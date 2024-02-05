Ref watch: Celtic were lucky not to finish with 10 men against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref watch: Celtic were lucky not to finish with 10 men against Aberdeen

Finlay Elder assesses the performance of referee Steven McLean during Saturday's 1-1 draw between the Dons and Celtic.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie is shown a yellow card by the ref during the Celtic game
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie is shown a yellow card during the match against Celtic. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen hosted Celtic in their first game since the sacking of Barry Robson.

Peter Leven and Scott Anderson took interim charge as the Dons looked to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Dundee.

The referee in charge was Steven McLean, the experienced whistler was backed up by Steven Kirkland on VAR. How did he and his officiating team get on?

Before the game had even started there was a delay to kicking off.

I initially thought they were waiting for the go ahead from the TV executives to kick off, but it would appear a VAR issue was the reason.

The VAR system appeared to be down, thankfully it was swiftly fixed and the game kicked off about five minutes late.

This is not the first time this has happened, a few times in the past we have seen games stopped to fix communication issues. Although it is slightly irritating, it’s not something the referee can really control.

Celtic's Luis Palma scores against Aberdeen
Celtic’s Luis Palma scores against Aberdeen before his goal is ruled as offside by VAR. Image: SNS

The away team thought they had taken the lead as Luis Palma scored after a Celtic long ball. A fantastic ball over the top found Kyogo, he was chased down by Richard Jensen who was able to clear the ball.

Unfortunately for the Dons, it fell straight to Liel Abada whose effort was well saved before Palma knocked it into the open net.

A well worked goal, despite Aberdeen’s best defensive efforts. However, a VAR check was to follow. Having seen a replay, Palma is at least two yards offside.

I was really surprised with how long VAR took to give the goal, was the communication issue still there? Either way the right decision was eventually reached and the goal was rightfully chalked off.

After a dismal first half for the home team, they would burst into life just a few minutes into the second.

Once again it was Bojan Miovski, a ball forward from Dante Polvara left Miovski one on one with a defender. A wonderful piece of skill opened up the shot and he slotted the ball past Joe Hart.

A brilliant goal and a good goal from a refereeing standpoint.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scoring against Celtic
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Shortly after the goal, Celtic appeared to get away with one. Miovski was once again involved and nicked the ball off Maik Nawrocki, who then fouled the North Macedonian.

With Nawrocki already on a booking, there were huge shouts for a second yellow to be shown. Referee McLean was not interested.

Bojan Miovski himself would be booked for his protests, I do think he had a good point.

Had he not been on a yellow it would be a caution every day of the week.

I thought he was very lucky.

Having already been booked in the first half, I think he should have been shown a second yellow.

With the score being 1-0 Aberdeen, this could have changed the game.

Celtic certainly got away with one as Nawrocki clearly took out Miovski.

After Celtic equalised, Aberdeen again would have the ball in the back of the net.

This time the flag would go up. A fantastic ball into the box found Miovski who rounded Hart and tapped the ball into the net.

However, Miovski just moved a yard too early, VAR confirmed the offside and the goal was rightly ruled out.

Overall, I thought McLean had an OK game but he got the big red card decision wrong and Nawrocki should have been given his marcing orders.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

