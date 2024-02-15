Ref Watch: Were the officials right to disallow Bojan Miovski’s goal against Motherwell?

Aberdeen hosted Motherwell on an eventful Valentine’s Day fixture.

The Dons were fearing the worst after finding themselves 3-0 down with Dons manager Neil Warnock forced into some early changes.

The hosts fought back to draw 3-3, which was a good result considering the circumstances but overall a disappointing one.

The referee was Kevin Clancy, who was being assisted on VAR by Steven McLean. How did he and his officiating team get on?

It took only three minutes for the first big call of the game. Shayden Morris clumsily fouled Georgie Gent in the box, leaving Clancy no option than to point to the spot.

My first reaction was it was a penalty. It looked clumsy and unnecessary. The referee got the decision spot on, which VAR confirmed.

Motherwell would dispatch the penalty and added to their opener with another two good and clean goals from a refereeing perspective.

After 30 minutes, Warnock had seen enough. Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Angus MacDonald came on, completely changing the shape.

It would only take Cape Verde international ‘Duk’ less than a minute to get involved as he began the Aberdeen comeback.

The ball was worked into the box before ‘Duk’ managed to squeeze the ball past Liam Kelly. There was a VAR check for offside following the goal.

Having seen a replay he is definitely onside and the on-field decision was to stand.

Stefan Gartenmann pulled another one back following a corner. The delivery into the box was flicked on at the near post, before a Kelly save fell straight into the path of Gartenmann.

Another long VAR check for offside was to follow. The amount of time it is taking to complete VAR checks is becoming ridiculous.

Every game you are having a good five minute wait on a call.

No offside was the verdict and the goal stood.

‘Duk’ got on the scoresheet again as his header drew things level. No issues from a refereeing perspective.

Harsh on Miovski?

Bojan Miovski thought he had completed the comeback when he put the Dons 4-3 up.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as the assistant referee had his flag raised. A VAR check was to follow.

Initially I thought Miovski had moved early, but the replay showed how tight the call was.

It is so hard to tell with the camera angles we have available in Scottish football to see offsides correctly.

If it can’t be implemented properly then don’t have it. I previously brought this up when discussing goal-line technology. Why do we have VAR but not HawkEye?

Miovski could be offside but he could have been on. With that angle you can’t make a factual decision.

It is such a tight call I’m not opposed to the on-field decision of offside remaining.

Had the assistant referee not flagged I think the goal would have stood, it is that tight.

Motherwell also thought they had won the game after a scramble in the box found the back of the net via Harry Paton. A scrappy goal to concede.

It was difficult at first to know what the referee had awarded. Motherwell ran off celebrating and Aberdeen were complaining about a foul.

I don’t think the referee was strong in making sure everyone knew what he had given, it made it seem like he hadn’t given anything and was allowing VAR to make that decision for him.

There was so much going on in the box a foul would be hard to spot. However, having seen a replay Calum Butcher did push Jamie McGrath at the back post.

Kevin Clancy was sent to the monitor to review the foul. It is a slightly soft decision but a push is a push. It had a direct impact on the goal.

I think no goal was the correct decision.

Overall, I thought Clancy had a reasonable game and was consistent in his decision making.

There could have been more bookings but he let things go for both teams.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.