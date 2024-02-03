Aberdeen next manager latest with Jack Wilshere keen on Pittodrie vacancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen next manager latest with Jack Wilshere keen on Pittodrie vacancy

Arsenal youth coach interested in succeeding Barry Robson in the Dons dugout.

By Danny Law
Jack Wilshere is keen on the Aberdeen job. Image: Shutterstock.
Jack Wilshere is keen on the Aberdeen job. Image: Shutterstock.

Arsenal youth coach Jack Wilshere is the latest name to enter the race to succeed Barry Robson at Aberdeen.

The Arsenal youth coach, 32, is keen on the Pittodrie vacancy, according to a report in the Daily Record. 

But it is understood the Aberdeen board are likely to be looking to appoint a more experienced manager this time around.

Wilshere had spells with Arsenal, West Ham, Bournemouth and AGF in Denmark during his playing career and was capped 34 times by England.

Meanwhile, former Celtic boss Neil Lennon remains the favourite with the bookmakers for the Aberdeen job.

It has been reported that former Sunderland and Stoke City boss Alex Neil, another one of the main candidates to succeed Robson, is unlikely to want to return to Scottish football.

First-team coach Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

The Dons confirmed on Friday that first team coach Peter Leven, assisted by Scott Anderson, will take charge of the team for the Saturday lunchtime visit of Celtic to Pittodrie.

A club statement said: “Both have worked tirelessly these past few days to oversee training and prepare the squad for Saturday.

“Peter and Scott are fully focused on the cinch Premiership fixture and have the full support of everyone at AFC.”

Aberdeen squads have been underachieving for years but only managers pay the price, says Jonny Hayes

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Barry Robson had to go but Aberdeen must get new manager appointment…
Jonny Hayes pictured at Aberdeen's Cormack Park training ground: SNS
Aberdeen squads have been underachieving for years but only managers pay the price, says…
Barry Robson was sacked as Aberdeen manager.
REVEALED: Axed manager Barry Robson's parting message at Aberdeen
Barry Robson was sacked as Aberdeen manager.
Rachel Corsie: Aberdeen must make an appoint with the long-term in mind after Barry…
2
Aberdeen's Killian Phillips comes on for his debut, replacing Jack Milne in the 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS.
ANALYSIS: One potential pitfall clear - but was Aberdeen's transfer window business that bad?
5
Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Jack Mackenzie's gratitude to former Aberdeen manager Barry Robson
Stoke City manager Alex Neil applauds the Stoke fans after a EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Sunderland. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should move to make Alex Neil their new manager
Neil Lennon whilst manager of Celtic. Photo by: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Neil Lennon to Aberdeen odds plummet as Peter Leven to take charge against Celtic
6
Neil Warnock during his most recent stint in charge of Huddersfield Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen striker Dean Windass hails Neil Warnock as a 'ruthless' manager who would turn…
Former Aberdeen attacker Greg Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Danny Law: How I accidentally secured Greg Stewart to Aberdeen signing scoop on my…