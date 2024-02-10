‘Keith served his country and died while serving his community’: Elgin holds candlelight vigil in honour of ‘murdered’ bus driver Keith Rollinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Keith served his country and died while serving his community’: Elgin holds candlelight vigil in honour of ‘murdered’ bus driver Keith Rollinson

People from all walks of life came together outside St Giles Church in Elgin to light a candle in memory of the much-loved bus driver.

By Michelle Henderson
Crowds gather for a Candlelight vigil in Elgin.
Crowds gathered for a candlelight vigil in Elgin tonight in honour of local bus driver Keith Rollinson. Image: Jasperimage.

Elgin residents gathered united in their grief tonight to mourn the tragic death of ‘murdered’ Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson.

The 58-year-old died at Dr Gray’s Hospital last week following an incident at Elgin’s Bus Station on February 2.

His death sent shockwaves through the community and shattered the hearts of his adoring family who have described him as a “loving husband and father.”

Keith’s Stagecoach colleagues have launched a fundraiser, which has so far garnered more than £33,000 in donations.

A 15-year-old boy has since appeared in court charged with murder.

Candlelight vigil prompts outpouring of community support

This evening, crowds gathered in solidarity outside St Giles Church for a candlelight vigil to grieve and mourn his death.

Candlelight lit up the church steps as people of all ages stepped forward to pay their respects, with the sound of soft piano music forming the backdrop to the sombre occasion.

A young woman placing donations in a bucket during the vigil.
Attendees of all ages stepped forward to lay or light a candle on the steps of St Giles Church. Image: Jasperimage.

Organiser Craig Mackay was asked to organise the event to “call the community together.”

Speaking to The P&J, he said he was “blown away” by the scale of the turnout.

“It was very last minute,” he said.

“We just thought we would get a few friends quite frankly. I didn’t think the community would respond in the way they have, so I’m completely blown away and overwhelmed by the way the community came out tonight.

“It was a wonderful peaceful, demonstration of our love for Keith’s family.

“I’m so thankful that people did record the fact this is not normal for Elgin and this doesn’t happen every day and they came out and responded in a beautiful way for Keith’s family.”

Craig Mackay, organiser behind the event, said he was “blown away” by the turnout as crowds gathered. Image: Jasperimage.

‘No one should go to work and not come home’

Moray representatives, including MP Douglas Ross and local MSP Richard Lochhead were among the crowds, stepping forward to light a candle.

Mr Ross said he hopes the outpouring of love shown by the Moray community will be felt by Mr Rollinson’s family.

He said: “It’s an incredible turnout. It shows the shock that there has been across Moray and the love and sympathies for the whole Rollinson family.

“Keith served his country and died while serving his community and no one should go to work and not come home.

“There is a palpable sense of shock and solidarity here after the tragic events and I hope this, is in some way, is comforting to the family to see so many coming out here to pay tribute.”

Floral tributes were also left on the steps of St Giles Church during the vigil. Image: Jasperimage.

Mr Lochhead added: “Its a big turnout from the local community to express their condolences to the family and show the community is shocked.

“It was very poignant driving by Elgin bus station as drivers were going to work tonight and taking passengers to their destinations as we attended a vigil in relation to the loss of one of their valued work colleagues.”

‘He was a lovely guy who will be missed’

Leaflets were handed out to each attendee bearing Keith’s picture alongside the following words: “We gather as a community to recognise a life given to serving his country and community, to think of Keith’s family and to demonstrate – as a city united – our care, concern and love in the midst of this tragedy.”

Among the attendees were Laura OSullivan, 45, and Jayne MacDonald, 52, who got to know Keith while working in Ashers Bakery in St Giles Shopping Centre.

Candles covered the steps of St Giles Church as the community came together in their grief. Image: Jasperimage.

Speaking at the vigil, Laura said: “Everyone wants to unite together in unity.

“We work in the St Giles Centre so I knew him. He used to come in and out and when I was having a cigarette break, he would be out having one too. I had a bit of chat and banter with him. He was a lovely guy who will be missed.”

Veterans also turned out to pay their respects to honour their fellow serviceman.

An RAF veteran, who did not wish to be named, served with Keith for more than three years.

He said: “I knew Keith 20 years ago in the RAF. He was a lovely, lovely man.”

piper Jack Phillipson stepped forward to perform a Piper’s Lament. Image: Jasperimage.

Fellow veteran Sean Evans, 43, also turned out with his wife Isla, 40, to pay their respects.

Sean said: “Keith was ex-military and I’m ex-military and what happened was shocking.”

His wife Isla added: “It’s very emotional; I think it’s lovely the community has come together. Keith was always friendly to the kids.”

The event drew to a close as piper Jack Phillipson stepped forward to perform a Piper’s Lament.

The Voice of the North: Elgin bus driver’s death must prompt action on anti-social behaviour trend

Conversation