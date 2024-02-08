Nicky Devlin says Aberdeen squad ‘excited’ by Neil Warnock appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicky Devlin says Aberdeen squad ‘excited’ by Neil Warnock appointment

Warnock took charge of the Dons for the first time in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

By Andy Skinner
Neil Warnock speaks to Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock speaks to Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS

Nicky Devlin insists the appointment of Neil Warnock was greeted with excitement by the Aberdeen squad.

Veteran Englishman Warnock was unveiled as Dons boss on Monday, replacing Barry Robson on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

It came in time for Warnock to lead the Reds out for the first time in Tuesday’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

It is Warnock’s first Scottish post, having racked up more than 40 years of experience south of the border.

The 75-year-old has been a manager in a record 1,626 games in English football across 20 different jobs, winning promotion on eight occasions.

Neil Warnock applauds Aberdeen’s fans following the 2-1 defeat against Rangers. Image: SNS

That has included spells in the Premier League with Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.

Defender Devlin insists the Dons squad can only benefit from Warnock’s experience.

He said: “I think it was probably excitement for most of us to be fair. Everyone knows exactly who he is because he’s had a fantastic career managing down the road.

“We have got a lot of younger boys in the squad and in terms of experience you don’t get much more experienced than him.

“I am sure there is a lot we can learn off him. We know he is going to be here until the end of the season.

“The dressing room is in a good place, it is very clear to us he is the manager until the end of the season. That helps us as well.”

Devlin looking forward to Warnock influence shining through

Following the defeat at Ibrox, Warnock has 15 league matches remaining in his efforts to move the Dons up the Premiership table.

Warnock is also plotting a run in the Scottish Cup, and he will make his first Pittodrie outing in Saturday’s fifth round visit of League Two club Bonnyrigg Rose.

Devlin is looking forward to seeing how Warnock’s influence develops over the coming weeks.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: PA

He added: “We have obviously not been able to work with him too much. He was only in for one day before the game.

“Before the match he told us to win, to do whatever it takes to try and win the game.

“At half-time he told us we need to hang in a little bit. We were obviously coming under pressure in the first half.

“We weren’t too defensive, but we let Rangers come on to us too much.

“We weren’t competitive enough higher up the pitch to put them under pressure.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS

“He wanted a wee bit more of that and I think we did that in the second half and created a bit more.

“I think over the coming days and weeks he will maybe get his points across to us a bit more and we will get a bit more time on the training ground with him.”

Dons defender striving for consistency

Devlin, who joined from Livingston last summer, is determined to spark an upturn in form following a return of six wins from 23 league matches so far this term.

The 30-year-old added: “Probably over the course of the season that is what our problem has been – consistency.

“We have shown in a lot of games, especially European games, that we can compete really well.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin. Image: Shutterstock.

“But we have come back to league business and not been good enough. That has probably been a problem for us all season.

“But we have a run of home games including the cup game on Saturday and we have to start winning. Hopefully we will do that with Bonnyrigg on Saturday.”

