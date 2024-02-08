Aberdeen entrepreneur follows his passion to launch new networking group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen entrepreneur follows his passion to launch new networking group

Andrew Smith hopes his networking skills will help companies and individuals win more business.

By Kelly Wilson
Andrew Smith has launched his own networking business. Image: Engage PR
Andrew Smith has launched his own networking business. Image: Engage PR

An award-winning Aberdeen networking entrepreneur has announced the launch of his new venture to help companies and individuals win more business.

Andrew Smith owned Aberdeen Business Network (ABN) for 14 years before agreeing to its sale at the end of 2022.

During this time, it is estimated ABN helped firms win more than £27m worth of business.

After taking time out to explore options Andrew has decided it’s now time to start KLT Networking.

He said: “I always had a business plan for 10 years and Covid had got in the way of that and delayed it a little bit so it was nearer 14 years.

“But it had always been the plan for me to build and then sell ABN and me to look towards doing something else.

“It was fast growth for ABN in the last couple of years especially so it was very much the right time to sell.”

Networking sector passion

His new company, KLT Networking, will provide a range of services for companies and individuals aimed at helping networkers to win more business.

KLT, which stands for ‘Know, Like, Trust’, encapsulates the key principles Andrew has learned over the years on building successful networking relationships.

Leigh Reid with Andrew Smith, the previous owner of ABN.
Leigh Reid, who bought ABN, with Andrew Smith. Image: Engage PR

He said: “The networking sector is my business passion. Helping individuals and companies gain more business. This was a chance to come in and do networking but from a different angle.

“I just feel with so many positive things happening in the local economy just now and so many businesses looking to win more business and grow I felt it was good timing for the marketplace and me as well having had a bit of a break.”

KLT Networking will deliver tailored in-house solutions for companies and organisations, following an in-depth information gathering process and a comprehensive networking audit.

Additionally, individuals can access a one-to-one coaching programme as well as a unique ‘networking review and boost’.

Business awards

Andrew released a book last year named ‘Cows, Not Cow: How To Make Your Business Networking Really Work’.

It shares his insights into organising more than 300 networking events.

Mr Smith was named entrepreneurial supporter of the year in the 2014 Grampian Awards for business excellence and has also won Grampian business networker of the year.

He now runs a podcast – the same title as his book – with John Mellis, Smooth Radio host and managing director of podcasting firm, Mellis Media.

