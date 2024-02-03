Aberdeen next manager latest with Jack Wilshere keen on Pittodrie vacancy

Arsenal youth coach Jack Wilshere is the latest name to enter the race to succeed Barry Robson at Aberdeen.

The Arsenal youth coach, 32, is keen on the Pittodrie vacancy, according to a report in the Daily Record.

But it is understood the Aberdeen board are likely to be looking to appoint a more experienced manager this time around.

Wilshere had spells with Arsenal, West Ham, Bournemouth and AGF in Denmark during his playing career and was capped 34 times by England.

Meanwhile, former Celtic boss Neil Lennon remains the favourite with the bookmakers for the Aberdeen job.

It has been reported that former Sunderland and Stoke City boss Alex Neil, another one of the main candidates to succeed Robson, is unlikely to want to return to Scottish football.

The Dons confirmed on Friday that first team coach Peter Leven, assisted by Scott Anderson, will take charge of the team for the Saturday lunchtime visit of Celtic to Pittodrie.

A club statement said: “Both have worked tirelessly these past few days to oversee training and prepare the squad for Saturday.

“Peter and Scott are fully focused on the cinch Premiership fixture and have the full support of everyone at AFC.”