Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock hails Scottish Cup goal hero Bojan Miovski as the best striker he has ever managed

Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock has hailed goal hero Bojan Miovski as the best striker he has ever managed.

North Macedonian international Miovski netted a first half double in the 2-0 Scottish Cup fifth round defeat of Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie.

Miovski has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season.

Warnock has bossed in the top flight with Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.

With a managerial career spanning more than 40 years and 1.600 games in England Warnock rates Miovski as one of the top he has bossed.

Warnock said: “What can you say about him (Miovski)?

“He is just a top finisher.

“I’ve always struggled with strikers if I’m honest, all through my career.

“I’ve been good at goalies and centre-halves and midfielders but never really with a striker.

“It’s ironic isn’t it coming to this stage of my career I’ve got probably the best one I’ve ever had.”

Were some players in ‘comfort zone’?

Warnock, 75, made ending Aberdeen’s 34-year-old Scottish Cup glory drought a major priority upon his appointment as interim manager.

Defiant and battling League Two Bonnyrigg Rose made life difficult for the Reds and came close to netting.

Despite progressing to the last eight Warnock admits there were issues in the Dons’ performance that frustrated him.

He said some players “never really come out the traps” and he will address that at training on Monday.

Warnock said: “There were a lot of things I wasn’t happy with but I can’t be so impatient when it’s a cup game really.

“It is was Motherwell and they did one or two things they did today I would be losing my voice.

“So I just have to calm down a little bit and get on the training ground on Monday and give them the opportunity to listen to what I want from them.

“We made a few bad decision at times today and one or two players never really came out of the traps.

“Whether they were in their comfort zone or not I’ll have a word with them.”

Warnock prefers to be cup underdog

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990 and ending that drought would propel Warnock and this squad into Pittodrie folklore.

However Scottish Cup glory also brings another added bonus – qualification for the group stages of Europe.

A third placed Premiership finish is beyond them but a return to the Euro groups can still be secured if they lift the Scottish Cup.

Warnock said: “In the cup games if you get a clean sheet and get through that’s all you can do.

“I’ve never really ever had a comfortable game in any of my games really, whether I’ve been the underdog or not.

“I’ve always preferred to be the underdog with nothing to lose. It’s just a great game isn’t it, in the cup.”

Warnock drops Roos to the bench

Warnock made a major call by dropping Dutch keeper Kelle Roos to the bench.

Roos had started every game this season and been first choice keeper since signing for the Dons in summer 2022.

The 31-year-old Dutch stopper was at fault for Rangers’ first goal in the 2-1 loss at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Warnock gave the nod to former Forest Green Rovers keeper Ross Doohan who came in for a first Dons start since signing last summer.

When asked why he changed keeper, Warnock said: “That’s for me to tell.

“Put it this way, I wanted to give the young lad a chance.

“He’s done ever so well in training and he never put a foot wrong did he?

“His handling and talking was good.

“He had a couple of dicky situations which he got out of. I was delighted with him.”

Displays in the RDS, South Stand and Red Shed welcomed Warnock as he walked out with the team for his first game in the dugout at Pittodrie.

Flag unfurled in the Red Shed ahead of Aberdeen's Scottish Cup tie against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie. @AberdeenFC @BonnyriggRose #aberdeenfc https://t.co/YmJDzqwK4m pic.twitter.com/xrYt2OwxDj — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) February 10, 2024

Goal hero Miovski strikes again

Aberdeen grabbed the lead in the 17th minute when Morris played a short through-ball to Bojan Miovski.

Prolific scorer Miovski fired a six yard shot from a tight angle beyond keeper Patrick Martin for his 21st goal of the season.

Lower League Bonnyrigg came close to levelling soon after when Smart Osadolor’s 18 yard drive was cleared off the line by Nicky Devlin.

From being close to level to falling two behind soon after, that is the fine margins.

Miovski doubled his tally in the 25th minute when a Leighton Clarkson cross from the right was headed back across the box by Dante Polvara.

It found Miovski who thundered home a vicious and clinical left footed volley from eight yards.

Miovski was denied his hat-trick in the 49th minute when the striker’s 22 yard low free kick was tipped wide by keeper Martin.

In the 66th minute a low 15 yard drive from Polvara was smothered at the near post by Bonnyrigg keeper Martin.

A 12 yard strike from Nicky Devlin deflected off the outstretched foot of Neil Martyniuk in the 73rd minute to send it spinning inches over the bar.

ABERDEEN (4-4-2): Doohan 6; Devlin 6, MacDonald 6, Jensen 6 (Gartenmann 75), MacKenzie 6; Morris 5 (Duncan 58), Clarkson 5 (Clarkson 58), Shinnie 5 (Phillips 46), Polvara 7; Miovski 7 (Sokler 58), Duk 6

Subs not used: Roos, McGrath, Hayes, Milne

BONNYRIGG ROSE (4-2-3-1): Martin 7; Mailer 6, Young 7, Martyniuk 7, Peggie 6; Doan 6 (Watson 66), Connolly 6 (McGachie 62); Barrett 6 (McGale 62), Currie 6, Gray 6 (Jarvis 75), Osadolor 6 (Stewart 62)

Subs not used: Andrews, Wardell

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 11,470 (859 away)

Man-of-the-match: Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen)