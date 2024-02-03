What do Aberdeen residents think about the disposable vape ban?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What do Aberdeen residents think about the disposable vape ban?

While some hope the ban will cut down on young people vaping, others shared concerns about the impact on local businesses.

By Ellie Milne
Joe Newman outside Vaping 101
Aberdeen residents, including Joe Newman from Vaping 101, shared their views on the proposed disposable vape ban. Image: Jamie Hall/DC Thomson.

Plans to ban the sale of disposable vapes have been largely supported by residents in Aberdeen.

Those asked to share their views while walking along Union Street all agreed the ban is a positive move to cut down on the number of teenagers in the city vaping.

However, it is also feared it will encourage more youngsters to take up smoking cigarettes as an alternative.

Concerns were also raised about the impact the removal of disposable vapes will have on businesses in the city that sell the products.

Disposable vapes for sale in Union Street shop
The sale of disposable vapes is expected to be banned, alongside restrictions on flavours. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

However, many are choosing to remain positive until full details of what the ban will entail are shared.

All four nations have backed the proposals to implement the ban, which could include restrictions on flavours and the way vapes are promoted.

The age limit for buying tobacco is also expected to change.

The government is aiming to create “a smoke-free generation” and dramatically cut down on the number of young people vaping.

‘Vape users may return to cigarettes’

On Monday afternoon, there was a steady flow of customers visiting Vaping 101 on the city’s Granite Mile.

If the ban comes into place, they will no longer be able to purchase the hundreds of disposable vape flavours currently available.

Employee Joe Newman said the upcoming ban would have a significant impact on the business but he is choosing to remain positive for the moment.

“I’ll worry about it once I see it become official,” he said. “I’ve heard it so many different times but it’s all smoke until I hear something significant or substantial.

“It would have a massive impact on us though, even if it was just disposables. If it is a flavour ban, we’ll all pretty much be looking for a new job.

“We have to take it as it comes but a lot of shops in town could be shut down. We would definitely take a significant hit.”

Pile of disposable vapes in different colours
Concerns were raised about disposable vapes being dumped on streets, Image: Shutterstock.

Joe also believes the disposables ban would encourage many people to start or go back to smoking cigarettes.

He added: “I would say if they ban disposables in general there will probably be a 60/40 split between people going back to cigarettes or getting an actual device.

“If they ban flavours altogether, I think there will be an awful lot of people going back onto cigarettes.

“Unfortunately, there is only so much chewing gum and the patches do.”

‘Too many young people using vapes’

Reusable vapes are not included in the government’s ban plans and will remain available to purchase.

Users of the refillable options were among those who said they supported the ban on disposables.

Rod Bain, 71, said: “I think it’s a great idea – you just see them all thrown away on the streets.

“Get rid of the disposables and they can use the refillable ones instead. They’ll still find a way.”

The majority of people who shared their views said their main concern with vapes is the large number of young people who use them.

Carolyn Sinclair, from Inverurie, said: “I’m all for the banning of disposable vapes and for making it more difficult to buy them.

“I don’t agree with kids and teenagers going about with them, I think it’s awful.

“I have two teenagers and they’re always saying all the kids at school think it seems cool to vape.

“The ban will be a good move if it cuts down on young people vaping.”

Her views were echoed by Aberdeen resident Marcia Thomson who said she sees “too many” youngsters taking up the habit.

The 57-year-old added: “So many teenagers and kids are going about the town vaping.

“Maybe it’s better than smoking itself, but nevertheless, I think it should be banned.

“Absolutely.

“I hope it’s successful.”

‘More awareness of health risks needed’

Locals raised concerns that young people may not fully understand the health risks associated with vaping and smoking.

One woman Alison, 68, shared her one health scare which she said put her off vaping for life.

“I took a stroke in 2012,” she said. “I had only started vaping nine days before and the doctors said they didn’t have enough research at that point to know if it was a cause.

“But, I never went back to vaping after that.

“I smoked at school in the 60s because it was in fashion, but now we know a lot more about what it can do and we’re all more aware of health problems.

“Kids may not think about that. So, I do think they should be banned to try and cut down on teenagers using them.”

Aberdeen shops’ anger at disposable vape ban

