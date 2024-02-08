Aberdeen entrepreneur follows his passion to launch new networking group

An award-winning Aberdeen networking entrepreneur has announced the launch of his new venture to help companies and individuals win more business.

Andrew Smith owned Aberdeen Business Network (ABN) for 14 years before agreeing to its sale at the end of 2022.

During this time, it is estimated ABN helped firms win more than £27m worth of business.

After taking time out to explore options Andrew has decided it’s now time to start KLT Networking.

He said: “I always had a business plan for 10 years and Covid had got in the way of that and delayed it a little bit so it was nearer 14 years.

“But it had always been the plan for me to build and then sell ABN and me to look towards doing something else.

“It was fast growth for ABN in the last couple of years especially so it was very much the right time to sell.”

Networking sector passion

His new company, KLT Networking, will provide a range of services for companies and individuals aimed at helping networkers to win more business.

KLT, which stands for ‘Know, Like, Trust’, encapsulates the key principles Andrew has learned over the years on building successful networking relationships.

He said: “The networking sector is my business passion. Helping individuals and companies gain more business. This was a chance to come in and do networking but from a different angle.

“I just feel with so many positive things happening in the local economy just now and so many businesses looking to win more business and grow I felt it was good timing for the marketplace and me as well having had a bit of a break.”

KLT Networking will deliver tailored in-house solutions for companies and organisations, following an in-depth information gathering process and a comprehensive networking audit.

Additionally, individuals can access a one-to-one coaching programme as well as a unique ‘networking review and boost’.

Business awards

Andrew released a book last year named ‘Cows, Not Cow: How To Make Your Business Networking Really Work’.

It shares his insights into organising more than 300 networking events.

Mr Smith was named entrepreneurial supporter of the year in the 2014 Grampian Awards for business excellence and has also won Grampian business networker of the year.

He now runs a podcast – the same title as his book – with John Mellis, Smooth Radio host and managing director of podcasting firm, Mellis Media.