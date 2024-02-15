Stefan Gartenmann: It doesn’t matter if it is Motherwell or Bayern Munich – Aberdeen should never be 3-0 down to any team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stefan Gartenmann: It doesn’t matter if it is Motherwell or Bayern Munich – Aberdeen should never be 3-0 down to any team

Danish defender helped Dons fight back to earn a draw against Motherwell but insists Wednesday's opening half hour was unacceptable for his club.

By Paul Third
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates his goal for Aberdeen in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates his goal for Aberdeen in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann insists it is unacceptable for the Dons to be 3-0 down to any team.

Gartenmann and his team-mates found themselves three down to Motherwell at Pittodrie before a stirring fightback earned them a point in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw.

Despite rallying from adversity Gartenmann is adamant the Dons should never be in that position no matter who they are playing.

The Dane said: “I have to be honest, I would prefer a lower scoring game.

“As a defender, I never love to see three goals against us the way it happened on Wednesday.

“Going 3-0 down to Motherwell at home is not acceptable.

“Yes, we came back and got a point but if you look at it from a bigger perspective, we shouldn’t have put ourselves in that position and be 3-0 down to any team.

“It doesn’t matter if it is Motherwell or Bayern Munich. We can never perform like we did in the last 30 minutes.

“We are delighted to come back and get a point but we shouldn’t be a team who is happy getting a point at home to Motherwell.

“This is supposed to be our fort and the place where we get more points and we need to start winning at Pittodrie again.”

‘We were all over the place’

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann and Motherwell’s Jon Obika compete for the ball in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw. Image: SNS

Gartenmann was at a loss to explain why his side was so poor in the opening 30 minutes at Pittodrie.

The game plan had been cast aside after a wretched start with interim manager Neil Warnock ripping up his three-man defence in favour of a switch to a back four.

Gartenmann said: “We were just all over the place. We weren’t winning any duels and we weren’t making the passes we spoke about.

“We were behind them all the time. We were behind them on the front foot and we were struggling to get in the game.

“The distances were way too high and everything we talked about leading up the game were thrown out the window.

“We were all over the place but luckily we made some tactical changes and we made some changes mentally as well.

“Of course, the goal helped also. That made us believe us and the crowd saw there was the possibility of us coming back as well.

“That helped us a little bit.

“You also know if you are two or three up and your opponent gets a goal back then something just happens mentally.”

Duk is key to Dons’ recovery

Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

One positive from an erratic showing against the Steelmen was the contribution of Duk from the bench.

The Cape Verde international scored 18 goals for the club last season has struggled to reach the heights of his first campaign in Scottish football.

However, two goals took his tally to seven and helped rescue a point for the Dons.

Gartenmann hopes his team-mate’s double is a sign he is getting back to his best.

He said: “We all hope to see the Duk from last season. We have seen it in moments. We see it every now and then.

“When I see some of the goals he scored last season he just has a top level that is unheard of.

“If we can get that Duk back with the Bojan Miovski we have this season then we will start to win games.

“Then it is up to us to start getting clean sheets as well. We haven’t had many of those either and that is a big task.

“If we can get clean sheets then we will win games.”

Gartenmann turns focus to Hibs

Stefan Gartenmann scored his side’s second goal in Aberdeen’s 3-3 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS

Following Wednesday’s frustrating draw with Motherwell the Dons turn their attention to the visit of Hibernian on Saturday.

The Hibees have won both league meetings this season but the Dons did beat the Easter Road outfit in the League Cup semi-final.

Gartenmann believes a first league win on Saturday is vital.

He said: “Luckily, we do know how to beat Hibs. We did that in the cup.

“I think they are in a similar position to us at the moment. They haven’t won for a long time either. It will be two teams desperate to win.

“I think with the last 45 to 60 minutes on Wednesday, the people around the club and the people in the dressing room will feel that this is the Aberdeen we want to see.

“Hopefully, we can start a lot better than we have done in a lot of games.

“It is just so difficult in the Scottish league when you are behind.

“Getting the first goal in the Premiership is crucial. If we can do that and keep a clean sheet then we could go on a good run.”

Defender unsure about his future at Pittodrie

Gartenmann was closing in on a permanent move to Pittodrie last month but the on-loan Midtjylland defender’s future is unclear following the dismissal of manager Barry Robson.

Asked whether Robson’s departure had altered his situation Gartenmann said: “That changes a lot and there is a bit of uncertainty at the moment.

“I know that the talks are there. The agent is taking care of the business.

“I know there has been talks between the clubs and the agent and both clubs.

“It takes three or four parties to agree. I will leave myself out of it for now.

“In a month or two we will take a decision and we will see what happens.”

Ref Watch: Were the officials right to disallow Bojan Miovski’s goal against Motherwell?

 

