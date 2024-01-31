Aberdeen weighing up bid to make Neil Warnock boss until end of season

Aberdeen are weighing up a bid to make managerial legend Neil Warnock their boss until the end of the season in the wake of Barry Robson’s sacking.

It is understood Aberdeen’s hierarchy may have already sounded out Warnock about taking charge of the Dons until the end of the season and a more formal approach is set to be made following confirmation of Robson’s sacking earlier on Wednesday.

The Reds board axed Robson and assistant Steve Agnew on Wednesday morning in the wake of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to Dundee – a result which means Aberdeen have won just six of their 21 Premiership fixtures this term.

Though first-team coach Peter Leven has been placed in charge of the squad for the time being, Aberdeen are likely to bring in an experienced boss to steady the ship until the summer, giving them time to scour the market for a long-term managerial appointment.

Warnock certainly fits the bill.

The vastly experienced 75-year-old has been out of work since leaving English Championship Huddersfield Town in September and is on record in recent months as saying he would favour short-term appointments going forward.

In more than 40 years as a manager, Warnock has taken charge of Huddersfield (twice), Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough among a litany of other clubs.

He won the Championship with QPR to take them into the Premier League in 2011, and holds the record for most promotions in English football, with eight – four into England’s top-flight.

Warnock is also out in front in terms of games as a professional manager, having been in charge for more than 1,600 fixtures.

Aberdeen host Celtic in the Premiership on Saturday and then Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday and it remains to be seen whether it will be Leven or someone else in charge for either of those matches.