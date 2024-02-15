Ref Watch: Were the officials right to disallow Bojan Miovski’s goal against Motherwell?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Were the officials right to disallow Bojan Miovski’s goal against Motherwell?

Finlay Elder looks at the big calls in Aberdeen's 3-3 draw against Motherwell.

Referee Kevin Clancy goes to VAR to check a possible foul in the build up to Motherwell's Harry Paton's goal against Aberdeen which was chalked off. Image: SNS.
Referee Kevin Clancy goes to VAR to check a possible foul in the build up to Motherwell's Harry Paton's goal against Aberdeen which was chalked off. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen hosted Motherwell on an eventful Valentine’s Day fixture.

The Dons were fearing the worst after finding themselves 3-0 down with Dons manager Neil Warnock forced into some early changes.

The hosts fought back to draw 3-3, which was a good result considering the circumstances but overall a disappointing one.

The referee was Kevin Clancy, who was being assisted on VAR by Steven McLean. How did he and his officiating team get on?

It took only three minutes for the first big call of the game. Shayden Morris clumsily fouled Georgie Gent in the box, leaving Clancy no option than to point to the spot.

My first reaction was it was a penalty. It looked clumsy and unnecessary. The referee got the decision spot on, which VAR confirmed.

Motherwell would dispatch the penalty and added to their opener with another two good and clean goals from a refereeing perspective.

After 30 minutes, Warnock had seen enough. Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Angus MacDonald came on, completely changing the shape.

It would only take Cape Verde international ‘Duk’ less than a minute to get involved as he began the Aberdeen comeback.

Bojan Miovski finds the back of the net but the goal is ruled out. Image: Shutterstock. 

The ball was worked into the box before ‘Duk’ managed to squeeze the ball past Liam Kelly. There was a VAR check for offside following the goal.

Having seen a replay he is definitely onside and the on-field decision was to stand.

Stefan Gartenmann pulled another one back following a corner. The delivery into the box was flicked on at the near post, before a Kelly save fell straight into the path of Gartenmann.

Another long VAR check for offside was to follow. The amount of time it is taking to complete VAR checks is becoming ridiculous.

Every game you are having a good five minute wait on a call.

No offside was the verdict and the goal stood.

‘Duk’ got on the scoresheet again as his header drew things level. No issues from a refereeing perspective.

Harsh on Miovski?

Bojan Miovski thought he had completed the comeback when he put the Dons 4-3 up.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as the assistant referee had his flag raised. A VAR check was to follow.

Initially I thought Miovski had moved early, but the replay showed how tight the call was.

Leighton Clarkson (10) of Aberdeen talks to referee Kevin Clancy. Image: Shutterstock. 

It is so hard to tell with the camera angles we have available in Scottish football to see offsides correctly.

If it can’t be implemented properly then don’t have it. I previously brought this up when discussing goal-line technology. Why do we have VAR but not HawkEye?

Miovski could be offside but he could have been on. With that angle you can’t make a factual decision.

It is such a tight call I’m not opposed to the on-field decision of offside remaining.

Had the assistant referee not flagged I think the goal would have stood, it is that tight.

Motherwell also thought they had won the game after a scramble in the box found the back of the net via Harry Paton. A scrappy goal to concede.

It was difficult at first to know what the referee had awarded. Motherwell ran off celebrating and Aberdeen were complaining about a foul.

I don’t think the referee was strong in making sure everyone knew what he had given, it made it seem like he hadn’t given anything and was allowing VAR to make that decision for him.

There was so much going on in the box a foul would be hard to spot. However, having seen a replay Calum Butcher did push Jamie McGrath at the back post.

Kevin Clancy was sent to the monitor to review the foul. It is a slightly soft decision but a push is a push. It had a direct impact on the goal.

I think no goal was the correct decision.

Overall, I thought Clancy had a reasonable game and was consistent in his decision making.

There could have been more bookings but he let things go for both teams.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

More from Aberdeen FC

Stefan Gartenmann celebrates his goal for Aberdeen in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann: It doesn't matter if it is Motherwell or Bayern Munich - Aberdeen…
Canada's Junior Hoilett applauds the fans during his team's 3-0 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen weigh up move for Canada international Junior Hoilett
Dons interim boss Neil Warnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock calls for return to reserve team football
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Duk drags Dons out of darkest hour - and Neil Warnock…
5
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock insists Bojan Miovski's goal against Motherwell should have counted
2
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates his equaliser with Jack MacKenzie after making it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fight back from three goals down for a point in six-goal thriller against…
2
BUCKIE, SCOTLAND - JUNE 25: Aberdeen's Tom Ritchie during a pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen at Victoria Park, on June 25, 2022, in Buckie, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie loaned to Buckie Thistle
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson assesses why he hasn't reached the heights of last season with Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK in the Europa Conference League. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock says he can get Duk scoring - after 'amazing' training…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden.
Aberdeen Women's Laura Holden on progress made in ACL recovery after getting knee surgery