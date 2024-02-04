Aberdeen set to name new manager before Tuesday’s clash with Rangers

Aberdeen are set to confirm their new manager within the next 48 hours.

The Dons are going to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

They are yet to finalise a deal with their preferred candidate but Neil Warnock has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Barry Robson in the Pittodrie hotseat.

Appointing an interim manager will give the Dons board time to complete a review of their football operation ahead of a long-term managerial appointment being made in the summer.

Warnock has spoken on several occasions of his desire to manage in Scotland and has previously applied for the Aberdeen job.

The Press and Journal reported on Wednesday that the 75-year-old was under consideration by the Dons board as a short-term solution to give them time to undertake a thorough recruitment process for a longer-term managerial option.

Peter Leven took charge of the Dons for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Premiership leaders Celtic but admitted after the game that he was unsure if he would still be in the dugout for Tuesday’s trip to Ibrox to face Rangers and was taking things “day by day”.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon became the favourite with the bookmakers for the Aberdeen job on Thursday evening but is understood to not be under consideration for the interim role.

Former Sunderland and Stoke City boss Alex Neil is also reportedly not looking to return to Scotland.

If Warnock’s appointment is confirmed, it would be the Englishman’s 20th managerial job.

His first job was at Gainsborough Trinity in 1980 and he has gone on to enjoy spells in charge of a plethora of clubs including Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Most recently, Warnock took charge of Huddersfield Town in February last year until the end of the 2022-23 season and guided them to safety despite being seven points adrift in March.

He agreed a one-year extension in June but left the club in September.

Warnock could now be poised for his first job north of the border and could be in the dugout for Aberdeen’s meeting with Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday.