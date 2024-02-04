Aberdeen set to name new manager before Tuesday’s clash with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen set to name new manager before Tuesday’s clash with Rangers

Man of many clubs Neil Warnock is the frontrunner to succeed Barry Robson.

By Danny Law
Neil Warnock during his time as Cardiff City manager. Image: Press Association.
Neil Warnock during his time as Cardiff City manager. Image: Press Association.

Aberdeen are set to confirm their new manager within the next 48 hours.

The Dons are going to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

They are yet to finalise a deal with their preferred candidate but Neil Warnock has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Barry Robson in the Pittodrie hotseat.

Appointing an interim manager will give the Dons board time to complete a review of their football operation ahead of a long-term managerial appointment being made in the summer.

Warnock has spoken on several occasions of his desire to manage in Scotland and has previously applied for the Aberdeen job.

The Press and Journal reported on Wednesday that the 75-year-old was under consideration by the Dons board as a short-term solution to give them time to undertake a thorough recruitment process for a longer-term managerial option.

Neil Warnock, left, during his time at Crystal Palace, shaking hands with then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho. 

Peter Leven took charge of the Dons for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Premiership leaders Celtic but admitted after the game that he was unsure if he would still be in the dugout for Tuesday’s trip to Ibrox to face Rangers and was taking things “day by day”.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon became the favourite with the bookmakers for the Aberdeen job on Thursday evening but is understood to not be under consideration for the interim role.

Former Sunderland and Stoke City boss Alex Neil is also reportedly not looking to return to Scotland.

If Warnock’s appointment is confirmed, it would be the Englishman’s 20th managerial job.

His first job was at Gainsborough Trinity in 1980 and he has gone on to enjoy spells in charge of a plethora of clubs including Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Most recently, Warnock took charge of Huddersfield Town in February last year until the end of the 2022-23 season and guided them to safety despite being seven points adrift in March.

He agreed a one-year extension in June but left the club in September.

Warnock could now be poised for his first job north of the border and could be in the dugout for Aberdeen’s meeting with Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday.

