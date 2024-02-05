Jim Hunter: Uncomfortable truth is tax cuts are the last thing we need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jim Hunter: Uncomfortable truth is tax cuts are the last thing we need

Tax cuts might be nice. But arguably still nicer would be politicians who levelled with us.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a new spring budget on March 6. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a new spring budget on March 6. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
By Jim Hunter

Who doesn’t like a tax cut? Precious few of us.

Or so reckons Tory chancellor Jeremy Hunt who, in the run-up to his March budget, has been dropping hints of just such cuts at every opportunity.

By leaving us with a pound or two he’d otherwise have taken away, Mr Hunt hopes, he’ll persuade us that he and his party, presently languishing in the polls, are, after all, deserving of our votes.

Maybe that’ll work. Maybe it won’t. But, either way, there’s bound eventually to be a price to be paid for the resulting shrinkage of the public purse.

That price will take the form, as it invariably does, of still more cuts to the sort of public services on which we all rely.

A politician promising to take a bit less of our money is guaranteed an easy cheer from his own party. So, plenty of such cheers are likely to come Jeremy Hunt’s way on next month’s budget day.

Just as there were equally resounding cheers at last October’s SNP conference in Aberdeen when Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s first minister, announced that there will be no increase this year in the council taxes levied by Scottish local authorities.

“We’re living in a cost-of-living crisis,” said Mr Yousaf. “Therefore, it is right that we try to help with bills that are rising and rising. One bill we are able to help with is the council tax.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf.
First Minister Humza Yousaf promised to help Scottish residents by keeping council-tax freezes in place. Image: PA

And councils needn’t worry that they’re being short changed, Mr Yousaf insisted, because the cash they’d have got from raising council tax will come instead from Holyrood.

Well, perhaps. But even if the council tax shortfall is made good, that will cost the Scottish Government some £300 million. Possibly more.

Where is the money going to come from?

Where’s this amount to be got? It can’t come from borrowing – Holyrood, for better or worse, having no borrowing powers.

So, other expenditure will have to be squeezed. Which means that already hard-pressed hospitals, the police or other public services will be left with even fewer resources than they might otherwise have had.

Tax cuts, then, are seldom if ever pain-free, whoever makes them.

When that tomorrow gets here, which won’t take very long, Jeremy Hunt or his successor will have just two options

Unlike Mr Yousaf, Mr Hunt – being able to cover any short-run lack of revenue by virtue of drawing a little more heavily on the borrowings that are a permanent feature of Whitehall accounting – can have tax cuts today while deferring consequent reductions in government spending to a post-election tomorrow.

But when that tomorrow gets here, which won’t take very long, Jeremy Hunt or his successor – and that successor could well be his Labour shadow Rachel Reeves – will have just two options.

To reverse the tax cuts Mr Hunt and his colleagues are now more or less promising. Or to opt for yet another round of the so-called austerity that’s left so many of us feeling, with good reason, that Britain has become a country where nothing any longer works as it once did.

Governments have to spend more, not less

Tax cuts might be nice. But arguably still nicer would be politicians who levelled with us on the budgetary implications of the inescapable fact that UK governments are, for all sorts of reasons, going to have to spend more, not less, money in the years ahead.

Previous bouts of austerity have left us with crumbling roads, chronic housing shortages, a busted social care system, a grossly overstretched health service, and the many other all-too-obvious consequences of our having failed to make investments that were dodged or deferred.

Scotland’s population is living longer so, increasingly, needs better care services for elderly people. Image: Chompoo Suriyo/Shutterstock

Sooner or later, something is going to have to be done to put right what’s thus been permitted to go so very badly wrong. And, even if that doesn’t happen, all sorts of other spending pressures are either here already or are coming hurtling down the track.

Pressures arising from this becoming a country with more and more elderly people. Pressures having to do with the various measures – ranging from a reconfigured national grid, by way of improved flood prevention, to wholesale home insulation – made essential by a climate crisis that’s getting yearly more acute.

Pressures stemming from the evermore unavoidable need for us to be expanding, not shrinking as we have been doing, our defence capabilities.

We need honesty

Politicians on all sides seem to have convinced themselves that we can’t cope with truths like these.

Maybe they’re right. Maybe there aren’t any votes in making clear that if we’re going to have a more liveable, more secure and more civilised country, someone’s going to have to meet the necessary bills. This someone being all of us. By way of taxes.

Perhaps that wouldn’t be a cheering message. But it would be an honest one. A lot more honest than the notion that council-tax freezes and giveaway budgets are cost-free ways of boosting our prospects.

They aren’t. They’re just so much chicanery.

Jim Hunter is a historian, award-winning author and Emeritus Professor of History at the University of the Highlands and Islands

More from Columnists

Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar during celebrations for the opening of the Scottish parliament in 1999. Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: Devolution's decline in popularity doesn't mean it was a bad idea
Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
David Knight: Scottish Government must not be allowed to consign Covid inquiry findings to…
Stephanie Bunyan at home in Insh, where she found missing Japanese macaque, Honshu. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: No wonder missing monkey didn't get far - the bus services…
The escaped monkey spotted in a garden. Image: DCT.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Highland monkey escape sends everyone nuts
Who hasn't let out a bad word or two during a frustrating moment at work? Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Holly, I sympathise with a bad day at work turning your language…
Former SNP minister, MSP and party president Mike Russell was appointed as chair of the Scottish Land Commission late last year. Image: Poolphoto/Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail
David Ross: What's wrong with Mike Russell's desire to 'turbocharge' Scottish land reform?
Disposable vapes are to be banned in the UK to protect the health of young people. Image: Natali Brillianata/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Vape and smoking bans are no-brainers for anyone with a brain
Red Robin Records owner Nick Duthie makes a coffee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Alex Watson: Stop drinking awful coffee and do your bit to save small businesses
Sir Keir Starmer is widely considered to be the most likely next prime minister of the UK - but how will he handle Scotland? Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
John Ferry: A Starmer government should avoid leaning into Scottish or British nationalism
Opponents of the new bus gate system argue that it will lower footfall to the city centre even further. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Give bus gates a chance - we need to try everything to…
3

Conversation