Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock hails Scottish Cup goal hero Bojan Miovski as the best striker he has ever managed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock hails Scottish Cup goal hero Bojan Miovski as the best striker he has ever managed

Prolific striker Bojan Miovski netted a first half double against Bonnyrigg to fire Aberdeen into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals - and take his goal tally to 22 for the season

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring the opener against Bonnyigg Rose with Dante Polvara. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring the opener against Bonnyigg Rose with Dante Polvara. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock has hailed goal hero Bojan Miovski as the best striker he has ever managed.

North Macedonian international Miovski netted a first half double in the 2-0 Scottish Cup fifth round defeat of Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie.

Miovski has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season.

Warnock has bossed in the top flight with  Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.

With a managerial career spanning more than 40 years and 1.600 games in England Warnock rates Miovski as one of the top he has bossed.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS

Warnock said: “What can you say about him (Miovski)?

“He is just a top finisher.

“I’ve always struggled with strikers if I’m honest, all through my career.

“I’ve been good at goalies and centre-halves and midfielders but never really with a striker.

“It’s ironic isn’t it coming to this stage of my career I’ve got probably the best one I’ve ever had.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with teammate RIchard Jensen .Image: SNS

Were some players in ‘comfort zone’?

Warnock, 75, made ending Aberdeen’s 34-year-old Scottish Cup glory drought a major priority upon his appointment as interim manager.

Defiant and battling League Two Bonnyrigg Rose made life difficult for the Reds and came close to netting.

Despite progressing to the last eight Warnock admits there were issues in the Dons’ performance that frustrated him.

He said some players “never really come out the traps” and he will address that at training on Monday.

Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock at Pittdrie. Image: Shutterstock

Warnock said: “There were a lot of things I wasn’t happy with but I can’t be so impatient when it’s a cup game really.

“It is was Motherwell and they did one or two things they did today I would be losing my voice.

“So I just have to calm down a little bit and get on the training ground on Monday and give them the opportunity to listen to what I want from them.

“We made a few bad decision at times today and one or two players never really came out of the traps.

“Whether they were in their comfort zone or not I’ll have a word with them.”

Aerdeen manager Neil Warnock during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match between Aberdeen and Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie Stadium, Image: SNS

Warnock prefers to be cup underdog

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990 and ending that drought would propel Warnock and this squad into Pittodrie folklore.

However Scottish Cup glory also brings another added bonus – qualification for the group stages of Europe.

A third placed Premiership finish is beyond them but  a return to the Euro groups can still be secured if they lift the Scottish Cup.

Warnock said: “In the cup games if you get a clean sheet and get through that’s all you can do.

“I’ve never really ever had a comfortable game in any of my games really, whether I’ve been the underdog or not.

“I’ve always preferred to be the underdog with nothing to lose. It’s just a great game isn’t it, in the cup.”

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock with Duk during the Scottish Cup defeat of Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock with Duk during the Scottish Cup defeat of Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS

Warnock drops Roos to the bench

Warnock made a major call by dropping Dutch keeper Kelle Roos to the bench.

Roos had started every game this season and been first choice keeper since signing for the Dons in summer 2022.

The 31-year-old Dutch stopper was at fault for Rangers’ first goal in the 2-1 loss at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Warnock gave the nod to former Forest Green Rovers keeper Ross Doohan who came in for a first Dons start since signing last summer.

When asked why he changed keeper, Warnock said: “That’s for me to tell.

“Put it this way, I wanted to give the young lad a chance.

“He’s done ever so well in training and he never put a foot wrong did he?

“His handling and talking was good.

“He had a couple of dicky situations which he got out of. I was delighted with him.”

Displays in the RDS, South Stand and Red Shed welcomed Warnock as he walked out with the team for his first game in the dugout at Pittodrie.

Goal hero Miovski strikes again

Aberdeen grabbed the lead in the 17th minute when Morris played a short through-ball to Bojan Miovski.

Prolific scorer Miovski fired a six yard shot from a tight angle beyond keeper Patrick Martin for his 21st goal of the season.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Lower League Bonnyrigg came close to levelling soon after when Smart Osadolor’s 18 yard drive was cleared off the line by Nicky Devlin.

From being close to level to falling two behind soon after, that is the fine margins.

Miovski doubled his tally in the 25th minute when a Leighton Clarkson cross from the right was headed back across the box by Dante Polvara.

It found Miovski who thundered home a vicious and clinical left footed volley from eight yards.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

Miovski was denied his hat-trick in the 49th minute when the striker’s 22 yard low free kick was tipped wide by keeper Martin.

In the 66th minute a low 15 yard drive from Polvara was smothered at the near post by Bonnyrigg keeper Martin.

A 12 yard strike from Nicky Devlin deflected off the outstretched foot of Neil Martyniuk in the 73rd minute to send it spinning inches over the bar.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara (L) and Bonnyrigg's Lee Currie in action during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara (L) and Bonnyrigg’s Lee Currie in action during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

ABERDEEN (4-4-2): Doohan 6; Devlin 6, MacDonald 6, Jensen 6 (Gartenmann 75), MacKenzie 6; Morris 5 (Duncan 58),  Clarkson 5 (Clarkson 58), Shinnie 5 (Phillips 46), Polvara 7; Miovski 7  (Sokler 58), Duk 6

Subs not used:  Roos,  McGrath,  Hayes, Milne

BONNYRIGG ROSE (4-2-3-1): Martin 7; Mailer 6, Young 7, Martyniuk 7, Peggie 6; Doan 6 (Watson 66), Connolly 6 (McGachie 62); Barrett  6 (McGale 62), Currie 6, Gray 6 (Jarvis 75), Osadolor  6 (Stewart 62)

Subs not used: Andrews, Wardell

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 11,470 (859 away)

Man-of-the-match: Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen)

More from Aberdeen FC

Dante Polvara pictured at Pittodrie ahead of the clash with Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock has brought energy and positivity to Aberdeen, says midfielder Dante Polvara
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: PA
Interim boss Neil Warnock bans mobile phones from Aberdeen dressing room
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock during the loss to Rangers. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: My nagging feeling Aberdeen's call to Neil Warnock may not be masterstroke
Aberdeen Women winger Francesca Ogilvie after a SWPL match against Montrose.
Francesca Ogilvie embracing competition for places amid new-found squad depth at Aberdeen Women
Neil Warnock applauds Aberdeen's fans following the 2-1 defeat against Rangers. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock is a breath of fresh air in…
2
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Teenage winger Adam Emslie signs new contract with Aberdeen until 2026
Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan - now at Salford City. Image:. Salford City.
Former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan lifts lid on Salford City appendix surgery shock
Aberdeen's Connor McLennan celebrates his goal in the 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Rangers at Ibrox in 2019. Image: SNS
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs giving tips to former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan at…
Aberdeen FC's pittodrie stadium
EXPLAINED: Why Aberdeen and other clubs are furious with SPFL's Murdoch MacLennan and Neil…
2
Neil Warnock speaks to Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin says Aberdeen squad 'excited' by Neil Warnock appointment

Conversation