnis netted a hat-trick of penalties as Rothes defeated Strathspey Thistle 8-2 at Mackessack Park.

The Jags led twice with Jack Davison putting the visitors in front before Finnis netted the first of his spot-kicks.

Davison put Strathspey 2-1 up before Gary Kerr equalised for Rothes on the stroke of half time.

But two more penalties from Finnis plus goals from Jake Thomson, Aidan Wilson (2) and Bailey Paxton ensured Rothes ran out comfortable winners.