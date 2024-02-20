Christian Ramirez: Columbus Crew MLS Cup win shows I could’ve made Aberdeen second season impact… if given chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christian Ramirez: Columbus Crew MLS Cup win shows I could’ve made Aberdeen second season impact… if given chance

“I showed I'm an important piece here. In those last seven months at Aberdeen, I could have been useful." - Ramirez.

By Sean Wallace
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez raises the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew after beating Los Angeles in the final. Image: Columbus Crew FC.
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez raises the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew after beating Los Angeles in the final. Image: Columbus Crew FC.

Christian Ramirez believes securing MLS Cup glory proves he is still at the top of his game despite a nightmare end to his Aberdeen career.

The 32-year-old striker left the Dons in January 2023 for Columbus Crew in the United States, having been frozen out of the first-team by then-Pittodrie boss Jim Goodwin.

He reckons he could have made an impact at Aberdeen during that period – if he was given the chance.

Ramirez’s post-Pittodrie revival hit a high when lifting the MLS Cup in December following a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC.

The striker netted key goals en route to the final.

And the cup success was all the sweeter as newborn son Kash was at the final to witness his dad lift a major trophy.

Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez celebrates winning the MLS Cup final with Columbus Crew. Image supplied by Columbus Crew FC
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez celebrates winning the MLS Cup final with Columbus Crew. Image: Columbus Crew FC.

Ramirez said: “It is a dream come true to win the MLS Cup.

“To finally raise that trophy was really special for me.

“It is good to be able to show people that I didn’t lose anything in those seven months (at Aberdeen) where things didn’t work out for whatever reason.

“I obviously showed I’m an important piece here (at Columbus Crew).

“I thought maybe in those last seven months at Aberdeen, I could have been useful to the squad.

“To be fair, I did my part when I wasn’t playing to try to help the guys, be a good team-mate and train hard.

“I respect those guys so much and that is why I still follow Aberdeen.

“I hope nothing but the best for them.”

Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez lifts the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew. Image supplied by Columbus Crew
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez lifts the MLS Cup with Columbus Crew. Image: Columbus Crew FC.

‘Those guys still reach out to me’

Ramirez may be more than 3,500 miles away from the Granite City – but he retains a close affinity with the Dons.

Former Pittodrie team-mates were quick to congratulate him on the MLS Cup victory.

He said: “Those guys still reach out to me and I reach out to them.

“They congratulated me and I just wish towards the end of my time there I could have been more useful to Aberdeen – in different areas, whether starting or coming off the bench to help provide a spark.

Christian Ramirez with the MLS Cup after beating Los Angeles in the final. Image supplied by Columbus Crew
Christian Ramirez with the MLS Cup after beating Los Angeles in the final. Image: Columbus Crew FC.

“But what I have learned in this game is that football changes quickly.

“It is a game of opinions and I am thankful for my situation now and I hope to be here for many more years.”

Key goals en route to MLS Cup glory

Cup hero Ramirez netted the winning goal in both the Eastern Conference semi-final and final to set up the MLS Cup final clash.

He scored the winner against Orlando in the semi-final – despite concerns wife Valerie could go into labour with their third child.

Kash was born days later to join Nova and Zara, and was at the final.

A photo of Ramirez, his wife and children – with Kash in the MLS Cup – holds extra significance for the striker.

He said: “When we played in Orlando and I scored earlier that week, we (his wife)  were in hospital.

“We thought the little man was going to come as the doctor said it could happen any day now.

“She (Valerie, wife) told me to go to the game knowing I could possibly miss the birth if she went into labour.

“She felt comfortable in the fact she was on bed rest for that day-and-a-half I was gone.

“We landed about 1am (after the match).

“Then we went to the hospital the next afternoon and were there until the little man was born.

“To welcome a newborn, little man Kash, into the world during the chaos of the MLS play-offs was so great.

“It let me decompress and be so thankful that everything was really good – the health of my little one and of my wife.

“He was there for the final.

“We have a pretty awesome picture of him inside the cup.

“I said it would be the pinnacle to get a trophy and then a photo of Kash inside it.”

Christian Ramirez and his family with the MLS Cup trophy. Left to right Zara, Christian, Nova, wife Valerie - with son Kash in the trophy. Image supplied by Columbus Crew
Christian Ramirez and his family with the MLS Cup trophy. Left to right, Nova, Christian, Zara, wife Valerie – with son Kash in the trophy. Image: Columbus Crew FC.

Ramirez now ‘playing with joy’

Ramirez scored in the 115th minute in extra time as Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 in the MLS Eastern Conference final.

He then completed a memorable season by playing in the final victory over Los Angeles.

After a tough end to his Pittodrie career, Ramirez is loving life on and off the pitch at Columbus Crew.

Christian Ramirez scores for Columbus Crew in MLS Eastern Conference semi-final defeat of Orlando City. . Supplied by Columbus Crew FC
Christian Ramirez scores for Columbus Crew in MLS Eastern Conference semi-final defeat of Orlando City. Image: Columbus Crew FC.

He said: “It was a smooth transition and credit to all the staff and players here who welcomed me with open arms.

“They really embraced me and let me express myself in the best way that I can.

“And didn’t try to change who I am on the field.

“They really utilised me to my strengths, which was key.

“They gave me a clear role both for myself and the team.

“I have started so many games, but also made an impact in the dressing room as one of the leaders of the team.

“In the two matches leading to the (MLS Cup) final, I scored when we needed a goal.

“A lot of credit goes to them in terms of clearly defining my role on this team.

“And letting me play with a lot of joy.”

Christian Ramirez during the homecoming parade to celebrate the MLS Cup win. Image: Columbus Crew FC.
Christian Ramirez during the homecoming parade to celebrate the MLS Cup win. Image: Columbus Crew FC.

Read part one of our exclusive interview with ex-Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez here:

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6379550/christian-ramirez-aberdeen-hospital-stay-fan-abuse-and-dons-exit/

Conversation