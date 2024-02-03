What do Aberdeen residents think about the disposable vape ban?

Plans to ban the sale of disposable vapes have been largely supported by residents in Aberdeen.

Those asked to share their views while walking along Union Street all agreed the ban is a positive move to cut down on the number of teenagers in the city vaping.

However, it is also feared it will encourage more youngsters to take up smoking cigarettes as an alternative.

Concerns were also raised about the impact the removal of disposable vapes will have on businesses in the city that sell the products.

However, many are choosing to remain positive until full details of what the ban will entail are shared.

All four nations have backed the proposals to implement the ban, which could include restrictions on flavours and the way vapes are promoted.

The age limit for buying tobacco is also expected to change.

The government is aiming to create “a smoke-free generation” and dramatically cut down on the number of young people vaping.

‘Vape users may return to cigarettes’

On Monday afternoon, there was a steady flow of customers visiting Vaping 101 on the city’s Granite Mile.

If the ban comes into place, they will no longer be able to purchase the hundreds of disposable vape flavours currently available.

Employee Joe Newman said the upcoming ban would have a significant impact on the business but he is choosing to remain positive for the moment.

“I’ll worry about it once I see it become official,” he said. “I’ve heard it so many different times but it’s all smoke until I hear something significant or substantial.

“It would have a massive impact on us though, even if it was just disposables. If it is a flavour ban, we’ll all pretty much be looking for a new job.

“We have to take it as it comes but a lot of shops in town could be shut down. We would definitely take a significant hit.”

Joe also believes the disposables ban would encourage many people to start or go back to smoking cigarettes.

He added: “I would say if they ban disposables in general there will probably be a 60/40 split between people going back to cigarettes or getting an actual device.

“If they ban flavours altogether, I think there will be an awful lot of people going back onto cigarettes.

“Unfortunately, there is only so much chewing gum and the patches do.”

‘Too many young people using vapes’

Reusable vapes are not included in the government’s ban plans and will remain available to purchase.

Users of the refillable options were among those who said they supported the ban on disposables.

Rod Bain, 71, said: “I think it’s a great idea – you just see them all thrown away on the streets.

“Get rid of the disposables and they can use the refillable ones instead. They’ll still find a way.”

The majority of people who shared their views said their main concern with vapes is the large number of young people who use them.

Carolyn Sinclair, from Inverurie, said: “I’m all for the banning of disposable vapes and for making it more difficult to buy them.

“I don’t agree with kids and teenagers going about with them, I think it’s awful.

“I have two teenagers and they’re always saying all the kids at school think it seems cool to vape.

“The ban will be a good move if it cuts down on young people vaping.”

Her views were echoed by Aberdeen resident Marcia Thomson who said she sees “too many” youngsters taking up the habit.

The 57-year-old added: “So many teenagers and kids are going about the town vaping.

“Maybe it’s better than smoking itself, but nevertheless, I think it should be banned.

“Absolutely.

“I hope it’s successful.”

‘More awareness of health risks needed’

Locals raised concerns that young people may not fully understand the health risks associated with vaping and smoking.

One woman Alison, 68, shared her one health scare which she said put her off vaping for life.

“I took a stroke in 2012,” she said. “I had only started vaping nine days before and the doctors said they didn’t have enough research at that point to know if it was a cause.

“But, I never went back to vaping after that.

“I smoked at school in the 60s because it was in fashion, but now we know a lot more about what it can do and we’re all more aware of health problems.

“Kids may not think about that. So, I do think they should be banned to try and cut down on teenagers using them.”