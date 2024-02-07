Aberdeen fan view: Neil Warnock stint could be an entertaining interlude but big decision lies ahead for Dons board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Neil Warnock stint could be an entertaining interlude but big decision lies ahead for Dons board

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's decision to appoint Warnock until the end of the season.

By Chris Crighton
New Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a training session at Cormack Park, on February 5, 2024. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a training session at Cormack Park, on February 5, 2024. Image: SNS.

Neil Warnock is a manager who provokes opinions as strident as those he espouses.

To plenty, both at some of the myriad clubs he has passed through and casually amused bystanders, a legend; to still others, a clown.

Predictably, his off-script arrival at Pittodrie has inspired similarly extreme reactions.

For each expression of bafflement or exasperation, a tweet that almost audibly squeals with delight – full disclosure, not all from Aberdeen fans – at what might be in store.

As is often true in life, the reality lies somewhere in between.

In the grand scheme of things, there isn’t much that could conceivably happen over the next three months that would leave a lasting scar on the club; equally, save for unexpected Scottish Cup success, the ceiling is not high.

By far the likeliest outcome is that this constitutes little more than an entertaining interlude in the ongoing saga of Aberdeen FC.

Much has been made of Warnock’s late-career reputation as an extinguisher of mid-season fires, and what dialling his emergency number says about the club’s view of itself and its position.

For one whose previous manager was still professing hopes of finishing third as recently as a week and a half ago, sending for a professional relegation-averter seems quite the exercise in self-reflection.

Neil Warnock has been appointed Aberdeen manager on an interim basis until the end of the season. Image: Courtesy of Aberdeen FC

That, though, ignores two things: first, that Warnock’s status as a slayer of demotion dragons is largely of his own volition in this phase of his life; and second, that he has led a substantial number of promotion campaigns in his time.

Though admittedly it has been some years since he has done so without the backing of huge wealth, the consistent points-gathering process which that entails is not dissimilar to what Dave Cormack will be asking for if his sights are still set on Europe.

But to those whose interest is vested in the club and not simply following the extent to which they’ve Cinched it, arguably the most significant aspect of this appointment is the external operational review which accompanies it.

Few people have seen Aberdeen Football Club from more angles than Willie Miller, and when he says the engagement of this consultancy smacks of an organisation that does not know what it is doing, there is merit in his view. It is a suspicion of many that the job of running the operation has proven a much tougher one than Cormack and his colleagues estimated it to be.

It is, therefore, a positive that they now appear to acknowledge similar misgivings. For when an entity is run by people who fear they have failed to uncover the optimum methods themselves, it is better that they seek direction from someone else than that they simply keep digging.

If nothing else, Cormack has ensured that the spotlight, temporarily, will be drawn to other actors on the Pittodrie stage, theoretically allowing them to conduct that work in peace. There will be no excuse for getting the next appointment wrong.

